Leonard Quart: Netflix hits a wall — does the streaming service have what it takes to overcome it?

I had watched some Netflix series and films before COVID struck, but it was going into quarantine in our summer home in March 2020 that made me, for better and worse, more dependent on the service.
I watched too many of its potboiler, predictable crime series and a few original films and other series of varied quality (e.g., “Ozark,” “Peaky Blinders”) during those six months. However, aesthetics aside, Netflix provided a comforting escape from the turmoil and tragedy of the public world besieged by overrun hospitals and COVID deaths.
By March 31, Netflix had more than 221.6 million subscribers worldwide, including 74.6 million in the United States and Canada and 74.0 million in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Netflix at first rented out DVDs, later started streaming content and then entered the production industry in 2013 when it debuted its first series “House of Cards.” In February, Netflix became the second-largest entertainment/media company.
However, Netflix now has problems. It’s facing a lot of financial issues. In order to counter its competition, it is adding a lot of new, original content. The main way they vitiate these production costs is by increasing subscription fees. That is still not sufficient, as their debt continues growing. As a result, in April it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. More importantly, its stock price collapsed by more than $50 billion in value in a single day. This led Netflix’s most avid boosters to concede that the company that was a runaway hit in Hollywood was now contending with the reality that a decade of unlimited growth has come to a halt. Netflix has hit a wall in terms of growing its subscriber base far sooner than it — or Wall Street — ever expected.
The level of competition has grown. Netflix must deal with competitors like Warner Bros., Discovery and Disney, all of whom have streaming offerings nearly as substantive as Netflix, and a handful of others like Amazon, Apple and Paramount are in the market with well-stocked platforms of their own. One feels that HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Hulu have been doing a better job lately initiating new shows that dominate the cultural moment.
To take a look at Netflix’s programming, I screened two new films and a series. One was a French series about Parisian standup comedians that is a bit too neatly multicultural — “Standing Up” (“Drole”). It focuses on four aspiring comedians: sweet, Woody Allen-ish French-Algerian Nezir, living in the banlieues struggling to make ends meet; Aissatou, on the road to stardom after a video she made goes viral; a comically dense, self-destructive Bling, the son of Vietnamese immigrants, whose standup career has collapsed; and a young, insecure Frenchwoman Apolline, who tries to conceal from her moneyed, neurotic mother that she wants to become a comic. None of their confessional routines (built on family and personal foibles) are laugh-out-loud funny, nor are the characters particularly original, but it’s engaging and even authentic at times. Still, despite a very positive critical reaction, its second season, which was actively being developed, was canceled.
One of the two films, “Trees of Peace,” directed by Alanna Brown, deals with the horrors of the Rwandan genocide. Four very different women, each with a carefully constructed backstory, hide out from Hutu deathsquads killing everybody they perceive as an enemy. The four include: Peyton (Ella Cannon), an American who is a part of a volunteer aid group, struggling to atone for past grievous acts; Jeannette (Charmaine Bingwa), a nun with a steadfast belief in Christ that is tested by the genocide; Annick (Eliane Umuhire), a pregnant Hutu woman whose cramped storage room they are hiding in; and Mutesi (Bola Koleosho), a young, angry Tutsi girl who blames the Hutus for the violence.
At first, there is distrust and conflict between them, much of it stoked by a hostile Mutesi, but predictably she emerges as the strongest, committed to the survival of this freshly created sisterhood. The film is calibrated to move an audience by showing that in the midst of constant horror, four very different women can form a bond and survive 81 days in hiding. The film does not touch on the colonial history of Rwanda and the fraught and violent relationship between Hutus and Tutsis before the genocide. It affirms peace and love and the strength of women — providing good feelings rather than a complex take on the oppressive world these women inhabited.
The other film, “Hustle,” stars Adam Sandler, whose career has been built on many comedies where his indulging in infantile anger is central. But Sandler is also capable of delivering intense, nuanced performances, as he did in the Safdie Brothers’ “Uncut Gems.” “Hustle” is more a simple homage to the NBA, with many lengthy montages of basketball games and cameos from league players and coaches, than a character-driven drama. Sandler plays scout Stanley Sugarman who is emotionally exhausted from traveling the world looking for the next NBA star. However, in Spain he watches tough kid Bo Cruz (NBA reserve Juancho Hernangomez) hustling other basketball players for money and winning very easily. Stanley sees Bo as his ticket into a better job, and though he goes through some tribulations, it all ends happily. It’s a forgettable film, but it will appeal to NBA fans.
Netflix can be mediocre, but it also has offered some first-rate work like Scorsese’s The Irishman. I hope its financial problems are temporary, and it will right itself and offer more imaginative and adventurous work in the future.