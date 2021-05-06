In 1989 Romania underwent a revolution that was dominated by violent civil unrest, concluding with the execution of longtime tyrannical Communist Party General Secretary Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena. It meant the end of 42 years of repressive Communist rule, and of both Ceausescu’s cult of personality and his version of national Stalinism.
The brutality may have been muted, but what has followed Ceausescu are decades of corrupt bureaucratic rule where little hope for change has been on offer to the Romanian people.
At the same time, Romania has also seen a flowering of distinctive directors and films like Cristi Puiu’s “The Death of Mr. Lazarescu” (2005), which depicts a dark trip through an extremely dysfunctional health care system and won a major award at Cannes. Over the years, there have been other striking works like Cristian Mungiu’s “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days” (2007) — a low-budget film shot simply in long takes that conveys the bleakness of Romanian daily life in 1987, without ever being explicitly political. (There is no mention of communism or Ceausescu in the film.)
In 2016, Mungiu directed “Graduation,” focusing on a solemn middle-aged doctor who anxiously pushes his beloved daughter Eliza to pass her final exams with high grades. He hopes she will escape Romania, a country that he views as unworthy of human habitation, and enter an elite English university. In the process, Mungiu provides a quietly devastating portrait of an utterly drab, dispiriting small city, Cluj, and a thoroughly sleazy present-day Romania where payoffs and favor-trading for government services dominate daily life. There are other superb Romanian films — too many to discuss or even list.
Clearly, first-rate and socially critical works of art can be produced in countries where corruption reigns. A fine example is Alexander Nanau’s “Collective” — a trenchant, immersive, verite documentary that was nominated for Oscars for best documentary and best international film this year. Its starting point is the chilling footage of a 2015 fire that broke out in Bucharest’s Colectiv nightclub, a hall without fire exits where 27 people were killed and 180 were injured, most of them burn victims. Over the next four months, 37 burn victims, mostly young people, would die, and others would suffer from painful scars for the rest of their lives.
Their deaths aroused outrage, and crowds took to the streets protesting the corruption of the long-running social democratic government.
The film’s prime focus is on a team of journalists who work for a tabloid Romanian daily newspaper the Gazette. Led by a tough and courageous journalist, Catalin Tolontan, they bring to light a hospital system based on blatant corruption and its whitewashing by the reigning government. The journalists indefatigably dig for facts, exposing a maze of government lies and murderous behavior on the part of a pharmaceutical company — Hexi — that has sold the hospitals diluted disinfectant (it spreads bacteria and maggots among the burn patients) and bribed hospital managers in the process. The minister of health claims that tests have showed the disinfectants were not diluted, but the paper proves that, on the contrary, the tests were faked — and the health minister is forced to resign along with the government. An interim government of technocrats takes over until the next election.
Tolontan and his team support a new health minister in pursuing all the people who collaborated in the corruption: the supposedly “accredited” labs, the secret service and a profane, thieving, bribe-taking, contemptuous hospital manager who is just one among many who run the hospital. Tolontan’s aim is to swear off silence for a passionate commitment to truth-telling in order to get to the heart of the rottenness that underlies Romanian institutions. He wants his reporting to provide knowledge about the sleazy, destructive ways by which power works in his country, and to show just how patients suffered as a consequence.
The evidence is shocking. Two patients were made to sleep in one bed; burns were often left uncleaned; and patients were prevented from seeking treatment abroad, even though Romanian hospitals lacked both the means and the dedication to give them the care they needed. The government’s institutions, like television, fought back against these exposures, putting the onus on Tolontan for publicly revealing the truth.
The last section of the film moves from a focus on the journalists to new Health Minster Vlad Voiculescu, a former patients’ rights advocate, who in an understated and tense manner is willing to challenge the status quo and change the whole management structure of the hospitals. He is a quietly courageous man who refuses to accept the hospitals’ claim that they can provide adequate care for patients in need of transplants, and perseveres against continuous resistance from those remaining officials of the old establishment who still hold power.
The film’s epilogue follows a new election in which a large percentage of disillusioned younger voters don’t vote and the corrupt Social Democrats are easily returned to power. The film conveys the fact that it’s never easy to transform a crooked system where many are mired in a sense of hopelessness while others benefit from widespread corruption and criminality.
Nevertheless, the eloquent words of Tolontan hold out hope:
“We have blindly trusted the authorities. Myself included, as a journalist. When the press bows down to the authorities, the authorities will mistreat the citizens.” Similarly, in the U.S., it was a portion of the press that kept up a barrage of criticism against the lies and disinformation perpetuated by Trump and his cohort, thus helping to bring about his defeat in the election.