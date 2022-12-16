Leonard Quart: Mayor Adams makes a controversial proposal amid NYC's homelessness crisis

In New York City, the homeless seem to have always been with us, and solutions have been hard to come by. Still this feels like the worst of times for homelessness in my lifetime.
The Coalition for the Homeless, an advocacy organization in New York City, estimated earlier this year that more than 50,000 people were sleeping in city-run shelters each night. And an estimated 3,439 are sleeping in subways and on the streets. I know when I take a quick walk to the northwest corner of Washington Square Park, I see a chaotic, precarious space that has been taken over by homeless addicts and dealers and has become a no-go zone for everybody else, including — more often than not — the police. There are also homeless encampments throughout the city where one can see broken people with their plastic bags of clothes huddled on sidewalk vents, in doorways and in small parks.
Most importantly, since the pandemic began, random and high-profile attacks by homeless people have increased. Whether the danger is as imminent on the subway and streets as the public feels (or as the tabloids gleefully report and intensify), the fact is that some of the homeless are dangerous. When a man with schizophrenia last January pushed a woman off a subway platform, it became a symbol of their threat. More recently, a homeless woman threw caustic liquid into the face of a hospital worker, burning the victim’s skin at 1 a.m. on a Friday morning during her morning subway commute to work at her hospital. A friend also mentions that almost every time he takes a subway, an incident occurs with a psychotic homeless person. The last one he experienced involved a man whose pants were down while he dribbled an invisible basketball through a subway car.
In an attempt to tackle “a crisis we see all around us”, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has proposed a plan to allow more mentally ill homeless people (and they don’t have to be violent) to be hospitalized against their will. Adams says the city has a “moral obligation” to aid mentally ill New Yorkers struggling to meet their own basic needs, even if those people resisted intervention. He also has called for the clearing of homeless encampments.
Adams has made homelessness a prime issue since taking office — a part of his signature commitment to greater security and order for New Yorkers — and his ambitions in this case are worthy ones. But the problem that remains is how to make this proposal effectively, humanely and legally work. It reveals one of Adams’ greatest political flaws: a tendency to make a quick rhetorical splash without really struggling with the complexities of the problems he confronts.
In the case of homelessness, there are practical questions about where to find sufficient beds for those hospitalized. And though the city has said training would begin immediately for police officers, EMS and other first responders to ensure “compassionate care,” even Adams has admitted that real change will take time: “Nobody should think decades of dysfunction can be changed overnight.”
For the police have rarely been paragons of sensitivity when dealing with the homeless.
There are other problems. According to a state audit, one in four homeless shelter residents with serious mental illness were placed in city shelters that were not equipped to give them needed help. And that will probably be true for a number of hospitals as well.
As expected, Adams faces a barrage of criticism for his plan. Jacquelyn Simone, policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless, said in a statement: “Homeless people are more likely to be the victims of crimes than the perpetrators, but Mayor Adams has continually scapegoated homeless people and others with mental illness as violent.” And the New York Civil Liberties Union opposed the proposal by stating that ”The federal and state constitutions impose strict limits on the government’s ability to detain people experiencing mental illness — limits that the mayor’s proposed expansion is likely to violate.” Mental health professionals also question Adams’ proposal. Matt Kudish, CEO of the New York chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said “We are defaulting to an extreme that takes away basic human rights.”
Adams’ proposal raises real questions about civil liberties, and its implementation could trample on constitutional rights. The Supreme Court ruled in the landmark 1975 case O’Connor v. Donaldson that mental illness alone is not a justification for indefinite custodial confinement.
But common sense and the city’s future suggests that the city can’t continue to be permeated by a critical mass of homeless people, some of them dangerous to themselves and to others. Subways, sidewalks, parks are all public spaces that everybody should be able to peacefully use without being attacked bodily or subjected to harassment.
Of course I don’t have any quick fixes to a problem as difficult to resolve as how to respond to the mentally ill homeless. I knows it is untenable to allow the status quo exist, but how to effect change without undermining civil liberties while effectively helping and making a dent in the number of mentally ill homeless remains an open question.