The country is in turmoil. The delta variant is still dominant, but the new mu variant is beginning to spread. Texas just passed a horrifically punitive abortion law that in Steven Colbert’s words is “good news for the ‘Handmaid’s Tale.’” Hurricane Ida has devastated Louisiana, New Jersey and parts of New York with lives lost and homes destroyed.
That’s far from the end of our woes. However, I wanted to concentrate here on something much less nightmarish — on what sort of figure New York City’s next Mayor Eric Adams might be. Adams loves taking the center stage, and is a more complicated person than his public persona conveys. For example, over his two-decade New York Police Department career, he enraged his superior officers with news conferences and demands as a spokesman for Black cops. He spoke out against police brutality and the police’s tendency to abuse stop-and-frisk tactics. Still, his time in the department was better known for provocative advocacy than it was for making arrests or patrolling a beat. Some saw Adams as more interested in garnering publicity and building a political career (which was his clear ambition even then) than in police reform. Still, Adams won the primary because enough voters, especially working-class minority ones, felt he was the candidate who would best be able to handle the city’s growing crime and violence problem. He was the only one of his major competitors who ran as a law-and-order candidate.
One thing I can say for Adams is that when dealing with crime he has often confronted the reality of the situation rather than offering high-flown rhetoric about social justice. Adams told one writer, “I challenge you: Go through these communities with high crime and you start telling them you are going to pull the police away. You are going to need a cop.”
He is also one of the rare Black politicians who is willing to raise the subject of crime in Black communities, a subject that many white liberals also barely mention.
He has said: “Back then, when it was not a slogan painted on the streets, I was talking about Black Lives Matter. You can’t say ‘Black Lives Matter’ and have outrage when a police officer shoots someone … but ignore shootings in our city the same day when 15 people are shot.”
He adds: “We must be holistic … when we are talking about the (George) Floyd case; don’t mix it up, we should also be talking about the violence that we are seeing in Chicago: 100 people shot over a July 4 weekend.” Adams says the right things, but we will have to see how it’s translated when he has the power to set police policy and deal with day-to -day crime. What disturbs me about Adams’ politics is his embrace of and by the city’s wealthy. For example, after winning the primary he received a call from Jamie Dimon, one of Wall Street’s titans, who phoned to congratulate him and express interest in working together.
It’s part of Adams’ post-primary outreach to a variety of New York’s civic players. He has tried to enlist support from unionized workers, Orthodox Jewish leaders and Democratic politicians, but he has most avidly courted the business sector. Billionaire hedge-funders including Steven Cohen, owner of the New York Mets, Daniel Loeb and Kenneth Griffin gave to a group that spent $6.3 million boosting Adams. And he freely accepted developer money, as some other candidates swore off receiving real estate money.
Getting money from developers is not unique to Adams. It’s what New York politicians do when they seek office. But real estate moguls rely on City Hall for everything from approvals for large land-use and zoning changes to issuing construction permits. So, what is important is what degree of independence a mayor has in relationship to his wealthy donors and supporters. Adams qualifies his commitment to them by saying that he “believes businesses of all sizes should be welcome here in New York as long as they have the interests of working people in mind.” That does always seem easier to facilely assert than accomplish.
Adams should be wary of the Dimons and the real estate moguls, because their interest is primarily in their own advantage. Obviously, we need the city’s business community to succeed. One hopes that a strong mayor will be able to use the business world to serve the city’s needs rather than those interests manipulating him to commit to their investments and monstrous over-development.
A recent speech of Adams’ makes me feel wary. He stated: ”This is going to be a place where we welcome business and not turn into a dysfunctional city that we have been for so many years.” He absurdly suggests that the city’s many problems stem from being too hard on the corporate and real estate sectors, and disturbingly implies that he plans to give them all the leeway they want to expand their wealth.
Still, it’s hard to predict what sort of mayor Adams will turn out to be. He’s clearly no progressive, but he likes to claim he is a left-winger. Watching him campaign as recorded on You Tube, he projects himself as the “people’s candidate” — an “ordinary guy” who will always be there serving the city. He’s quick witted, vibrant and a touch demagogic and sleazy, but could turn out to be more capable than one would think. For the moment, I will hold off.