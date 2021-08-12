A new documentary, “The Meaning of Hitler,” using as a frame a bestselling book of the same name by Sebastian Haffner, and directed by Michael Tucker and Petra Epperlein, opens at the IFC center in New York on Aug. 13. Haffner, who was born in 1907 Berlin, witnessed the rise of Nazism firsthand, as did some of the other interviewees who appear in the film.
“The Meaning of Hitler” is a free-form, kaleidoscopic examination of our continued fascination with Hitler and Nazism. It’s made at a time where the fear of rising authoritarianism and fascism has grown with former President Donald Trump’s disdain for law, his enshrinement of false facts and untruths and promotion of racism and xenophobia in the United States, and the reawakening of nationalism, anti-Semitism and repressive politics in European countries where democratic institutions were always fragile.
“The Meaning of Hitler” is shot in nine countries, and it contains a number of clips from films dealing with Hitler like Mel Brooks’ brilliantly antic “The Producers” and Oliver Hirschbiegel’s solemn “Downfall,” and the usual visually striking clips of Nazi mass choreography from Riefenstahl’s aesthetic and propagandistic “Triumph of the Will.” It also includes footage of a visit to Hitler’s recreated bunker — an attraction for tourists and school children who seem to know little about him, and a trip to his Austrian hometown Braunau, where he was born in an ordinary house to an ordinary family. (Interestingly, the town at first helped Syrian migrants on the way to Germany in 2006, but then moved toward an angry opposition to immigration.)
The film incisively undermines myths about Hitler. For example, his personal photographer was central in helping him project the image of a man of nature, however, he merely posed against the background of the Bavarian Alps, and then was chauffeured home.
The film’s special strength lies in its talking heads. They range from novelists Martin Amis and Francine Prose to historians Deborah Lipstadt, Saul Friedlander and Yehuda Bauer and to Nazi hunters Beate and Serge Klarsfeld, all of whom insightfully and often eloquently analyze Hitler and Nazism.
It’s hard to say something fresh about Nazism and Hitler, but a penetrating Amis, who in passing compares Trump to Hitler in his use of the big lie, is on target when he states that if you can expand our knowledge of Hitler by just a millimeter, you’ve done something. And the film does just that. Amis also states that Hitler “resists understanding” and he explains some of the political tactics he used: ”You undermine the institutions of the state because that magnifies your own position. Everything is dependent on you” — something Trump did in his chaotic, impulsive fashion, creating a cult of personality.
The historian Lipstadt speaks of anti-Semitism as a conspiracy theory based on irrational sentiments, and how the educated, supposedly rational German professional elite — doctors and lawyers — collaborated in the genocidal policies of the Nazis. Lipstadt famously beat back Holocaust denier David Irving’s libel suit against her. Irving also appears in the film muttering anti-Semitic jokes while leading a group of followers on a tour of concentration camps like Treblinka. Irving and other Holocaust deniers saw history, in Lipstadt’s words, as “a political plaything.”
The historian Saul Friedlander, whose parents died in Auschwitz and who survived during World War II in France hidden in a Catholic boarding school, speaks of the Nazis’ aim of staging a “performance for eternity,” “propaganda repackaged as reality.” He also states that most Germans were enthusiastic about a regime that gave them work and a better life, and if Hitler had died in 1938 he would have been seen as the greatest of Germans. For the majority of the German public cared little that Hitler’s regime was repressive and hate-based. It buoyed their confidence, and made them feel a sense of mastery. Friedlander suggests that the film should conclude in Sobibor — a death camp, not a concentration camp — dedicated to making the killing machine more effective. The Nazis intended to erase all traces of this spot from history. Today it sits in silence in the midst of a forest where no birds sing.
However, the film’s final word is given over to the 94-year-old Israeli historian Yehuda Bauer, who points out the Nazis were absolutely normal (a bit too bald and ingenuous a statement). But he further elaborates that human beings carry two conflicting elements: one of sympathy and concern, the other barbaric and murderous. And that while the Nazis did was horrific, it was all too human — something many people are capable of. Just look at, albeit on a different level of evil, the Trump-loving mob that violently descended on Washington on Jan. 6. That’s one resonant insight that this perceptive, lively film leaves us with.