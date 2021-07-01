New York is planning a major concert in Central Park in August as a way to celebrate the city’s “rebirth” following the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Bill de Blasio has become the head cheerleader, and he views the concert as the culmination of a “Homecoming Week.”
De Blasio may be only operating as a pol hyperbolically promoting the city’s supposed change of fortune, but still there is some genuine good news for the city. For example, the city’s tourism agency forecasts 36.4 million visitors for 2021, recovering more than half of record 66.6 million visitors that came in 2019. Hotel occupancy rates have moved up six percentage points to 35 percent, and on a recent Saturday 4,100 people rode the ferry to the Statue of Liberty, up from 3,500 three weeks previously. Major tourist attractions like the Met and the Museum of Natural History have seen an increase in admissions. Tourists are also starting to appear in Rockefeller Center and on the Brooklyn Bridge, taking selfies.
The streets are intensely alive with people eating at outdoor tables and others just walking about. Bars are packed and stadiums filled. In addition, according to Corcoran’s April Rental Market Report, leasing activity is soaring in East Williamsburg and Carroll Gardens, and in Manhattan, there has been a run on discounted city apartments. In fact, home sales in the city have increased while the numbers of available apartments have decreased. Also, thousands of Midtown office workers will return to work by this fall, affecting the whole atmosphere of a once-forsaken Midtown Manhattan. And though Broadway shows will not be coming back until the fall, tickets for “Hamilton” in September are already sold out.
The subways ran almost deserted during the worst times of the pandemic, but now people have returned.
On a recent Monday, the system carried 2,222,614 riders, among the highest totals recorded this year. Still, the number is 60 percent below the pre-pandemic total on an equivalent day.
Every positive piece of news is still bound by the problems continuing to confront the city, and that make daily life more difficult. Shootings are up 77 percent year to date, including a spate of recent high-profile incidents. On the weekend of June 11, at least two men were killed and 19 people wounded in shootings. Crime is the No. 1 issue in the mayoral election (though overall crime has not gone up), and it has been difficult for candidates to find a way to advocate a balance between rights and civic order. Proposing to “defund the police” seems to be a sure way to lose votes. Clearly, former police officer Eric Adams has become the leading vote-getter, especially among Black and Brown voters, by proposing to be tough on crime, while creating a less-repressive and -racist force. He makes his voters feel more secure — that under his rule we will have a more orderly city.
There are other glaring problems that our new mayor will have to tackle. The city’s unemployment rate is more than 11 percent —three times what it was before the pandemic. And employment is not expected to recover to its pre-pandemic levels before 2024. Walking the streets, one can see that thousands of small businesses (e.g., hardware and furniture stores and coffee shops) have closed their doors and are for rent, taking one out of every eight jobs with them.
The problem of homelessness has only increased during the past year. Encampments of people sleeping under a mass of dirty blankets or behind a labyrinth of cartons dot my own neighborhood — the Village — and there are no easy solutions in the offing. Of course, the problem of affordable housing has not disappeared, and all the mayoral candidates have offered plausible proposals, but none would probably make much of a dent in the crisis, with the majority of buildings being constructed serving the upper-middle class.
In addition, a growing legion of Black parents in Queens say the Department of Education has failed their kids through mismanagement and neglect, fueling an exodus out of the public school system. I am certain this Queens district is not the only one that feels the schools have failed its children. For despite innumerable attempts to transform city schools, most still can’t match up with their suburban counterparts.
The election was held on June 22, but given the introduction of ranked choice voting, the winner won’t be determined until mid-July. As of this week, Eric Adams is leading with Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia following, while Andrew Yang has conceded. There are still absentee votes to be counted.
I am troubled that Adams is the leading candidate for mayor. He has received a great deal of money from hedge fund millionaires and from developers and has promised to pursue a real estate–friendly agenda. There has always been a touch of petty corruption around Adams, who gives off the aura of an old-time machine politico. He also has played the race card when it suits his self-interest. When a ranked choice voting alliance was struck by Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia, Adams sent out a press release calling it “voter suppression,” and insinuating that the alliance was an effort to stop the election of a Black man as mayor.
In a time when progressive candidates are winning election in many of the country’s major cities, Adams is a more sophisticated throwback to another sleazier time in municipal government.