New York City’s infamous Rikers Island is again in the news with some prisoners talking about living conditions being like a “torture chamber,” and where other prisoners have taken control of some prison areas, where they move about freely and decide who can enter or leave.
Rikers is an island jail complex consisting of eight buildings, just off Manhattan in the East River. However, it is part of Queens, not Manhattan. The island is home to the country’s second-largest correctional institution, and has an annual budget of $860 million, a staff of 9,000 officers and 1,500 civilians managing 100,000 admissions per year and an average daily population of 10,000 inmates. A majority of them, mostly Black and Hispanic, are awaiting trial, and have not been convicted of a crime. They are held because they are unable to post the bail issued to them by a local judge during their arraignment. Most of the prisoners haven’t committed violent acts, but a large number struggle with mental illness. This year, 13 detainees have died. The violence affects everybody at the prison — inmates, guards and civilians.
The island has been under critical fire for years for being mismanaged, dysfunctional and dangerous, with violence and abuse of inmates being a central part of its daily existence. I can’t recall anybody ever having a good word to say about the prison. However, the pandemic-fueled chaos of the last year and a half has brought the prison to reach another level of hell where guards either refuse to show up or to enact discipline. There have also been multiple reports of detainees going without food, water, toilets and showers. And according to The New York Times, some detainees have “stolen keys and used them to free others in custody, who went on to commit slashings and other acts of violence.” The article goes on to say that the executive director of the Independent Commission on New York City Justice told them the prison can no longer “deliver even the basic services — something we haven’t seen in a long time, if ever.” An inmate added that the gangs are the true power in the prison. “They run the house. They feed you. They tell the officers what to do and what not to do.”
In 2019, the City Council voted to close the Rikers complex and replace it with four different correctional buildings. That decision followed a commission report, which issued recommendations ranging from pretrial release of more people to a total shutdown of the island.
Reforms have been slow in coming. One small step has just been taken by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio with an estimated 230 Rikers inmates — women and trans-identified prisoners — being temporarily transferred to two state facilities as local politicians work to address the “grave and complex” circumstances at the jail. Also, on Sept. 17, Gov. Hochul signed the Less Is More Act, which ends incarceration for most minor noncriminal offenses. Crucially, it also stops people accused of violating the frequently burdensome technical conditions of their parole from being automatically thrown back in jail.
Given Rikers’ return to the headlines, some momentum toward prison reform has begun to occur. Still, the shutting down of the prison will take much more time than one first thought. Few city sections want to have prisons as their neighbors, and even reforms like reducing or suspending bail for low-level crimes faces a backlash, since the police and some of the public believe that the increase of crime is partially brought about by reforms that soften the nature of the punishment.
I recently picked up a book by former chief medical officer for New York City’s jails Homer Venters, “Life and Death in Rikers Island,” which reveals how disproportionately those with behavioral health problems and people of color experience the risks of jail. Venters argues that “incarceration harms health” and narrates episodes that illustrate where incarcerated people suffer brutality, pain, and death while serving their term.
Throughout the book, Venters illustrates the stories of his “patients,” who are all incarcerated on Rikers Island. The book’s sixth chapter centers on the theme of race and uses the case of Kalief Browder to demonstrate how wantonly destructive the prison was. Browder was 16 when he was arrested in the Bronx for allegedly stealing a backpack. Unable to raise bail and unwilling to plead guilty to a crime he didn’t commit, Browder spent three years at Rikers Island — two in solitary confinement — while awaiting trial. His case was dismissed in 2013, but Browder remained haunted by his ordeal. While in solitary, Browder had been violently attacked by fellow prisoners and corrections officers. Consumed with depression, Browder committed suicide in 2015. He was just 22 years old.
There is no denying how poorly Rikers functions, and that the crisis surrounding policing and mass incarceration has only intensified. But the answers are never easy to come by. It’s simple to assert, like Venters, that “incarceration is a space of common and profound abuse, neglect, and substandard care for patients.” And there are possible reforms that can make our prisons less brutal and dehumanizing, from better heath care and better trained guards to offering community service sentences, like cleaning up the environment, instead of imprisonment for minor nonviolent crimes.
Still, unless we suddenly create a utopia, punitive sentences are imperative for the violent criminals among us and often oppress and endanger the daily lives of the vulnerable people who can’t escape living among them. How to be punitive and humane is an open question.