Leonard Quart: NY Rep. Hakeem Jeffries rejuvenates congressional Democratic leadership at a critical crossroads

Though far from as dramatic as the death of Queen Elizabeth and the ascent of Prince Charles, Americans have also had a significant passing of the torch this year, with the Democratic Party congressional leadership passing from Nancy Pelosi to Hakeem Jeffries.
Nancy Pelosi served as the speaker of the United States House of Representatives for two separate four-year stints between 2007 and 2022. She and her leadership team — Steny Hoyer and James Clyburn — all resigned their leadership posts to make way for a younger generation of Democrats. That includes Jeffries, a five-term Congressman from Brooklyn who is now House minority leader.
Following Pelosi
Pelosi is a hard act to follow. She was arguably the most powerful woman in American history and the most effective legislator of the 21st century. Serving under four different presidents, she accomplished an immense amount at a time when rabid polarization in politics meant enduring constant vilification (dubbed a “San Francisco socialist”) by the Republican opposition and receiving other, more extreme actions as well that in one instance had violent consequences for her family.
Pelosi, a wealthy Catholic mother of five, was politically tough and shrewd. As a pragmatic liberal, she insisted that when one gains power, one should use it — and be willing to risk losing it — to promote the national interest and protect the most vulnerable. She always knew where the votes could be found to get legislation passed, almost never alienating moderate and conservative Democrats in the process. Pelosi was preternaturally gifted at enforcing party discipline, and building powerful coalitions.
Her legislative accomplishments include her stewardship of the landmark Affordable Care Act, the American Clean Energy and Security Act and the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act. She worked with George W. Bush to rescue the American economy in the financial crisis of 2008 — when the Republican caucus refused to provide votes needed to shore up the economy. In early 2022, she helped President Joe Biden guide through Congress the largest infrastructure investment bill ever.
Jeffries jumps in
The new generation of Democratic leadership has not come out of nowhere. The 52-year-old Jeffries and his team — 59-year-old Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., as the Democratic whip and 43-year-old Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., as the chairman of the caucus — have been waiting and preparing in the wings for years. They offer a generational shift, and Jeffries is the first African-American to lead a major American political party in congress. Before getting the job to lead the House Democrats, he chaired the Democratic caucus starting in 2019.
Jeffries is far from a radical. He may be a member of both the Progressive and Black congressional caucuses, but he is no fierce, passionate militant like his fellow New York Democrat Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. He has solid establishment credentials, working as a corporate lawyer for a major Manhattan firm before entering politics.
In his own words, what defines him politically is: “At the end of the day, we’re always committed to the highest common denominator in order to get big things done for everyday Americans.” He is hard to pin down on the ideological spectrum, and talks in generalities about keeping “the American Dream alive.” He defines himself as a “Black progressive Democrat” but also one who will stand up to the activist left, especially when he sees them as demanding deference. According to the Rev. Al Sharpton: “His heart is progressive, but his style is moderate, which means he can talk to both sides.”
There might be some unease with Jeffries among Democrats on the left, and he has occasionally been on the receiving end of their ire, but he has also situated himself within their orbit. Jeffries is utterly pragmatic, so he can be passionately pro-Israel, but at the same time supported Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, which the American Israel Public Affairs Committee vehemently opposed. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez described Jeffries becoming Minority Leader as a “sea change for American politics that will have profound ramifications.” And when asked by reporters to name what she and allies on the left would be demanding of the new leader, she said the “core principles are the same.” Of course we’ll see what develops when genuine differences arise over political strategies and policies between Jeffries and AOC. It’s still hard to predict the future.
Watching Jeffries speak gave me a surer sense of who he is. He’s a very calm, clear and concrete speaker but has none of the eloquence and ironic wit of an Obama. He avoids indulging in rhetoric or any sign of demagoguery. His talk is measured, and his prime appeal is to political unity.
However, he is far from undefined or tepid about what he believes. Before he became Speaker he spoke at a House Judiciary committee hearing where he asserted that racism has been part of this nation’s soil since 1619. According to Jeffries, the nation “may have come a long way, but it has a long way to go.” And the nation may have been founded on “high ideals” but began with a “birth defect.”
Jeffries faces a difficult situation, given the nature of a House Republican majority led by a compromised, utterly opportunistic Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who owes his position to ultra-rightists like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan. Still, Jeffries strikes me as the right man for the job.
He knows how to build coalition and consensus over the caucus, and he is willing, if it’s at all possible, to deal with the Republicans to pass legislation that’s good for the country while resisting the worst that the ultra-right will propose.