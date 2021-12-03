The Harlem Renaissance was an intellectual and cultural revival of African American music, dance, art, fashion, literature, theater and politics centered in 1920s Harlem. It sparked a new Black consciousness that transcended white patronization and allowed for new Black artistic voices to emerge.
Nella Larsen (1891–1964) was one of the most influential and certainly one of the most elusive of the writers who participated. Some of the other major literary figures involved were Zora Neale Hurston, Langston Hughes, Alain Locke, Claude McKay and Countee Cullen. Larsen’s first two novels, “Quicksand” (1928) and “Passing” (1929), gained instant success and she briefly became a major figure in the New York literary world. However, she abruptly stopped writing in 1930, and never wrote another word, spending most of her last years as a nurse in a Brooklyn hospital. Larsen was biracial and her second and most lauded novel “Passing” centers on two biracial women, one passing for white, the other passing as a woman living a comfortable, cultivated, upper-middle class Black life in brownstone Harlem as a doctor’s wife with two children and a Black maid. The film version of the novel is the actress Rebecca Hall’s debut work, and it’s a strikingly subtle and original one. In fact, I felt it was the best film I saw at New York Film Festival press screenings. The film is also showing on Netflix.
Every scene in the film is stylishly shot by Edu Grau in gorgeous black and white, light and shadow, and in soft focus, granting some of the scenes the feeling of a daydream. There is also a lovely piano jazz score from Dev Hynes. “Passing” is also emotionally intricate and nuanced, with almost nothing schematic or predictable to be found in the film. Its stunning opening scene sees Irene (Tessa Thompson) run into an old school friend, Clare (Ruth Negga), in an expensive white downtown hotel. Her hat covering her face, Irene clearly is wary being seen as Black. Clare, whose hair is now a flashy peroxide blonde, is passing, and is married to a wealthy racist businessman, John (Alexander Skarsgaard) who is comically blind to the fact that he’s with two biracial women. (John is the only major character in the film that is simplistically rendered.) Clare dutifully echoes his racist sentiments, but what she deeply desires is entry into Irene’s Harlem. She may like the money and Swiss boarding schools her daughter attends that go with her marriage to the repellent John, but she craves the world she’s left behind.
Irene holds off inviting Clare into her world. She’s wary of any emotional turbulence breaking through the domestic and bourgeois bubble she has created (she does a great deal of charity work, organizing Negro Welfare League functions), and attends many sophisticated dinners and parties. Still, if Irene’s life is superficially comfortable, there is much that is amiss. Her marriage to Brian (Andre Holland) is an uneasy one — their sex isn’t satisfying, and he would like to leave the U.S. for Europe. Irene in turn wants to protect her children from the country’s racism — her son is called racial slurs in school, and news of lynching is a part of daily life, but Brian continues to bring up the subject and asserts “that whites hate us.”
Clare is not put off by Irene’s coolness and succeeds in captivating Brian and many of the other participants in their elite social world. The respectable, tightly wound Irene is envious of Clare’s social gifts and vibrant ease. They watch each other closely — silent looks that note where each one of them is at emotionally. Both of them are unsure of their place in the world, and find shaping a workable identity very difficult to achieve. At the same time, they are different; Clare says “I’m not safe and can hurt people” — she’s animated, brittle and self-dramatizing. While Irene’s surface calm hides profound melancholy and a hidden desire to escape her role as mother and wife, though she’s deeply linked to both roles. But the two women are connected — looking at their reflections in mirrors and windows, one senses their doubleness — Black/white, bourgeois/bohemian. For a moment, there is a suggestion of a sexual connection between the two, but the film does not expand on that idea.
Neither of them articulates in words the profound link they have, but it permeates the film, which also offers us a glimpse of Black elite culture where a sprinkling of celebrated whites plays a role in it. And for these whites, Blacks are not merely seen as exotic. That includes a quick-witted white novelist Hugh Wentworth (Bill Camp) who is passing for straight, and has a genuine (free of patronization) relationship with the very intelligent Irene.
The film’s two leads avoid any false notes in conveying their complex emotional states — ones that can’t be turned into a social message film. Nothing can be easily resolved in these women’s lives — these are two women trapped by their racial identity and psychic makeups. And though there is no escaping the racism of ‘20s New York, Irene and Claire live with anguish that can’t be reduced to how much racism distorts and delimits the choices we make. They have many other needs and thoughts that shape their volatile internal lives. Hall has made a memorable film.