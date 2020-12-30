About two months ago, I had an emergency aortic-valve replacement operation.
It went as well as could be expected given my age (81), and I have been steadily recovering since then. I still get tired too easily, but I gradually have gotten stronger, regained some energy and, most importantly, I have even begun to write again. When weather permits, my wife and I walk each day four to six blocks together on the streets near our apartment.
It feels good to leave the claustrophobia of our apartment, but the world outside feels much more barren than in pre-pandemic days with the number of stores for rent seemingly infinite, and on weekdays there is only an unnerving silence. Though one bright sunny day we walked in the freezing cold, and the light reflected on Washington Square North’s colonnaded, red-brick 19th-century row houses feel radiant, as if, for the moment, the pandemic never occurred.
The majority of people I see on the winter streets are young people and students, who inhabit another world than I do. They have years ahead of them, and can contemplate a lengthy future when the world becomes relatively normal again, with the possibility of life changes, including new jobs and trips abroad. I draw a blank when I think about my own future. And I also observe few people my age on the streets, as if most of them are in hiding in their apartments or have moved during the pandemic to their second homes, escaping what they see as the city’s danger.
I sometimes feel I have entered a gray void or a half-life as I slowly push my walker for a few blocks. Personal experiences and contact outside myself have shrunk, and when having phone conversations with friends. At moments I feel that I have little to say but the rehashing of political analyses that I endlessly watch on TV or read in the papers. Yes, I still have ardent political antipathies, sympathies and curiosity, but I often sense the talk I engage in is tired and repetitive, with President Donald Trump’s barrage of monstrous acts dominating our consciousness. It’s enraging that narcissist has achieved becoming one of the prime subjects of our lives.
I don’t want to live interminable days that only can be differentiated by the meals I eat, the often mediocre Netflix series I view, and the benches In Washington Square Park I choose to sit on. In a locked-down world, boredom and isolation dominate our lives, and though the vaccine holds out hope for something better, it’s hard for me to wait patiently for some future immunity.
I am not alone in my mildly depressed state. Many of my friends share those feelings, but I am under the illusion that I voice and feel this more intensely. That’s possible, because I hear my own voice more than anyone else’s. It sometimes feels like no other voices exist in my world besides my wife’s, who always tries to talk sense to me about the better times that must come post-pandemic.
Beyond the state of my psyche, I continue to reflect on New York’s future. I read that more than 1,000 chain stores across New York City — or a little less than one out of every seven chains that were open this time last year — have closed their doors over the past 12 months. It demonstrates how difficult the resurrection of the city’s business culture will be. The collapse of commercial real estate is another major burden for New York, since the industry provides a significant portion of the city’s tax revenues. As of late October, only 10 percent of Manhattan’s 1 million office workers were reporting to the office.
Of course, homelessness has become worse as the pandemic has progressed. More than 20,000 single adults are now sleeping in city homeless shelters. Homelessness has reached levels not seen since the Great Depression, and they can be seen everywhere in the city.
The city’s hospitality industry is also in dire straits. Many of the hotels that closed in March have or are contemplating permanent closure. Some of the hotels that have closed include the 478-room Hilton Times Square, the Roosevelt and two Courtyard by Marriott hotels in Manhattan. Altogether, more than 25,000 hotel employees have been out of work for more than nine months, making the industry one of the hardest hit in the city. It’s one more mountain for the city’s economy to climb post-pandemic.
But there is no point cataloguing the dire state of the city’s economy and revenue flow. It stares you in the face, though stock market investors, online companies like Amazon and liquor stores have all done well. The wealth of billionaires like Jeff Bezos has only expanded. If you are moneyed in NYC, there are many ways you can protect yourself in a crisis and even add to your wealth, and if you are poor you are screwed. It’s one of the basic truths that govern American society.
Hard to prognosticate what the city’s future will be. I know there will be a couple of hard years. But sooner than later theaters, concert halls, movie houses, art galleries and even some restaurants and hotels will reopen and the city will be heading for a rebirth of some sort as it has after past cataclysms like the WTC destruction on Sept. 11 and the Great Recession of 2008-10.
One always can hope that the resurrected city will be less unequal and more equitable. But that may be just an old man’s fantasy.