During my New York lifetime, I have attended innumerable films and many plays, and I have strolled with my wife through countless art galleries and museum exhibits.
The arts have been a central activity of my city life, and it has provided me with aesthetic pleasure, fuel for my imagination and sometimes personal revelations that have transformed my way of seeing society and myself. And though painting and sculpture are not my deepest passions, a great and august museum like The Met has always proven to be a sanctuary for me.
It has allowed me to escape from the pressures of the public world, and to look closely at Monets, Goyas and Hoppers, among other great painters, on weekdays when the galleries are generally serene. And it has allowed me to sit either on the museum’s roof (with a stunning view of Central Park and Fifth Avenue’s limestone buildings) looking at ambitious contemporary installations, or rest on a bench in the permanent Roman and Greek galleries that were refurbished, reinstalled and reopened in 2007 and view a variety of art works including painted Greek vases, and marble and bronze Roman portrait busts from 4500 B.C. to the time of the Roman emperor Constantine’s conversion to Christianity in A.D. 312.
The pandemic has radically altered most aspects of our life. Since last March, my passion for the arts has turned into streaming exhibits, films and plays on the computer or on television, and, like most of us, I have not attended a film or play or been inside a gallery or a museum. Of course, there is streaming, but it is no substitute for the intimate experience of responding to art in person. Being forced to watch everything on a television screen creates an experience more detached, less immersive and expressive, and of course one misses a great deal of the painting or film’s formal skill and beauty. Not to speak of the casual encounters that add to the richness of urban life and to the museum experience.
So of course the state of the arts in New York is generally dire. All Broadway theaters in New York have been closed until June 1 and the 74th Tony Awards have been postponed. But given our technological ingenuity, an alternative to Broadway and off-Broadway has emerged: a series of immersive audioplays performed and mixed live, using tech developed by theatrical sound designers and engineers and a summer festival’s entire season of new plays and classics released on Audible. “All arts organizations are going to have to become media companies now,” said Steve Wargo, the co-founder of Resounding, a production company that’s developed proprietary tech for immersive, 3D audio entertainment performed and mixed live. For now, the theater industry remains in the early, exploratory stages of discovery in its new relationship with digital. But I still dream of theaters like the Public and Atlantic reopening with both classics and new plays that I can see in person.
The museums have opened again, but are following strict guidelines. Patrons are required to wear face coverings, and capacity is limited to 25 percent. Rules designed to enforce social distancing and regulate the flow of crowds are also in place. Also, the Frick Collection will reopen to the public in early 2021 in the former site of the Whitney Museum of American Art at 945 Madison Ave. (the Breuer building). The temporary location, called Frick Madison, will house the museum’s collections and staff during the renovation and expansion of its historic buildings at 1 East 70th St. — The Frick’s first comprehensive renovation in 85 years. Through 2022, Frick Madison will present an installation of collection highlights organized chronologically and geographically for the first time. When it comes to art galleries, some have shuttered entirely due to COVID, while others are currently operating, often in a different manner. Major and wealthy Chelsea galleries like Hauser and Wirth has had many online exhibits and offers in-person viewing based on timed appointments.
Film theaters in NYC have been closed since March. And even though some theaters outside the city reopened over the summer, the pubic has been hesitant risking going to the cinema. The theater chains in the city are in trouble — some skirting bankruptcy — but art theaters like the Film Forum, IFC and the Metrograph hope their small size will buck the trend. (They are now opening with major restrictions.) They cater to specialized audiences who desire to watch unique films in person, and they are my personal temples.
All these theaters have struggled to survive. The venerable Forum has partnered with theatrical distributors to present first-rate and provocative cinema like “Dear Comrades!” and “Minari” via virtual cinema with a portion of the rental proceeds benefitting the theater, though it doesn’t bring in enough money to survive. The Forum is a nonprofit, so it’s able to apply for public grants and take private donations (receiving over 2,000 donations from its members and supporters during the pandemic period.)
The IFC is virtually screening its annual DOC NYC Festival, and the Metrograph has rolled out virtual screenings with a rotating selection of new releases and repertory titles, opening at set show times with introductions.
I can only hope some of these irreplaceable movie houses that preserve the cinematic past and screen the most adventurous of films will survive. For me it’s an emotional and intellectual necessity to sit in the dark and lose myself in a world of images. For the last year, I have profoundly missed the whole experience of connecting to the arts in person. I am hoping when the pandemic ends, the arts, as a live form, will survive. It’s a necessity for the soul and for the city’s public life. The virtual just cannot replace it.