Leonard Quart: How New York, the ever-changing city, keeps on changing — for better and worse

New York is a city whose institutions and ethos never stay the same.
For example, New York City’s hotel industry took a significant blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But 2022 looks so much brighter with the return of international tourists that 48 new hotels are expected to open in the five boroughs this year, adding an estimated 9,000 new rooms to the market.
There are another 121 new hotels in the planning or construction pipeline, so the pandemic hasn’t slowed down investor enthusiasm for hotel projects in the municipal market. They are all hoping for an onslaught of tourists, and despite the pandemic’s radically cutting down the number of visitors, there are only 6.7 percent fewer hotel rooms operating now than in 2019. A number of the new hotels that opened are aimed at the moneyed, like the Ritz Carlton that is located in the North of Madison (NoMad) neighborhood, offering luxurious guest rooms, suites and a spa. Another hotel opening soon in NoMad is the Fifth Avenue Hotel — a hotel supposedly swathed in jewel tones and soft velvets with Murano chandeliers hanging from the ceilings — a hotel seemingly dedicated to those who embrace ostentation and display. Its pretentious ad copy embarrassingly asserts that the hotel is “eternally captivating — forever in bloom.”
There are also 11 hotels that are being leased in the city for homeless families as the shelter population continues to grow amid record-high rents, inflation and the arrival of a number of asylum-seekers and other new immigrants. This has occurred only seven months after the city had terminated commercial housing for the shelter population.
New York City remains under unique court orders to provide temporary shelter to any single adult who requests a bed and any family who proves they have nowhere else to stay. Historically, the vast majority of shelter residents come from within New York City, but the refugees were heartlessly sent to the city by the governors of Florida and Texas as a vicious political ploy and have created great difficulty in finding a way to house them. The mayor is calling on federal officials to provide more support in handling the record number of migrants in the city. That’s New York in short: conspicuous wealth and grinding poverty — a hotel with luxury restaurants, bars and a gym while refugees are struggling to survive day by day and have difficulty finding a place to sleep.
The city’s gentrification is another sign, for better or worse, of how the city continually transforms itself. More than 12 percent of neighborhoods in the region are gentrifying or in an advanced state of gentrification. That’s defined as an increase in housing values or rents accompanied by an incursion of high-income, high-educated residents. When low-income residents are displaced from New York City, they have few choices, since a majority of the suburbs have gentrified and grown increasingly exclusionary toward these residents.
One Brooklyn neighborhood that has radically gentrified in the last 20 years is Williamsburg. In 1903, with the building of the Williamsburg Bridge, thousands of Lower East Side tenement dwellers — mostly immigrants such as Jews, Poles and Italians — crossed the river to a better life in Williamsburg (e.g., in Henry Roth’s great “Call it Sleep,” the central family makes that move). The neighborhood grew so fast from 1900 to 1920 that it became the most densely populated one in all of New York City by 1917. In the ‘40s, large numbers of European Jews escaping Nazism fled to Williamsburg and established a large Satmar Hasidic enclave around Lee Avenue (“fortress”) that still endures, with its yeshivas and synagogues intact in a section of the neighborhood.
The rest of the population of Williamsburg in the ‘40s was more working- and lower-middle-class, relatively secular Jews, Italians and Poles. A friend, Louis, who grew up in a well-kept tenement in the neighborhood in those years, remembered it as basically a peaceful, gang-free area where he and his friends hung out at candy stores that dotted the streets. It had one street, he said, Havemeyer, that “was reminiscent of the Lower East Side — there were pushcarts and live chickens and fish for sale.” In the 1960s it all changed, as thousands of Puerto Ricans came to Williamsburg attracted by the abundance of factory jobs. Through the 1980s, the Hispanic community grew, with the arrival of Dominicans and other Latin Americans. In 1961, Williamsburg had 93,000 manufacturing jobs; by the 1990s, the number had decreased to fewer than 12,000. The decline in manufacturing left thousands of Hispanics unemployed; poverty took over, and the neighborhood became dangerous.
By the beginning of the 21st century, the Hispanic section of Williamsburg was ripe for gentrification — though there remained pockets of other ethic groups throughout Williamsburg. Soon, a new Williamsburg emerged that at first saw artists moving in, joining the Italian and Polish communities. They came for the low rents and huge lofts in former factories. Galleries, restaurants and shops opened to serve these new residents. However, more recently there has been a real estate boom beginning with luxury apartments built along the waterfront, corporate chains like Whole Foods replacing local stores, a vibrant nightlife and Bedford Avenue evolving into a home to many of the neighborhood’s upscale restaurants and trendy boutiques.
The new residents are often fairly wealthy, young Manhattan residents who want a very comfortable, slightly hip neighborhood in which to live and play. There are now luxury hotels and even a new five-acre Domino Park, containing a five-block riverside walk located right on the East River. Yes, money can make a difference in a city neighborhood. But I wish for a Williamsburg that would have sustained a more human and diverse mix of residents rather than the antiseptic, fashionable and preening world that now exists there.