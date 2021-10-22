The hard-line nationalist Benjamin Netanyahu may no longer be prime minister of Israel, but his successor Naftali Bennett’s uneasy, ideologically divided, eight-party coalition will probably do little to change the relations of Israel to the occupied West Bank.
Even if Bennett (a former chief of staff of Netanyahu’s) is more politic and less aggressive than Netanyahu — he has vaguely promised to reduce “friction” — he still does not believe in a freeze on settlements and totally rejects a two-state solution. Bennett seems to want to make the whole Palestinian issue secondary, centering foreign policy on keeping Iran denuclearized.
So, the status quo in the West Bank will likely be maintained, and incidents will continue to occur like a recent one where a dozen masked men from one of the West Bank settlements attacked a Palestinian cave village in the southern Hebron hills and went from house to house breaking windows and smashing cars. The army supported them with tear gas in their plan to uproot the residents and demolish the villages, providing more land for the settlers.
The best one can hope for from Bennett is that he will offer economic aid to the Palestinian Authority, and help in infrastructure development of the West Bank. However, what has been proposed so far is much more meager than what the settlers receive.
For example, the Israeli Defense Ministry proposes to give a green light to the construction of some 1,000 housing units for Palestinians in Area C in the West Bank — a sector entirely under Israeli administrative and security control. At the same time, however, the Israeli government is recommending the construction of 2,200 new housing units in the settlements, and there is talk of the Israeli government planning to build new 10,000 settlement units near the Qalandia area in occupied East Jerusalem.
Avi Mograbi’s documentary career has been committed to making scathingly critical films of Israel’s destructive policies toward Palestinians. His most recent documentary, “The First 54 Years: An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation” — one of the films shown at this year’s New York Film Festival — presents a collection of confessions from men who served in the Israeli military over the last five decades. It’s been one of the longest occupations in modern history. Acting as a first-person narrator, a chain-smoking Mograbi effectively addresses the film audience in a somewhat disarming, very cool manner, providing a step-by-step depiction of what the Israeli occupation wrought in the West Bank.
The NGO Breaking the Silence has gathered the ex-soldiers — creating an organization intended to give serving and discharged Israeli personnel and reservists a means to confidentially recount their experiences in the occupied territories. The organization has long been a bogeyman of the Israeli right. And its purpose and Mograbi’s are of the same nature: to expose to the general public the illegality and brutality that the Israeli Defense Forces, following orders, engaged in in the occupied territories.
Chronologically arranged into chapters, Mograbi’s faux-objective factual guides — he holds in his hands a fictitious ”manual for military occupation” — is juxtaposed with the ex-soldiers’ testimony that provides a clear exposition of what has occurred in the occupied territories over the years. Most of the ex-soldiers speak dispassionately, engaging in little self-analysis or talk of guilt, but without in any way justifying their actions. The cumulative effect of their revelations and the interspersed black-and-white and color footage of the IDF beating and torturing West Bank inhabitants is devastating, The film is not particularly interesting visually, though, consisting mostly of “talking heads,” and at times feels repetitive. Mograbi informs us that the soldiers don’t speak the language of the Arabs and their job is to intimidate and impose martial law — both judges and public defenders are supporters of the Israeli army — which the privileged settlers do not have to live under.
Despite the noble image Israel tries to project of the IDF, the film captures them over the years tying one man to a tree, blindfolding another and beating still others — in general arbitrarily victimizing the Arabs. In chapter one (“First Steps 1967-87”), Mograbi’s guide advises the occupiers to prevent the return of West Bank inhabitants who fled during the war of 1967. The goal, according to Mograbi, is to ultimately take over the land. The methods Israel uses to preserve the existing boundaries include custody, detention and restraint.
During the bloody second Intifada from 2000 to 2005, the Palestinians utilized suicide bombings and Israelis in turn engaged in gunfire, tank and air attacks. Thousands died — 3,000 Palestinians and about 1,000 Israelis. High numbers of casualties were also caused among civilians as well as combatants. Mograbi speaks of the IDF then being committed to crushing the opposition and not distinguishing between innocents and bomb carriers. Nothing was gained during this bloodbath, and in Mograbi’s words both sides today have lost hope in creating normalization.
In Gaza, there is no longer an occupation, but there is a state where wars periodically erupt, and Gaza has been turned into a wasteland. Intellectually, I am supportive of Mograbi’s clear-eyed critique; it’s almost impossible to defend the IDF’s colonial occupation of the West Bank. But emotionally, I have more than a residue of sympathy for Israel, which is trapped by its own tragic history in a situation without any simple solutions. They are also dealing with a repressive militant Hamas in Gaza and a corrupt Palestinian Authority in the West Bank — groups almost unbearable to negotiate with. Still, the occupation of the West Bank is catastrophic for Israel both politically and morally. In maintaining power, it has lost much of its soul.