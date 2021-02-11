The first pandemic winter in New York! A snowstorm covers the sidewalks, as traffic slows at times to a near gridlock, and I’m wary about taking my daily walk because of the danger of slipping on the ice. Most of my life has now become medical appointments for my worsening stenosis, and Netflix series and old Hollywood movies that usually stupefy rather than offer solace.
One would think Joe Biden’s victory and his many progressive executive orders would have given me a feeling of uplift. Of course, it feels liberating to hear no longer the racist contempt, narcissistic posturing and personal resentment that were Donald Trump’s stock in trade. But the Republican Party still makes one cringe with its mixture of cravenness, opportunism, racism and ideological lunacy — a party that has sullied the venerable conservative tradition that it makes it hard for its genuine advocates to support it. However, my mind centers on private worries and anxieties, and it’s hard to focus on what for the moment feels truly hopeful politically.
I also haven’t lately been reading with much passion or concentration, but, at my wife’s glowing recommendation, I did reread Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse.” I read it carefully — with a greater understanding and appreciation of Woolf’s use of language and rich sensibility than when I first had read her. It’s a subtly feminist novel that connects deeply, among many things, to the quotidian of complex family life— male dominance, mother-love and marriage. It does it with felicity, imagination and insight.
One enters a novelist’s consciousness that sees and perceives in a heightened, almost febrile manner what most fail ever to see: “What is the meaning of life? That was all — a simple question; one that tended to close in on one with years, the great revelation had never come. The great revelation perhaps never did come. Instead, there were little daily miracles, illuminations, matches struck unexpectedly in the dark; here was one.”
However, it’s not the exquisite Woolf that I am capable or compelled to write about. I wanted to appraise more prosaically what’s happened to New York in this last horrendous year. I have been looking at crime statistics. New York had a total of 447 murders in 2020, a 41 percent increase from 2019 and the largest total since 2011.
Shootings have risen by 95 percent since last year, with this year’s 1,480 incidents coming close to a 14-year high. But though 2020 marked the third year in a row in which homicides rose in the city, violent crime is still substantially lower than it was during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s — 2,245 people were killed in 1990 alone.
There are a number of explanations for the increase in violence, with New York police officials blaming the recent emphasis on bail reform (though police reformers counter there is no evidence to back up this claim.) Criminologists suggest as an explanation the pandemic’s effects on health and employment, accompanied by spikes in gang violence and gun ownership, which have led to growing violent crime numbers in New York and other parts of the country. It’s clear that the pandemic has undermined societal links in lower-income communities nationwide, and increased the social disorganization and anomie that already existed.
The city’s daily papers treat crime very differently. The august and usually thorough New York Times avoids providing much coverage of crime, but the tabloid Daily News covers the city more intimately, and has always been dependent on sensational crime headlines and stories. It includes stories like that of a Brooklyn man thrown onto the subway tracks after being attacked by a mentally ill man, who later voiced the feeling that the pandemic has led to an increase in subway crime, where we seemed to be “reverting back to basically the ‘80s.”
Such stories are inserted to arouse our anxiety about the city, obviously not to comfort the reader nor offer ways to change the social environment. And I try to avoid them.
When it comes to the city’s economy, the resurgence in COVID-19 infections at year’s end saw 2020 concluding with renewed job losses in New York City.
From February to December, the city’s payroll job count was down 11 percent, more than twice the nation’s five percent loss, with the year concluding with half a million fewer payroll jobs. When you add in losses by the self-employed and independent contractors, the city will be out nearly 700,000 jobs in 2020. What is grim is the heavy loss of jobs in the arts and tourism. It will take years to recover them. And then there is the plight of the ultra-luxury buildings in Manhattan. These are buildings that should never have been constructed, and that dominate Midtown and the grandiose luxury semi-wasteland at Hudson Yards. One of them is 432 Park Ave. — one of the wealthiest addresses in one of the tallest residential buildings in the world. Residents who have paid tens of millions of dollars for an apartment in the building have been complaining about major construction failures like leaks, significant water damage and mechanical problems with the elevators.
The struggles of the luxury housing market might lead to one positive result of the pandemic, the end of the construction of these ugly and discordant monoliths who serve nobody but part-time millionaire residents who add nothing to the life of the city.
I hope the next time I write about the city I can say something more positive about New York’s present and future. I know the city will be reborn, but it’s hard to predict when that will be.