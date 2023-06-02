Leonard Quart: Clarence and Ginni, the 'it couple' of the far right

Clarence Thomas is now the most powerful jurist in the U.S. Since the death of the formidable Antonin Scalia in 2016 and the appointment by Donald Trump of three right-wing justices, the Supreme Court now can be seen as the Thomas Court. He is the dominant figure on a court that has not only overturned Roe v. Wade but also ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations on fossil fuels.
It’s a court, as presently constituted, whose decisions will continue to be predictably right-wing unless there are unforeseen retirements or deaths.
Thomas’ story is a psychologically complex one, especially when combined with the story of his zealous, conspiracy-theorist wife Ginni. Their stories would make for a fascinating work of fiction. A new Frontline documentary “Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court” — directed by Michael Kirk, who has made 50 documentaries for the always excellent series, including recent films about Vladimir Putin and Nancy Pelosi — is a psychologically penetrating treatment of the powerful duo.
Thomas grew up in deeply impoverished low country Georgia with a single mother and speaking Gullah dialect. His mother couldn’t take care of the children and gave them up to their Savannah grandfather, who was hard and abusive, whipping Thomas and his brother. He spent his last two years of high school and the beginning of college at a Catholic seminary, where he rarely spoke from being embarrassed by his dialect-ridden speech, which wasn’t quite standard English. Thomas dropped joining the priesthood and moved to embrace Black power and nationalism (his hero was Malcolm X) when he attended almost totally white Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. There he helped found a Black student union to “expose and eradicate social inequities and injustices.” But after participating in a violent demonstration in Harvard Square, he feared getting caught up in the turmoil of the period and began to break from radical politics.
When he attended Yale Law School, he had the feeling he didn’t belong there and had only gained admission because of affirmative action. He became over-sensitive to slights and isolates himself. Thomas’s sense of inadequacy after graduation was reinforced by his inability to get a job in a major law firm. However, instead of blaming American society’s racism for the job rejections, he saw affirmative action as the cause. For Thomas, society’s ills are primarily caused by liberal reforms. It’s what underlies his continued opposition to social change and makes him the farthest-right member of a conservative high court.
The film cuts away from Thomas and provides a capsule bio of a highly emotional Ginni, who grew up in an all-white, well-off, ultra-conservative, politically engaged world. She was shaped by John Birch conspiracy theories that became a central part of her political consciousness, which defined the world as a Manichean war between good and evil, leading her to view President Joe Biden as “a force of immense evil.” Ginni’s politically committed mother was her role model, and she also greatly admired the daunting, anti-feminist stalwart Phyllis Schlafly. Ginni had some traumatic early moments in Washington as a staffer; she was a victim of sexual harassment. Feeling vulnerable and alone, she joined a cult, and to free herself she had to go through deprogramming.
Ginni and Clarence met in Washington as Thomas, whose first marriage fell apart, went to work for Ronald Reagan and became part of the conservative scene. They fell in love, both sharing ultra-conservative ideological commitments, and they are, according to director Kirk, “each other’s best friends.” Their relationship is a vivid contrast to Clarence Thomas’ relationships with other women. He offered no sympathy or help to his sister on welfare.
And there is the case of his infamous Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Anita Hill accused Thomas of sexual harassment while he was her supervisor in two separate jobs at the Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Among her claims were that Thomas discussed pornography that had group sex and rape scenes and he described his own sexual prowess and anatomy to her. His behavior forced her to resign from the job. The Senate committee presiding over his hearing failed to call other women to testify about Thomas’ sexist behavior toward them as well. Thomas was able to intimidate the senators, including now-President Biden, by calling the hearing a “high-tech lynching for uppity Blacks who, in any way, deign to think for themselves.” It was a skillful maneuver from a man whose alliances were almost totally with white conservatives and never with the grievances of Black Americans. In three decades on the court, Justice Thomas supported all efforts to weaken the Voting Rights Act, a law that arguably did much to dismantle Jim Crow. The bitter Thomas ultimately saw his politics as a payback to liberals, who he felt had wronged him.
The documentary depends on talking heads like the exhaustive and cogent Jane Mayer (The New Yorker writer), Thomas’ Yale Law School classmate John Bolton, the incisively conservative Black intellectual Glenn Loury, and Thomas’ Black classmates from Holy Cross and Yale days. Their comments and the archival footage of Clarence and Ginni provide an evocative portrait of what Harvard Law professor Randall Kennedy labeled “the it couple of the far right.” A Supreme Court influenced by the angry, corrupt Thomas — whose main patron Harlan Crow, a right-wing real estate billionaire, has given Thomas many gifts over the years — is an ugly prospect. And it augurs a bleak political future, even if Biden wins a second term.