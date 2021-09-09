I avidly read the powerful Richard Wright in my teens. There was “Black Boy,” a painful and moving memoir about growing up impoverished in the South and eventually moving to Chicago, and his sometimes didactic but vivid and memorable first novel “Native Son,” centering on a young black murderer, Bigger Thomas.
Wright’s best and most striking work was written in the 1940s. However, when out of anger with American racism he left the U.S. in 1946 for Paris and became a permanent American expatriate, his work lost much of its connection to its roots and its originality. Recently, an unpublished novel, “The Man Who Lived Underground,” appeared. It was originally written in 1941-42, but was rejected by publishers.
The book reminds one now of how gifted a writer Wright was. The first section of the novel is viscerally written and centers on an innocent, churchgoing black laborer, Fred Daniels, who is arrested by racist police and brutalized into signing a false confession for a double murder. The prose is vital and muscular. Wright describes Fred responding to the brutal treatment of the cops: “He swayed and groaned. Times without number the thunderous voices cut into his ears and his brain and his blood.”
In a brief moment, a “disoriented” Fred escapes captivity, and hides in the city sewers. It leads to the most powerful section of the novel: a surrealistic fable, a phantasmagoria with Fred entering a world that “smells of fresh rot.” He gropes about in the sewer’s darkness, and finds a ladder to different rooms — a black church service, a real estate firm, a movie house and a jewelry store.
Fred is no longer a laborer thinking about his wife who is about to give birth. He is removed from everyday life; even day and night have blurred. He’s become a Black man seeking an identity — a way of defining himself anew. He listens to those at the church service that he always was at home with, but now he sees “ a defenseless nakedness in their lives that made him disown them.” Fred wanted them to stand with pride, not with fear, and “assume a heroic attitude.” He robs a safe from a real estate firm, feeling he’s stealing from the world that condemned him — a world that “collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent from poor colored folks.”
Fred doesn’t keep the money but contemptuously papers the walls of his underground hiding space with the currency. The anger in the book is as much existential as it is racial and even anti-capitalist — as much about the dark, purposeless, “reasonless” universe that we inhabit as about the brutality of racist cops, who torture whites as well as Blacks. In Wright’s words, “I’ve really tried to step beyond the black and white stuff.”
Fred sees himself triumphing over the outside world — “a wild forest filled with death, stalked by blind animals.” He feels he must assert himself to convince those who lived above ground about “the death-like quality of their lives.” However when he ascends into daylight, he’s dazed and confused and has no sense of time. He gives himself up to the police, who have found the real murderer and no longer have interest in him. He struggles to convey to them what he had seen, but they regard him as mad, and gratuitously kill him. He’s just another crazy Black man to be killed off, is the cops’ unspoken mantra. The conclusion feels abrupt and contrived, but I am struck by how many levels Wright’s novel successfully operates on. The book is a cry against racism, an attack on capitalism’s ethos of greed and most importantly a novel about an alienated man trying to shape his submerged identity in an absurd universe.
One can write about race from many different angles. A friend and political critic, Jim Sleeper, who has written two of the more trenchant and honest books on the relationship of liberalism to racial politics — “The Closest of Strangers” (1990) and “Liberal Racism” (1997) — has just written a new and important essay in Commonweal: “Scrapping the Color Code: A Post-Racial America is Inevitable.” Sleeper has opposed for many years making racial identity a central organizing principle of our public life, and has been been critical of “over-solicitous” and patronizing behavior of liberals towards Blacks. This new essay eloquently asserts the same idea, with identity politics today manifesting itself by “wokeness” (e.g., defunding the police), “cancel culture” (e.g., Al Franken’s forced resignation) and “virtue signaling” — actions that can be prescriptive and wrongly punitive.
As always his piece is nuanced, and doesn’t merely declaim against identity politics’ limitations and excesses. Sleeper is aware that identity politics is a reaction to “racism’s ubiquity and sheer force in the daily personal experiences of Black Americans.” But he feels that to get beyond racism, racial differences must disappear, and only then can we become a truly post-racial America. Still, he knows how difficult it is for Blacks who cling to color consciousness in response to American racism and economic injustice to embrace a post-racial society.
I, too, hope for a day when people can politically act out of more complex and multiple identities than narrow ethnically, racially or gender-based ones, divesting themselves from groupthink. And when liberals and the left can both embrace Black accomplishments and pleas for economic and social justice, and also criticize destructive behavior and absurd demands made by Blacks with the same standards they hopefully use when dealing with themselves. I know it’s hard, and the moment is one where compensation for past white American wrongs is imperative. But one hopes, in Sleeper’s words, that the “color-coding of our public policies” is temporary — that it’s merely a stop on the road to the dreamscape of a post-racial America.