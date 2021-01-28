For obvious reasons, the Holocaust was of profound interest to filmmakers behind the Iron Curtain.
Eastern Europe was the region that had suffered most from the Nazi invasion and occupation. Over 1.5 million Poles were slaughtered by the Germans during the war, and, of course, the vast majority of exterminated Jews came from the Eastern European heartland — about 250,000 from Czechoslovakia, 3 million from Poland and hundreds of thousands more from Hungary. They were systematically murdered — first by paramilitary death squads called Einsatzgruppen. They operated in cooperation with the German army and local collaborators, and murdered around 1.3 million Jews in mass shootings and pogroms between in the early years of the war.
By mid-1942, victims were being deported from ghettos across Europe in sealed freight trains to extermination camps where, if they survived the journey, they were gassed, worked or beaten to death, or killed by disease or during oppressive death marches. The killings continued until the end of World War II.
Like other Eastern European countries but even more so, it was the Czechs who especially made a number of poignant films dealing with the Holocaust. They produced a number of directors and writers like Jiri Weiss (“The Coward”), Jan Kadar (“Shop on Main Street”) and Arnost Lustig (“Diamonds of the Night”) who lost their families in the camps or who themselves were escapees and went on to make films with Holocaust themes.
But Czech director Alfred Radok’s “Distant Journey” has an unprecedented place in the history of cinema of the Holocaust. It was initially released in March 1949, and it has been called one of the first postwar fictional treatments of the Jewish experience, appearing less than four years after the liberation of the Terezin (Theresienstadt) transport camp, where the greater part of the film’s action is set. Some of Radok’s own family perished in Terezin (Radok himself was half-Jewish and survived the occupation by hiding), and a story by Erik Kolar about his own experience in the camp was the basis for the film.
The film does not deal with the fact that Terezin was a special camp that the Nazis trotted out as a model concentration camp that was supposedly self-governing, using it for propaganda purposes and to fool a gullible Red Cross. In reality most of its inmates were ultimately sent on to their deaths in Auschwitz.
Radok was primarily a man of the theater, who produced a series of experimental productions for theater from 1945-48. In “Distant Journey” he combines newsreel footage and clips from Leni Riefenstahl’s “Triumph of the Will” that show Goebbels, Frank, Streicher and Hitler declaiming about the triumph of the new order, and then cuts to a pile of dead bodies in a concentration camp.
The film’s narrative follows Hana (Blanka Waleska), a Jewish eye doctor who is dismissed from the hospital where she works because she is Jewish. Hana rejects the possibility of emigration. “This is my language, my home, my people.” She marries Tonik (Otomar Krejca), a fellow doctor and a gentile. Despite their love being accepted by their families, it turns into a nightmare. They are prohibited from going to the theater, and are forced to wear Jewish stars. Hana’s family is then deported to Terezin and she follows a bit later. While the documentary footage is shown, a frozen scene from Hana’s story appears shrunk in the right hand corner of the frame linking the film characters’ story to the larger historical reality they inhabit.
Much of the film’s cinematography is expressionist in nature. The narrative is simple; the characters successfully serve the director’s vision without being given any emotional complexity, but the images are imaginative and powerful and carry the film. Radok likes to use high overheads and low-angle shots, mirror images, dramatic light and shadow and a terrifying, emotionally resonant soundscape.
However, there is nothing sensational about the film — no melodrama, little violence on-screen — but it is much bolder than most of Hollywood treatments of the Holocaust, for Radok has turned the camp experience into one painful nightmare.
There is a sequence when a mournful band plays a variety of New Orleans funeral jazz, while Jews are herded in the mud and rain toward a train to the death camps.
Another striking image is one of Jews entering the camp while a line of coffins is carried out. The camp was squalid and claustrophobic — insufficient food and space — around 33,000 people died there, largely from malnutrition and disease. Without spelling out every aspect of the camp’s hellish reality, the film brilliantly evokes a dark, shadowy world of alcoves, rickety staircases, haunted faces and inmates fighting for food, with guards sporadically popping up to brutalize the inhabitants.
The finale when the camp is freed brings on a mass celebration — much more a fantasy than a reality, but still stirringly constructed.
“Distant Journey” was released in June 1949, but wasn’t allowed a premiere in Prague and was only screened a couple of times before being effectively banned by the Stalinist censorship laws, who viewed the film as merely formalistic and existential and devoid of a class analysis.
Screenings did occur here and there, but this striking, memorable film has been largely forgotten until its recent rerelease.