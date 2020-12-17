Sometimes in the mid-1980s I took a trip to a then-unsung North Adams with a friend, and surprisingly discovered that its physical location was picturesque — mountains nestling it, and a river running like a ribbon through the town.
However, the old mill town also housed an immense abandoned factory whose striking buildings were left rotting. The center of the town was impoverished, with many of its stores closed; one of the few open bars was inhabited by aging alcoholics and other people who had seen better days. Much of the housing was wood frame and decaying, and the town faced a great deal of unemployment, a lack of revenue, decaying social services and population decline.
In the 19th century, North Adams was dominated by Arnold Print Works, and became one of the world’s leading manufacturers of printed textiles.
Later the buildings were taken over by the Sprague Electric Company, which employed thousands of people engaged in making electrical parts in a busy company town during much of the 20thcentury. But in the postwar era, competition from abroad led to declining sales and, in 1985, the company closed operations, devastating the local economy.
North Adams may have been in precipitous decline and never a draw for summer visitors, but the town closest to it, Williamstown, was dominated by historic buildings, an elite college, a world-renowned summer theater and two major art museums. So North Adams’ location in the North Berkshires and close to Williamstown allowed for planners and curators to think big and out of the box, with goals that no other decaying industrial towns could ever contemplate attempting.
The documentary “Museum Town,” directed by Jennifer Trainer (the Museum’s former director of development and first-time documentary director), sets out to tell the story of how the Sprague factory buildings were turned into the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. The notion was that a modern art hub would also bring economic revival with it. The Massachusetts legislature announced its support for the project in 1988.
The project was threatened by an economic upheaval, but it finally gained broad-based support from the community and the private sector, which pledged more than $8 million, ensuring that it moved forward. However, it took years of pushing, navigating the changing currents of Massachusetts politics, to obtain the huge amount of start up funding. The eventual proposal used the scale and versatility of the industrial spaces to link the facility’s past and its new life as the country’s largest center for contemporary visual and performing arts.
Two larger-than-life figures played key parts in the museum’s creation. The entrepreneurial Thomas Krens, Williams College Museum of Art’s director (later the director of the Guggenheim), wanted to display art that would not fit in conventional museum galleries and that would radically reconceive what a museum could be. The then-mayor of North Adams, John Barrett, (serving 1984-2009), had no interest in contemporary art (echoing the sentiments of many of its inhabitants) — admitting “I wouldn’t walk across the street to see some of this art” — but he felt the idea would help save the town, and he pushed for it.
The result was a museum that over the years has become a compelling tourist attraction, exhibiting a range of major contemporary artists from James Turell and Robert Rauschenberg to Jenny Holzer and Laurie Anderson. Trainer and the artists and curators she interviews take us through the process of the creation of a museum for the new age.
The exhibit that takes center stage in the film is Until, an installation created by Nick Cave. It’s flamboyant, immense in scale as Cave puts together different environments that he represents by the use of colorful tchotchkes, crystals, chandeliers and a garden consisting of ceramic birds and everything else you would expect to find in a garden. Cave used the museum’s fabrication shop and its many gifted craftspeople to help shape his vision, a mixture of high and low art whose political point was an evocation of the killing of unarmed black men in America.
One doesn’t have to love post-modern and installation art to find the MASS MoCA experience seductive, and filled with aesthetic surprise. The museum has beautifully preserved the town’s past as an industrial town, while repurposing it and attracting some new shops and people.
But nonetheless the museum has not become a panacea for the economy of North Adams. Still, it has meant greater opportunities for employment, and the town looking slightly more upscale
But the economic recovery of North Adams will take more time, and will need more than collaboration with a renowned art museum. However, it’s more than a beginning.