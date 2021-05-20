President Joe Biden has been doing well in the polls, but on one issue, immigration, the majority of the public is dissatisfied with his policies.
Yes, he has begun to quickly move away from Donald Trump’s punitive and racist policies on immigration that ranged from imposing travel bans on citizens from largely Muslim countries; building the absurd, publicity-generating border wall; and imposing a “zero-tolerance” policy on anyone crossing the border illegally, resulting in separating children from their families.
And we no longer had to hear the splenetic, red-meat rhetoric that his base loved and Trump would trot out whenever he wanted to get them revved up. For example, his Twitter response to migrants massing on our southern border was: “This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!” He followed with a national emergency declaration, saying “We’re talking about an invasion of our country with drugs, with human traffickers, with all types of criminals and gangs.”
Biden moved in another direction. During the first few weeks of his presidency he committed himself to a total overhaul of our immigration system and made a number of positive executive decisions on immigration. Biden established a task force to reunite families separated by the Trump administration, moved to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, issued a 100-day moratorium on deportations and rescinded the Muslim ban.
After that burst of activity, Biden slowed down, because his attempt to reduce border wall construction ran into legal obstacles. He also aroused criticism and even outrage because at first he kept the number of refugees admitted to the US at the historic low set by Trump of 15,000 a year. However, Biden has reversed himself, formally raising the U.S. cap on refugee admissions now at 62,500 this year.
The fact of the matter is that problems with immigration can’t be simply resolved, and shaping an equitable and coherent policy may take more than one term in office. The Biden administration has acknowledged that the root causes of migration — climate change, government corruption, drug and gang violence — demand a regional framework and long-term sustained investment in the countries that people are fleeing. None of this can be achieved overnight. Politically, Biden can’t simply decriminalize most of the flow of immigrants across the border, because that will divide the Democratic base, as only 28 percent of registered voters believe decriminalizing border crossings is a good idea.
In his first joint address to Congress, Biden repeated his call to pass his comprehensive immigration overhaul. But at the same time he conceded the odds were stacked against the proposal getting enough Republican support to pass. He urged Congress to approve smaller measures to protect farmworkers and people brought to the country illegally as children.
Biden said, “Congress needs to pass legislation this year to finally secure protection for Dreamers.”
Still, at present, Biden is faced with the need to set limits on immigration: More than 170,000 noncitizens were arrested or detained at the southern border in April.
The complexity of the immigration problem is captured in a recent documentary, “Five Years North,” directed by Zach Ingrasci and Chris Temple and opening at New York City’s Film Forum on May 28. The film chooses two immigration stories amid thousands, and follows a pair of very different but obliquely connected New Yorkers for about five years. One of them is undocumented Guatemalan immigrant Luis, 15, who has come to America to make money to send home to his large, struggling family whom we meet living in a remote, impoverished rural area. The other, Judy, is a single mother and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer (a federal force dreaded by immigrants) with Cuban and Puerto Rican roots, who patrols the streets Luis inhabits and rounds up illegal immigrants for detention and possible deportation.
Luis barely speaks English and lives in a crowded apartment with other undocumented immigrants. His prized possession is a cellphone, which he uses to speak to his beloved mother and father on video calls. Luis works as a delivery boy and dishwasher, and, as a “good son,” works at paying off both his and his father’s debts to the smugglers (his father had been deported from the U.S. back to Guatemala). Luis is always fearful of being deported, and is required by the city to go to school until he is 18. However, he finds it difficult keeping awake at school after working nights, and he suffers from anxiety attacks.
Judy is not some repressive immigration officer; she has sympathy for the plight of the illegal immigrants, but she sees her job as serving the law. She tries to do her job humanely, but she is burdened by too large a caseload. And there are times when she must adhere to the rules that she doesn’t like but must enforce — for example, arresting a Dominican father of five in Queens who has been a good dad and steady worker for years. (He had committed an illegal act years ago). Judy is far from callous, but she tries to separate her feelings for people from the job, and sees it as a sufficiently worthwhile occupation to encourage her son to begin working for ICE.
The film’s directors are clearly sympathetic to Luis, but they also want to make a film that successfully evokes what people on both sides feel. In the best of all possible worlds, one would like the U.S. to be a haven for all those who live in countries that are economically and socially impoverished and oppressive, but that’s not acceptable to large sectors of the American public.
In fact, a less encompassing immigration bill that would secure our borders and at the same time offer a set of immigration quotas has repeatedly failed to pass through Congress.
If Biden can maneuver the passage of a few incremental bills, a modest but clearly not sufficient victory for immigrants could be achieved.