Leonard Quart: Mike Leigh, master of behavioral nuance

Over the years, I have collaborated on a book about the 79-year-old British director Mike Leigh, reviewed and written essays on his films, and taught a few graduate and undergraduate courses on his work. I have been enamored with his work since I saw his first feature “Bleak Moments” (1971) around 50 years ago and thought a number of his films masterpieces.
I decided to write this column on the occasion of Film at Lincoln Center’s offering in his honor a two-week retrospective, “Human Conditions: The Films of Mike Leigh,” through June 8. It consists of all 14 of his features and two of his shorts, and includes “High Hopes,” “Naked,” “Topsy-Turvy” and “Mr. Turner,” among other films. The honor is deserved and, hopefully, will mean many more people will see his films.
From “Bleak Moments on,” Leigh’s protagonists were never reducible to cinematic formulae or sociological constructs. He mostly succeeded in giving sufficient humanness to even the tedious, banal and thoroughly limited among them, so they never become mere one-dimensional, comic grotesques. Their inflections, gestures and emotional life transcend social typology, and it’s hard to think of another director who has put characters of this sort on the screen before.
Leigh has no interest in providing a documentary realist vision of the way the world looks in his films. What he tries to do in film after film is to evoke through the juxtapositions of behavior and events. He wants his audiences to believe his characters and their worlds really exist; he detests artifice, but, at the same time, heightens their behavior and emotions so every personal tic and twitch gets a bit more intense and every silence a bit more ponderous and painful than it would be in reality. He usually makes everything that occurs in his films a touch more humorous and extreme — the ordinary turned a bit askew — though he does not equally heighten all his films. Some, like “Naked” for example, are more stylized — both its script and at moments its hallucinatory imagery — than the relatively muted “Bleak Moments.”
I decided to again see the rarely revived “Bleak Moments” after many years. Its main character is Sylvia (Anne Rait), who works in a tedious accounting office and comes home at night to care for her sister Hilda (Sarah Stephenson), who is 29 years old and mentally disabled. Sylvia, dressed in blacks and browns, is beautiful in a severe way, but one feels in every scene the entrapment and hopeless despair that envelops her life.
Her relationships seem limited to a nicely dressed fellow secretary Pat (Joolia Cappleman), who is odd and awkward — obsessed with movies, Maltesers (malt chocolates), and Hilda. In addition, Pat has an unpleasant, badgering relationship with her invalid mother, who angers her when she leaves her false teeth about.
There is also a teacher and semi-suitor, Peter (Eric Allan), who is paralyzed in his relationships with other people, and who takes Sylvia to dinner at a desolate Chinese restaurant. There is only one other customer: a solitary man devouring his food, who just silently watches Peter and Sylvia interact. Nothing happens between the two of them, for Peter and Sylvia barely eke out any conversation during this lengthy scene. Whatever words they exchange are faltering and hesitant, turning the scene into brilliantly exasperating black comedy.
Peter is tight and tense, given to face twitches and lacking an iota of spontaneity. His talk consists of what he calls “conversational gambits” (e.g., couch design) —“evasions” in Sylvia’s words. Sylvia may be repressed, but she plies Peter with sherry and wants to be touched and caressed, and finally takes a leap, asking him to take off his trousers. He moves toward her, even touches her, but then abruptly retreats and pathetically exits. Leigh leaves us in the film without a climax, writing that he tried to avoid any catharsis in this film.
The film has one other major character, the disheveled hippy Norman (Mike Bradwell), who has rented Sylvia’s garage and runs the duplicating machine for a magazine. He plays guitar and sings “Freight Train” to Hilda’s delight, but he’s only slightly more socially adept than Peter. Still, he’s much more attractive humanly than the stunted Peter, who in an encounter with Norman conveys unpleasant contempt and a bit of aggression that he never displays anywhere else.
In a film where hopelessness reigns, one feels Sylvia, intelligent, observant, quietly sardonic, may be the one character that ultimately breaks out of her situation and her insecurities.
The many films Leigh made after “Bleak Moments” tended to be populated by characters that were less repressed and self-defeating. They could be as desperate and absurd, but less moribund and inhibited.
Still, from the beginning Leigh’s trademark was there to be seen: his preternatural gift for capturing with emotional honesty the complexity of human behavior. Mike Leigh is the master of behavioral nuance. He’s one of the few great directors still working, an artist whose films should be celebrated and never missed.