Since omicron hit, I have been home reading, writing and compulsively watching films more days than I care to. The few times I have been in the park or walking on neighborhood streets have been ones when the weather reached above freezing. Even on those days I tend to feel uncomfortable in the cold weather after sitting or walking a short time. Still, it’s the only time I get to see the city alive with people and activity. Otherwise, I look out through my slightly dirty windows at gray New York University buildings that seem barely used.
When I do venture out, I notice the number of empty shops, the small homeless encampments and how young the people I encounter seem to be. I also feel cheered by seeing a new bakery and cafe opening. Beyond my few forays into the street, I get my information about the state of the city second-hand from newspapers, television and online news outlets.
The city has come relatively alive, but there is no avoiding the fact that, at the same time, one senses intense desolation in the atmosphere. New York’s economy has stalled, despite a modest return to offices and a surge in tourism early in December. New York remains lagging in its recovery as many other cities have exceeded their pre-pandemic total employment. The employment in the city’s key restaurant, retail and recreation sectors was down by 169,700 jobs in November 2021, accounting for 41 percent of total private sector jobs lost since November 2019. These are sectors of the city’s economy that not only provide jobs, but also sustain the city’s intellectual and cultural vitality, and offer a pleasurable escape from the daily.
The outlook for the whole city’s economy in 2022 depends on whether the blow from omicron will be temporary and whether the city’s fundamental strengths — especially in finance and tech as well as the boost coming from the federal infrastructure bill — will provide a recovery later in the year. Mayor Eric Adams understands what is at stake. Repeatedly he has castigated the CEOs of the city’s biggest banks for putting fears about omicron ahead of the financial needs of the city.
Adams faces a wide range of problems, but dealing with crime will be the one that will make or break him. Every other day, I hear a bulletin or read a headline announcing a new police shooting, a heinous subway crime or an act of family violence. Even though the city’s homicide rate today is much lower than in the 1980s or ‘90s, Adams, has staked his mayoralty on effectively dealing with crime and violence, winning the election because the electorate saw him as an ex-cop that had the toughness and experience to best deal with crime.
Recently, he released Blueprint to End Gun Violence, a 15-page plan that calls for the reinstatement of a controversial plainclothes police unit (in the past, these plainclothes cops saw themselves as an elite force that could indulge in coercive and racist tactics), but it supplements that action with newly created neighborhood safety teams. In addition, the new mayor plans to send hundreds of officers to patrol 30 precincts where 80 percent of the city’s violence occurs. He has also asked for more support from the federal government to fight gun violence.
But arrests were up 34 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, and the 488 murders were also more than prior years, but still far below the 2,262 in 1990. And felony assaults in the besieged New York City subway system rose about 28 percent in 2021 versus 2020, including the woman pushed onto the tracks in a Times Square station filled with police and passengers. Mayor Adams first responded by talking about the perception of danger being the problem and then shifted to speaking about the anxiety he himself feels traveling in the transportation system. (Eight people were killed on the MTA in 2021.)
Consequently, Adams faces unprecedented hurdles in dealing with violence during a time of economic and social turbulence. Of course, the pandemic hasn’t helped, and neither has the increasing racial unease around policing Black and Brown communities, which has added another dimension to the difficulties in fighting crime. Adams has a short time to make a dent on the growing violent crime rate, but what direction to choose is the question. There is no answer in over-policing like heavy-handed tough-on-crime policies. At the same time, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has come under heavy attack for issuing controversial directives instructing his office to go softer on crime — from mandating against prosecuting cases for resisting arrest to ordering reduced charges for whole crime categories including knifepoint robbery, commercial burglaries and weapons possession. In fact, Bragg in response has begun to walk back his stance by apologizing for proposing leniency for non-felony crimes. He understands it’s just bad politics to talk about easing punishment when the public feels so threatened. Still, I am not sure that anyone knows the right answers when trying to reduce crime.
So Adams is confronted with myriad city problems, which also include housing and education, and none of them are open to easy answers. It’s imperative that he makes some headway and avoids being overwhelmed by them in the next four years. For myself, I hope there are a few moments of light and joy in what I see as dark times.