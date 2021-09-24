I doubt if I will ever see my beloved London again, given that the COVID pandemic seemingly will not disappear in the near future. With each passing month it continues to present the world with different, more dangerous variants that could ultimately threaten the potency of the vaccine.
Of course, I still have many comforting English memories. So I never forget the days I spent with my wife wandering about Hampstead Heath’s lanes, woods, cricket fields and green meadows; feeding the gulls, ducks and geese that inhabit Regent’s Park’s lake and beseech one for food; crossing Waterloo Bridge to plays and films on the South Bank and the Millennium Footbridge to exhibits like the Giacometti retrospective at the Tate Modern; and just idly sitting in a cafe drinking coffee in London’s now gentrified but still slightly raffish Soho.
The memory images I invoke are vivid ones, but they are no substitute for observing the dramas and social and aesthetic details of the life and architecture of very different London neighborhoods like gleaming, wealthy Chelsea with its Royal Court Theater and the very mixed character (a burgeoning middle class with pockets of crime) of Hackney as I hobbled about them. It’s also where I sometimes encountered strangers in pubs and talked to them about the nature of their neighborhoods that they spoke about with pleasure and sometimes a sense of profound loss. I still crave one more visit to friends and favorite places, but I have a feeling it will only be possible when my health makes it unfeasible to travel.
To give you an idea of what London and England face in late summer from the pandemic, I read a Guardian article stating that COVID cases in England are 26 times higher than a year ago when the population was unvaccinated and the country was three months into its reopening.
Consequently, pressure grows to give booster jabs to the vulnerable and extend vaccinations to younger teenagers. Scientists from the Office of National Statistics warned that the reopening of schools in England was likely to trigger further rises in COVID cases, with more to follow when students return to universities and colleges. In addition, a fresh wave of cases may lead to new social restrictions being imposed as winter approaches.
The deaths and hospital admissions from COVID are a fraction of their levels at the height of the outbreak in Britain. This demonstrates the power of the vaccines; more than 60 percent of the UK population has had two jabs. Still, there is a fear that cooler autumn weather will lead to increased indoor social mixing and is likely to drive further COVID increases in coming weeks.
Europe has been quicker to start vaccinating its teenagers than England. In France, Spain and Italy, more than half of those aged 12 to 18 are already vaccinated. Given the pressure, England’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization has been pushing the deployment of boosters for vulnerable people and the extension of vaccinations to most 12- to 15-year-olds. Getting that done would bring England into line with the U.S. and most large European nations.
I asked a retired journalist friend to write to how his living under COVID in London affected him. His response:
“After two years of the pandemic, living as I do in Central London, it’s become habitual to act defensively, to carry a mask wherever I go and put it on whenever I enter a shop or bus. I look around in the supermarket to see what proportion of people are masked and try to avoid the shamelessly barefaced. They just evoke a shiver of fastidious disapproval in me. We have put aside the rigors of lockdown and lifted most legal restrictions on our social intercourse. Practically all adults are vaccinated, yet the virulent delta variant has been penetrating its protection in my circle and elsewhere, giving people flu-like symptoms that recede after a week or so. That’s better than winding up intubated in an intensive care unit, but unsurprisingly the joy of living has abated. In Scotland the return of children to school has been followed by a vertiginous rise in case rates and a small rise in hospitalizations. We warily wait the reopening of the schools here in early September.”
Another British friend, a retired film professor, wrote:
“Things are much better, with 75 to 80 percent of the population double jabbed. Yet younger people have smaller numbers vaccinated. Cases of the delta variant are on the rise, although hospitals are coping at present and deaths are low. Most people wear masks on public transport and in shops and practice some (now voluntary) ‘social distancing.’ I feel relatively safe, and have recently had a holiday (in Scotland), gone to a Premier League football match and even attended a cinema (cautiously) for the first time since early last year. I’m still wary of large groups of young people in an indoors setting. The UK had quite tough rules in a series of lockdowns, from March 2020 to July this year. There were government mistakes (relaxing restrictions too early, several times,) but the NHS vaccinations were fast and efficiently organized amongst older age groups in the first half of this year.
“Johnson was influenced by his own brush with COVID last year but is vulnerable to libertarian lobbying within his party. (There are also anti-vaxxers associated with the left — distrustful of ‘mainstream media’ — who have been influential with some young people). There is now talk of ‘vaccine passports’ for sporting events and nightclubs. I feel I’ve come through it, but need to be careful.”
Their somewhat divergent reports give me a taste of what’s happening in London, but for me they are obviously no substitute for the first hand experience I crave. At the moment that’s just a dream.