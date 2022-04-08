Leonard Quart: Life unfortunately imitates art for a night at the Oscars

A tedious Academy Awards night’s most striking and unpleasant moment was when Hollywood star Will Smith decided to act out his recent film role as an overly-protective, macho tennis father Richard Williams and strode to the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock for what Smith saw as an insult to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would …

Will Smith’s behavior seemed over-reactive, narcissistic and demanding condemnation for attacking a comedian doing his job attempting an edgy bit of humor. Smith did little to reduce the negative effects of his action by giving a tearful, saccharine and cant-like acceptance speech for winning the Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard” where he said that God had called on him to do “crazy things” in the name of love. Following a public backlash, he did ultimately offer a formal apology to Rock, but there was no erasing what he did. (In fact, he gained some applause from lemming-like Academy members in the audience.) However, he was harshly criticized by the former NBA star and writer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: “With a single petulant blow, he advocated violence, diminished women, insulted the entertainment industry, and perpetuated stereotypes about the Black community.”

I hadn’t seen “King Richard” before this brouhaha, but I now felt it was imperative to screen it. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, it is an actor’s film dominated by a superstar, Will Smith, skillfully performing (but not embodying) the role of an extraordinary ordinary man: Louisiana-accented Richard Williams, the driven father of Venus and Serena Williams.

Richard had arranged his daughters’ entire lives before they were even born, in a 78-page manifesto planning out their development. He is a man, who, by sheer force of will, raised and prodded his daughters (constant practice on broken-down courts and moral lessons in humility) and the rest of his family straight out of Compton, a violence-ridden ghetto suburb outside of Los Angeles. The film offers nothing redeeming about Compton, so it’s clear what a leap they took. He turns them into becoming great tennis stars in a white-dominated sport where class snobbery reigned. In addition, he guided them to the American dream of making big money and million-dollar promotional contracts that the film sees as the ultimate symbol of success.

The film doesn’t entirely gloss over the controlling and insensitive Richard’s behavior. Still, it emphasizes that his daughters love him, and his more intelligent, stable and feminist but somewhat submerged wife Oracene “Brandy” Price (Aunjanue Ellis) at this point in their marriage accepts him and his having final say in their daughters’ decisions. The film barely touches on the fact that Richard was previously married before meeting Oracene and had several children. And he never was there for any of them during that time. In addition, the real Serena and Venus gave express permission for this story to be told, and served as its executive producers. The film clearly is an authorized version, rather than an expression of more complex truths about the single-minded, obsessive, truly irritating Richard’s behavior.

However, if a hovering, intrusive Richard may seem at moments like a destructive, demanding stage father, he succeeds in protecting his tennis prodigy daughters from the worst of both dangerous Compton and the psychological pressures of the white tennis world, where they could easily have grown up to become spoiled divas. The film also depicts Richard as a man who can’t generally watch his daughters play matches, fearful they might lose.

In many ways, this is just an inspirational biopic that engages in hagiography, climaxing with a 14-year-old Venus’ very able professional debut in 1994 at the age of 14, up against the world number 2, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario. But Smith’s presence makes it a better film, and almost every other character in “King Richard,” including the respected tennis coaches Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn) and the hyperactive Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal) who help Venus get to the next level barely leave an imprint.

Neither is the tennis footage more than functional. In fact, in no way does the film explore how it feels to be on the court. It’s Smith as the film’s star, who commands the camera and the film, which is watchable without going beyond the surface psychologically.

The incident at the Oscars has tarnished Smith’s boundlessly amiable and jokester persona and brand, one carefully built over the years. The brand has gone beyond being a A-list movie star, and includes a best-selling memoir and a popular show, “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch, in which Smith, his wife, their daughter Willow and Jada’s mother hold forth on a variety of subjects. The show sometimes sounds like a public therapy session. I don’t know if he can recover his reputation, but Smith and his family will be not be giving any of it up. Plan to see them talking about “healing” and renewal of their lives for the near future.