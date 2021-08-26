I am moved to write about the Andrew Cuomo saga, though reams of copy have already been written, and I doubt if I have anything more original to add. Still, I am driven to offer an analysis of this talented, self-destructive and destructive outsized man, who tightly ruled the state for the last 10 years.
I like what his perennial enemy and victim New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said summing up Cuomo’s time in office: “He did horrible things, but there were also good things in the mix. It’s almost Shakespearean that his craving for power led to his downfall. History will judge him harshly.” He added, “It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York.”
I have written about Cuomo over the years — usually with great ambivalence — knowing how ruthless, bullying, punitive and self-centered he was. For example, his pushing out the extremely talented Andy Byford from heading and reconstructing the dysfunctional Metropolitan Transit Authority in 2020 was the act of someone who could not bear working with anyone asserting their independence or anyone standing up to him. Byford stated that he quit “because of the governor making his job intolerable.” What was obvious from the Byford debacle was that the controlling Cuomo desired having only yes-men and -women surrounding him.
I have been interested in returning to a column I wrote in September 2020 with a very different take on Cuomo. It was written in the midst of the pandemic praising him for appearing “every day on television addressing us with clarity, honesty and intelligence.” I noted that as governor of the state that was the epicenter of the pandemic that gave him “a central role in the struggle to get sufficient medical equipment, testing and personnel to save lives.” Also he had “been able to empathize with the impossible hours and pain and loss all the people who work in hospitals suffer. And to praise the first responders as well as workers who work in groceries, deliver packages and mail, and who are necessary for our survival.” I highlighted his mantra: “Use the data, use information to determine actions. Not emotions, not politics, not what people think or feel but what we know in terms of facts.” The usually remote Cuomo even emanated warmth in his daily briefings. Of course, that may have been just a persona that he successfully constructed for that period, but he even won an Emmy for his performance — he was a great TV governor.
That was Cuomo’s crowning moment, when he seemed to unveil an unexpected capacity for empathy, and he used his political skill and intelligence for the public good, not to demolish rivals and bully and sexually harass subordinates. Cuomo has always had that political skill, and one can’t deny his many accomplishments during his years on office. For example, in his first six months in office in 2011 he got the gay-marriage law enacted, and he overcame strong opposition to force legislators to agree to disclose extensive details about their outside income so voters can judge potential conflicts of interest. Cuomo’s administration oversaw the construction of the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge, the Second Avenue Subway, the Moynihan Train Hall and a reconstruction of LaGuardia Airport. In 2018-19, with Democrats in full control of all the levers of power, he presided over progressive new laws establishing a Farmworkers Bill of Rights to give farmworkers the right to unionize, approving landmark rent regulations, advancing workers rights, expanding voting rights and passing commonsense gun reform.
That’s the problem with Cuomo: He had the talent to accomplish a great deal, but he was distorted by a personality that needed to dominate everyone around him. At the end, it left Cuomo isolated with no political colleagues willing to defend him. A journalist friend Jim Sleeper who writes for Salon covered much of Mario Cuomo’s time in office. He said he never saw Andrew as “his father’s equal in intellectual or moral leadership, but as a man whose thuggish undertones could serve him well.”
However, if politics demand an ability to be tough in getting one’s agenda passed, and a capacity to be demanding of subordinates who assist you, Cuomo’s behavior went far beyond that, and for years he had created a toxic workplace that did more than harass women. The report that Attorney General Letitia James issued stated that the executive chamber was “rife with fear and intimidation and full of bullying behavior and built on unflinching loyalty to Cuomo.” A number of commentators have even suggested that atmosphere undermined the running of the state. Clearly, opinion is divided about Cuomo’s success as a governor, but his behavior could no longer be tolerated and we needed someone who could run the state without behaving as a minor tyrant.
That someone is the two-term Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will be the state’s first female governor. Cuomo had kept her away from involvement in decision-making during her time in office, so she has spent the years traveling all over the state to promote Cuomo’s agenda and making political contacts for herself. She is a competent, smart, pragmatic pol with, so far as we know, an unblemished record. She will probably be a much less interesting and complex figure than Cuomo — no Shakespearean overtones and no demonic underside. Hopefully, she will get congestion pricing and the expansion of Penn Station done without strum und drang. That will be a relief to us all.