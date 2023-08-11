Leonard Quart: More than a year into his administration, Eric Adams' mayoral weak points remain

Since Eric Adams has been mayor of New York City for more than a year and a half, it seems the right moment to take another look at him.
Adams was elected because he was an ex-cop who had served 20 years on the force and was at the same time critical of police brutality. He promised that, if elected, he would be tough on crime and create a more secure city.
It’s a pledge that many a mayor of an American city has found impossible to honor. So far, Adams has a mixed record when dealing with crime. A recent Siena College Research Institute poll found 61 percent of New York City residents worry they will fall victim to crime and see it as a major issue.
Adams’ response was to blame the media for their coverage of “the most horrific events,” reportage that plays on the psyche of NYC residents and makes them forget about the good news. Yes, shootings, murders and rapes are down, part of a national trend that has seen the spike in crime during the coronavirus pandemic easing a bit. For example, homicides fell by 3.1 percent for the month of June. Adams is also right that the city’s tabloids — the News and the Post — tend to feature crime stories and sensational headlines, trading on anxiety about crime to sell papers.
But there is no avoiding the fact that, despite crime statistics showing that major crimes dropped by 4.4 percent in the five boroughs in June compared to same month last year, sensational crimes continue to occur, including many teenage street shootings.
Adams also has to deal with a problem that has existed long before he took power. Rikers Island jail is still plagued with violence, and federal prosecutor Damian Williams has called conditions there “a collective failure with deep roots.”
The problems with Rikers go back many years, so responsibility for its chaos and squalor — five internees have died this year, and stabbings are rampant — can’t be primarily laid on Adams’ shoulders. Still, he has opposed Williams’ proposal for a court-appointed outside receiver to take charge of the complex. A federal takeover would be a serious blow for Mayor Adams, who insists that the city is best equipped to reform its own jails.
Of course, receivership is also just a stopgap with no way to ensure that changes would be sustained. The decision about receivership ultimately comes down to Federal Judge Laura Taylor Swain, a Clinton appointee who has so far been hesitant about the idea. But after recent violent events, Swain said in a hearing last week her “confidence in the commitment of city leadership … has been shaken.”
Adams’ numbers have fluctuated when it comes to public opinion polls. In the most recent Siena polls, Adams’ approval has dropped among Black and Hispanic voters — only 39 percent and 41 percent respectively feel the city is on the right track.
Still, he has his supporters: the Hassidic community that votes as a bloc has embraced him as a politician who can bring about a safe city. He recently pandered to an Orthodox audience asserting that the city’s public schools should duplicate the “accomplishments” of the yeshivas (most are which are dominated by the Hassidim, not the Modern Orthodox), which have been criticized for their failure to offer a secular education such that many students do not learn English adequately and can’t adequately function in the larger society.
Adams also has the support of the real estate industry. His latest $1.3 million fundraising haul got a boost from several real estate heavyweights, signaling continued support from an industry that’s enjoyed a very friendly relationship with City Hall. Around 360 individual donors each gave Adams $2,100, the maximum amount able to be donated in a nonelection year to participants in the city’s public campaign finance system. Among the real estate moguls who contributed were Alexander Durst, chief development officer at commercial real estate company the Durst Organization, and SL Green, which is represented by Adams’ former chief of staff Frank Carone and is in the running to put a casino in Times Square with Caesars Entertainment.
Adams has backed the landlords by supporting the recent Rent Guidelines Board vote that passed the largest hike on rent-stabilized housing in almost a decade. The nine-member board voted five to four in favor of a 3.25 percent increase on one-year leases and 5 percent increase on two-year leases, affecting more than 2 million tenants. Under the sympathetic-to-tenants De Blasio administration, the highest increase approved during his tenure by the Board was a 2.75 percent rent hike on two-year leases in 2014 and 1.5 percent increases on one-year leases in 2018 and 2019. Adams in turn knows just how to pay back the landlords and developers who support him.
Clearly, I am not a fan of Adams, who struck me from the beginning of his political career as someone with more style and swagger than substance — a politically skilled, utterly flawed operator. He’s a pol who is more in the tradition of NYC mayors like the corrupt William O’Dwyer than Adams’ competent, decent billionaire ally — Michael Bloomberg.
There are plenty of examples of his tendency to take the low road. One that recently struck me was Adams’ playing the race card when dealing with 82-year-old Jeanie Dubnau, a longtime tenant activist and Holocaust survivor, at a mayoral town hall in Washington Heights. She accused him of being controlled by the real estate industry; he angrily reacted by saying, “I’m speaking to you as an adult, don’t stand in front like you treating someone that’s on the plantation that you own.”
It was far from the first time that Adams used the race card to defend himself from justified criticism. There is a sleazy edge to almost everything Adams gets involved in.