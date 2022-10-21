Leonard Quart: Eric Adams, nightlife mayor of New York City

Jimmy Walker, who was known colloquially as Beau James, ruled as mayor of New York City from 1926 to 1932. A liberal Democrat, he was an integral part of the Tammany Hall machine.
In his initial years as mayor, Walker saw the city prosper and built many public works projects. In his first year, Walker created the Department of Sanitation, unified New York’s public hospitals, improved many parks and playgrounds, and guided the Board of Transportation to enter into contract for the construction of an expanded subway system (the Independent Subway System). Walker was a flamboyant politician with a tarnished reputation who reigned during the Prohibition era. He was a habitue of speakeasies, and one who embraced Manhattan’s nightlife.
His style fit the era. He was a careless hedonist who favored short workdays and long afternoons at Yankee Stadium. He rarely missed a big prizefight and often left his wife back in their Greenwich Village apartment for a chorus girl and hotel suite. For a time he made his constituents happy, but then the market collapsed, and the public’s smiles turned to panic. The city was deep in debt, and then-Gov. Franklin Delano Roosevelt appointed a crusading judge, Samuel Seabury, to investigate City Hall.
The scandal that was uncovered was an enormous one with the city’s Police Department running a protection racket so widespread that a sheriff who earned $8,500 a year had managed to hide away $400,000 in a box. There was nothing in Walker’s New York — contracts, judgeships — that wasn’t for sale. And Walker himself had accepted some $1 million in bribes.
FDR, who had presidential ambitions, urged him to resign, and Walker’s grandiose and theatrical career came to an ignominious end.
Eric Adams may not be as profligate and overtly corrupt as Jimmy Walker (though he has plenty of time to emulate him), but there is no avoiding comparison between them. Adams loves partying and nightlife, and his favorite haunt is Zero Bond, the celebrity-friendly, $4,000-a-year members-only club in NoHo. (One thing he doesn’t like to do is to name the people he hangs out with, though we do know that he dined with supermodel Naomi Campbell and hung out with Jennifer Lopez during the Tribeca Film Festival.)
Adams has become a fixture of the city’s nightlife, visiting different destinations around the city. But upscale places are what he prefers, including a new members-only jazz club in the luxuriant new Aman New York Hotel. One of the restaurants he frequents, Osteria La Baia, is run by Adams’ close friends Robert and Zhan Petrosyants — twin brothers whose businesses Adams has supported despite the brothers pleading guilty to money laundering charges in 2014. And these two are currently now contending with three additional lawsuits related to how they finance their restaurants.
Also, Adams picked Philip Banks for deputy mayor for public safety. In 2014, Banks resigned as chief of the New York Police Department after being named as an unindicted co-conspirator in an FBI corruption investigation. There have been other appointments and connections as well that have gone awry, including his homeless accountant who made mistakes on his income tax.
Adams is hard to get a handle on. He claims to be a vegan, but eats fish. He promotes a persona as a “blue collar guy,” but vacations in Monaco on a yacht. His contradictions and nightcrawling are tabloid fodder, just like Walker’s pleasure-seeking was in his time. Still, it’s harder to get a supportive smile from a demanding electorate these years.
But what troubles me most about Adams is not his dedication to an intense nightlife or even the sleazy aura he sometimes projects, but his impulsiveness and lack of reflection when engaging in city problems. Adams depends on his charisma, flashiness and branding rather than being thoroughly analytic about the problems the city faces. Of course, even his suddenly being analytic wouldn’t protect him from criticism and failure.
For example, no mayor has had an answer to Rikers Island prison being plagued by corruption, squalid conditions and prisoners dying in custody. So, I am not sure what Adams can do to improve the situation. But what shouldn’t happen is that Adams’ newly appointed Department of Correction commissioner Louis Molina, who said he was committed to restoring trust, tried to cover up the number of prisoners who died at Rikers.
The city’s electorate may have elected Adams for his energy and panache, but in June a Spectrum News NY1 poll showed that New Yorkers are very divided on the job he’s doing so far — with most not giving him rave reviews. The poll found that only 29 percent of New York City adults think Adams is doing an “excellent” or “good” job as mayor. Around a third (35 percent) of respondents gave him “fair” marks, while just under a third (29 percent) said he was doing a “poor” job.
I am not sure how meaningful these polls are, but one has a feeling that Adams is no longer being embraced as the pol that can make some inroads in transforming the city. (He recently retreated from expanding the pre-K program for three-year-olds.) That may change, but for the moment Adams is struggling to deal with urban violence, homelessness and affordable housing, among other problems. So, the mayor who prides himself on his “swagger” will need more than bombast and style to govern the city for the next three years.