Leonard Quart: A documentary about Israel's past digs at the roots of its present uncertainty

When I was a boy I remember uneasily trying to collect money from people who lived in my building for the nonprofit Jewish National Fund. The little money I collected was dropped in anodyne blue boxes and raised to buy Jewish land in what was then Palestine and to serve as a stirring Zionist drive to make the desert bloom.
Though the story was much more complicated than the image it projected, it’s what as a pre-adolescent I never questioned and naively believed.
Michal Weits’ documentary “Blue Box” skillfully uses the diaries and papers of her great-grandfather Joseph (Yosef) Weitz, the director of the Jewish National Fund from the 1930s to 1966, to construct an intricate portrait that poses more questions than answers about the acquisition of the land. (Parts of the diaries were published in 1965 as “My Diary and My Letters to My Sons.”)
In the 1930s, the land was bought from absentee Arab landlords in pre-state Palestine who evicted their tenants. Clearly, the aim was not to merely create an idyllic, green, tree-filled landscape but to displace Arab Palestinians and replace them with Jewish settlers and permanent settlements. The elder Weitz soon saw that as more Jews arrived in Palestine violent riots broke out demanding the end of Jewish immigration and the termination of the sale of land to the Jews. He writes in his diaries that he thought it would be impossible for the two peoples to live together.
Later, when Weitz was a member of a transfer committee during the 1947-49 War for Independence (he was known as the Minister of Transfer), about 700,000 Palestinian Arabs were evicted or fled from Israeli-held territory and were denied a right of return. The film reinforces the intellectual shift from the late 1980s on, when such Israeli historians as Benny Morris and Ilan Pappe challenged Israel’s official history, particularly the claim that most of the Palestinians abandoned their homes voluntarily.
Weitz had deep moral qualms about the evictions but felt “my people come first,” and his prime commitment was to establishing the Jewish state, especially in the light of the Holocaust and the limited choices surviving European Jewish refugees faced after World War II. The War for Independence emptied many of the Arab villages, with even Haifa losing much of its Arab population. Then-Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion appointed the Israeli government as custodian of the land and then sold 250,000 acres to the Jewish National Fund. The problem of the Arab refugees was forgotten in the main despite the United Nations trying to resolve it. Ben- Gurion thought that time would eventually solve the problem. The abandoned village land and houses were given to Israeli soldiers so Arabs couldn’t return.
The film is built not only around Weitz’s sometimes-lyrical diaries but also around some very well chosen archival footage of early Israeli Jewish and Arab history and life and interviews with the directors’ uncles and cousins. The older generation of the Weitz family is uneasy about criticizing and generally supportive of what Josef Weitz had done — one of them saying the Arabs had lost the war, and no one owed them anything.
But the younger generation — the director Michal and her ideologically sympathetic cousin Gidi — provide a more critical take on the past. Gidi sees the displacement of the refugees as shortsighted, leading to problems that have never been resolved for both Israel and the Palestinians. Of course, the problems have been intensified by the neighboring Arab states refusing to absorb the Palestinians after the founding of the state of Israel.
The director believes the difficulties with the Palestinians have only escalated and that Weitz in his later years felt guilt and remorse about the policies he had promoted. He wanted to offer reasonable compensation to the Arabs for their land but gained no support from his superiors. Weitz resigned from the Jewish National Fund in 1966 and, after the Six Day War, wrote in despair about the occupied territories as an existential threat to the Jewish state.
Michal Weits’ film offers no easy resolutions to a conflict that continues to defy both Jews and Palestinians. In fact, the political turmoil that exists in Israel today has little effect on or concern for West Bank policies. Recently, Israeli troops killed three alleged Palestinian militants in the northern West Bank, escalating a wave of violence in the area. But the pro-democracy movement, calling for the country’s democracy and the role of the judiciary to be upheld, lacks any clear message of opposition to Israel’s open-ended military rule over millions of Palestinians.
Her film has captured the complex legacy of Yosef Weitz, who played a major role in establishing a state that was a necessary refuge for people who had been slaughtered and the survivors rejected as refugees. But there was a profound political and moral cost in what was a historical necessity. Given that the ultra-right and ultra-Orthodox hold power in Israel today and that the West Bank and Gaza are led by corrupt and authoritarian nationalist political leaders respectively, there is little to no chance that some sort of equitable peace will be achieved.