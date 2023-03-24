Leonard Quart: Where are the affordable apartments? The state of housing and rent control in NYC

For 55 years, my wife and I have been living in a rent-controlled apartment in Greenwich Village. It has allowed us to live comfortably, while many other renters in our income bracket have been painfully priced out of the area by exorbitant rents.
Obviously, I am a proponent of rent control and would like it continued and expanded. But it’s not only self-interest that motivates me.
What rent control does is curb excessive rent hikes and prevent unjust eviction. It helps maintain some semblance of power balance between tenants and landlords, the latter of whom have outsized power in New York and other cities. Without it, NYC’s continued development into an island of the wealthy would become inexorable. What rent control allows is for the city to have nearly 1 million rent-regulated apartments housing more than 2 million renters with a median income of just $35,000. It makes for communities that still have a touch of economic diversity and equity — not just a sterile city of multiple Hudson Yards that feature malls for the affluent and serve as a tourist attraction.
It’s important to know a bit about rent control’s history
In 1942, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed the Emergency Price Control Act into law. The act‘s aim was to prevent inflation in the booming, fully employed wartime economy by setting price controls nationwide. In November 1943, the Office of Price Administration froze New York rents at their March 1, 1943, levels. When the Emergency Price Control Act expired in 1947, Congress passed the Federal Housing and Rent Act of 1947, which exempted construction after Feb. 1, 1947, from rent controls but continued that regulation for properties already completed by that date. New York’s current rent control program began in 1943. It is the longest-running one in the United States — one that went through changes every few years.
Today, there are two types of rent-regulated apartments in NYC: rent-controlled and rent-stabilized. Rent control, the older program, applies to only 1 percent of units and is being phased out as tenants die or move out of these apartments. However, rent stabilization is a much more widespread program, covering about 44 percent of NYC rental units. To qualify for rent control, a tenant must have been continuously living in an apartment since July 1, 1971, or be a qualifying family member who succeeded to become a tenant.
Rent stabilization in turn applies to apartments built before 1974 that have more than six units. Some newer buildings can participate in rent stabilization in exchange for tax exemptions. The maximum rent increase per year for one- and two-year leases in rent-stabilized apartments is set by the Rent Guidelines Board, which takes into account real estate costs as well as cost of living. For the last 10 years, the increases have been between zero and 4.5 percent per year.
In 2019, there were major changes to NYC’s rent stabilization laws to benefit renters as the state Legislature became more progressive. Prior to this new legislation, landlords had a number of ways to take apartments out of rent stabilization. For example, the unit would cease to be rent-stabilized if the landlord renovated the apartment or converted it to a condo.
And the legislation ended vacancy decontrol, which was set in 1997 and allowed landlords to take certain vacant apartments and set rent at market or near market levels for when the new tenant signed a lease. There were two processes involved in vacancy decontrol: high-rent vacancy deregulation or high-rent high-income deregulation. The authorities had mentioned an affordability crisis, with 300,000 rent-stabilized units removed from regulation and converted into regular units by landlords over the last 25 years.
Rent control not just an NYC conversation
Rent control doesn’t only exist in New York. As of 2022, seven states — California, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Maine, Oregon and Minnesota plus the District of Columbia — have cities and towns in which some form of residential rent control is in effect. In Boston, where rental housing is extremely expensive, Mayor Michelle Wu has proposed a form of rent control. Massachusetts voters had eliminated rent control throughout the state via ballot referendum in 1994. The proposal, which has not been fully formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, limiting increases to 10 percent per year. The Boston City Council has approved a limited rent control policy, but because of the state’s anti-rent control law, the city’s home-rule petition must now go for approval before the state Legislature.
Clearly, rent stabilization doesn’t by itself solve the problem of the scarcity of affordable housing in cities like New York. Mayor Eric Adams has proposed building 500,000 new homes across the boroughs in the next decade. But meanwhile rents have hit historic highs, the homeless population has proliferated and the number of apartments available for low-income tenants are almost impossible to find. Even if some of the new housing is built, the question remains: How much of it will be affordable? Adams’ proposal seems more rhetorical than real.