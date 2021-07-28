Eric Adams, who is already operating as if he is the next mayor of New York, will confront a vast array of problems when he takes office.
He is an ex-police officer, a onetime Republican, a vegan and even a one-time defender of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. This idiosyncratic, moderate political operator will need all his skills to deal with, among other problems, the city’s explosion of gun violence, New York’s glaring economic inequalities, development questions, affordable housing and education, including a segregated school system. There are other problem areas like pollution, transportation and even the scourge of rats against which Adams must try to make headway.
Adams won the election by projecting a tough-on-crime message, reinforced by his experience as a transit and NYPD cop for a number of years. The need to deal with the crime problem was made even more manifest by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s declaring gun violence a “disaster emergency.” The backdrop of his declaration was the rising crime rates in the city and the country as whole. As Cuomo put it, “If you look at the recent numbers, more people are now dying from gun violence than COVID.”
True change or business as usual?Adams is promoting himself as handling the crime problem in the style of Joe Biden by reaching out to ordinary people and gaining their support. Like Biden, he has rejected the notion of police defunding, and has promoted pragmatic reforms like moving cops to the streets from clerical work and having more of them walk the beat solo rather than in larger groups. He also wants the Democratic Party to speak directly to the public about cities where children are wounded and killed while sitting on a stoop or walking in the street.
Will Adams be able to both reform the police and maintain their loyalty and toughness? Or will he support business as usual — the protection of bad cops and the reintroduction of stop and frisk? The one thing I know is that the general voting public did not support Maya Wiley’s proposal to cut a billion dollars from the police budget, appoint a civilian commissioner and divert police away from mental health calls.
When it comes to education, Adams will have a lot to deal with: managing a massive infusion of COVID stimulus funding that will be used to reduce class size and make up for more than a year of COVID fallout in schooling; addressing the city’s segregated schools at a time when racial justice issues have become central. The next mayor will also have to set policy in relation to charter schools, which now educate about 13 percent of city’s public school students. Adams favors charter schools, but he has indicated that he favors keeping the cap on them, and has said that successful charters should be duplicated while failing ones should be shut down. This puts him on a collision course with the teachers union, which opposes charters because they are rarely unionized and often drain the better lower-income students from the public schools.
There are many other decisions Adams will make in relations to education. He will have to decide on a schools chancellor. It will have to be one who will wrestle with the educational bureaucracy, and deal with the charged question of our specialized schools that have become more and more segregated. The latter is especially difficult to resolve — pitting one minority group — Asian Americans, who dominate some of the elite schools — vs. Blacks and Hispanics, whose numbers have become miniscule in schools like Stuyvesant.
Adams’ link to developers is disturbing. From 2009 to 2015, as as a member of the New York state Senate and then Brooklyn’s borough president, he netted as much as $320,000 from them for his political campaigns — mostly from lobbyists and developers who were seeking favors from him for various projects. In general, he has raised big money from real estate, advocated for lots of development and approved most of the development deals he’s considered, with a few important exceptions.
Still, he’s also the borough president who stood against the de Blasio administration’s development agenda in East New York, and broke with allies over the Bedford Armory in the Bronx. Throughout his time in Borough Hall, he has sent conflicting signals about his approach — declaring a pro-development desire to “build, baby, build” early in his tenure, then making headlines last year for obtusely attacking gentrification.
Adams may surprise us when it comes to housing development, but I have noticed little commitment to the preservation of communities or the aesthetics of the city. He’s a smooth professional pol who knows how to play the game and make deals. For example, while a beleaguered Gov. Cuomo gushed over Adams during a joint press conference on gun violence, the Democratic nominee was decidedly more cautious in returning the compliments. Of course, a weakened Cuomo, who is confronting a series of damning accusations, needs Adams and his minority base more than Adams needs him, if the governor wants a fourth term. Cuomo pledged to “work in full partnership” with Adams. But given his contemptuous relationship with De Blasio, and New York governors’ usual antagonistic relation to the city’s mayors, I doubt Cuomo will adhere to that pledge. Still, the politically sharper Adams will clearly do better than de Blasio in protecting the city’s interests.
Adams is not the kind of politician I desired to see as mayor, but it’s also possible that a smart throwback to machine politics might effectively run the city. That, at least, is my fantasy.