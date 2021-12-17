Hospital directors have been sounding alarms about the recent exodus from hospitals of fatigued and disenchanted doctors, nurses and other front-line workers. Before the pandemic, physicians were at twice the risk for burnout compared to the general population. Increases in patient volume, the demands of making health care more businesslike, the pressure of meeting more regulations and requirements, and other factors left providers feeling overwhelmed and with less time to spend in personal contact with patients.
The situation has deteriorated much more since the start of the pandemic, with some 60 to 75 percent of clinicians reporting symptoms of exhaustion, depression, sleep disorders and PTSD, while nurses are equally if not more stressed. About 20 percent of health care workers have quit during this period, and four out of five of those who remain say that staff shortages have affected their ability to work safely and to satisfy patient needs.
During the pandemic, doctors have been working longer hours and in a wider range of work situations than they were used to; nurses faced extended shifts, which could include working 24 hours a day in uncomfortable personal protective equipment and worrying about being exposed to COVID-19 themselves. Many lower-wage workers in food service, environmental care and other jobs have faced severe financial pressures as their partners have lost jobs or their need for child care increased.
Fitch Health Care Reports suggest the worst is not over yet for health care providers dealing with a public health crisis now in its 20th month. The worker shortage is driving up wages and leading to greater use of more expensive temporary help.
Although third-quarter results met or slightly topped expectations across most health care sub-sectors, Fitch said, hospitals report staff burnout and high rates of employee turnover.
The arrival of the omicron variant reminds us all that we remain closer to the start of the pandemic than the end. There is no easy way out. While I write, the nature and dangers of the variant will hopefully be made clear. There is always the fear that this is the variant that evades our vaccines and can be fatal, but one has to be hopeful that it can be successfully managed. Some scientists have said that immunity from the vaccination is still likely to protect you from severe disease.
‘The First Wave’
Obviously, the pandemic is far from over, despite booster shots, and a majority of the U.S. population getting vaccinated. New variants are upon us, and they spread more easily — hopefully we will not return to the early, horrific days of the pandemic that were captured in a stirring, intimate documentary, “The First Wave,” directed by Matthew Heineman. The film vividly captures the first four months of the pandemic: the commotion and confusion of emergency rooms, with hospital workers living in the eye of death each day. The documentary is set in New York City — the early U.S. epicenter of the disease. The camera immerses itself in the life of Long Island Jewish Medical Center, a Queens hospital especially hard hit by an influx of COVID patients. The film’s focus is on a Haitian-American internist and two very sick, struggling but determined patients and their families — one a Black, extremely overweight policeman, the other a Filipina nurse who is part of an extended family of nurses. Both have children and very supportive mates who help them survive.
The film depicts those first pandemic months watching New Yorkers clanging pots and cheering in support of essential workers. It was a moment of communal feeling amidst a great deal of isolation and desolation. In the hospital, many bodies are wheeled out as staff and families shed copious tears. It’s hard to give people reassurance, but we do hear the excerpted words of the then-ubiquitous Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefing. It was when he was at his best, speaking of our society facing arduous tests and providing calm, empathy and rationality in the midst of deadly chaos. It’s something we shouldn’t forget about him, despite his self-destructive behavior and the disintegration of his career — that Cuomo was eloquent and even heroic at a moment that we most needed him. (It’s rare that anyone’s life and character can be reduced to a few simple adjectives, and the talented, smart, ruthless, bullying and enormously insensitive Cuomo is a man who defies simplification.)
The heroine of the film is the internist, Nathalie Douge, who feels a particular connection to the many immigrants and people of color she treats. In the early days of the pandemic she experiences moments of hopelessness. However, with the murder of George Floyd, and his memorable words “I can’t breath,” those words begin to take on profound meaning for her since they connect with countless patients, who complained of being unable to breath. As a result, she joins the street protests with a handwritten sign reading “racism is a public issue.” She protests against the disregard for human life and becomes deeply involved again in the plight of the hospital’s patients.
Heineman evokes the new rituals of the hospital: the moment of silence by the staff for those who die and the heartfelt cheers for those patients who survive like the policeman and the nurse. The film punctuates hospital life images with expressive shots of the city’s empty streets, invoking images of the life the city led when the pandemic was at its most hellish.
Heineman does not avoid looking directly at how horrific those early months were, but the film is also a paean to our capacity for human connection and community.