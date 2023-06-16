Judy Blume has been an extremely successful author for more than 50 years. When she began as a writer, she was on the surface a conventional New Jersey housewife, but there was always a more open, venturesome and honest Judy existing within. I am much too old to have read her books as an adolescent, but I remember my daughter being beguiled by her work for a time, just as many other young readers have been, from one of her first books “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (1970) until today.
The documentary “Judy Blume Forever,” directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, deals with the nature of many of Blume’s books — 25 titles, 80 million copies sold — and their direct depiction of topics like menstruation, teen sexuality, bullying, loss of a parent, antisemitism and racism. The film also captures how her books echoed changes in the cultural zeitgeist from the 1970s on.
From the beginning of Blume’s career, there were groups that wanted to censor her writing as not suited for preteens and teens, too frank and open about sex and (what they conceived) as forbidden subjects. The film provides one striking clip from the 1984 program “Crossfire” where Blume sharply responds to right-wing commentator Pat Buchanan’s criticism of her being so candid about sex in her writing. She baits him by asking why he’s so interested in masturbation. Blume said her own openness about sex, despite growing up in a conservative era, derived from her parents: “Nobody ever said it was wrong for a girl to enjoy her sexuality.”
Blume’s writing was never sexually prurient or exploitative.
Today, the book-banning people and censors have returned in force, policing the language and content of children’s books. Roald Dahl — another exceptional and unusual children’s book author known for unsentimental, grotesque and often darkly comic novels like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — has faced actual revisions worked on by “sensitivity readers” from an organization called Inclusive Minds. It’s a collective that describes itself as committed to inclusion, diversity, equality and accessibility in children’s literature, and aim to change the face of children’s books. Close analysis by journalists has revealed that language relating to gender, race, weight, mental health and violence had been cut or rewritten from his books. This includes removing words such as “fat” and “ugly.” Censorship is clearly not a monopoly of the right; “woke” progressives engage in similar destructive and absurd activities.
But the greater danger still lies with the right, represented by a growing number of U.S. parents who claim that there are books recommended by schools and libraries that are obscene, politically dangerous or otherwise harmful to children and who want them removed.
Blume has reacted strongly to these calls by stating that this rise of intolerance is much worse than the one she experienced in the 1980s: “Book banning is insane right now, because, politically, those who would ban books are running for school boards and being elected.” The film observes Blume waging her commitment to free speech these days not as a writer but as finally a happily married Key West bookstore owner (her third and enduring 41-year marriage to a law professor) trying to support other authors, especially ones whose books have been banned.
From its inception the documentary is a loving tribute to Blume. I am certain Blume has flaws as both a person and writer, but in this film almost none are ever made visible. She is seen as charming, kind, feisty and gifted. However, I know perfection must elude her as it does all of us. The directors would have made an even richer and more complex film if they had portrayed Blume with some failings.
The film includes not very revealing interviews with Blume’s children, now 59 and 61, as well as two loyal readers who had written to Blume as children in the 1970s and ‘80s, conveying to her their problems growing up. They received sensitive, sympathetic and consistent correspondence (hundreds of letters) from her over decades. Blume has demonstrated an empathetic and motherly gift for connecting with young readers who felt alone and were troubled emotionally. They credit her with helping to shape their identities.
Blume narrates her own story, remembering anecdotes that were both painful and joyous, and reading excerpts from her books with a passionate enthusiasm for the lives of the characters she created. There are also appreciative comments (a few too many!) about her work by writers like Jacqueline Woodson, Mary H.K. Choi, Tayari Jones, Alex Gino as well as film and television celebrities like Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham and Samantha Bee.
What strikes one watching the film is how without pretense Judy Blume is. Like her writing, she is spontaneous, natural and utterly accessible. It’s clear watching the film why Blume is so beloved.