Leonard Quart: New York is still a union town

At the moment, I am scurrying around for some positive New York City news to write to balance the local Murdoch tabloid’s damning urban headlines. For example, one bit of feel-good information I discovered is that New York is a place where unions flourish.
Does this mean that the overcrowded, violent hellhole where suicides are rife that is Rikers Island Prison has become competently and fully staffed and is under control? Or that the crime rate in the South Bronx — 30 percent higher than the U.S. average — is beginning to decline? The answer is obviously in the negative. What I am looking for is something new to uplift me, not a utopia where a resurrected Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie join Joan Baez and Judy Collins to lead a massive union and working class rally in Union Square full-throatily singing “We Shall Not Be Moved.”
The surge of unionization obviously doesn’t mean that all spheres of urban society begin to improve and prosper. But it does suggest that some workers get to lead more protected, better-paid lives where they at least keep up with the cost of living. Happily, following years of declining union membership rates, the United States is experiencing significant gains for labor unions throughout the country.
Between October 2021 and March of this year, union representation petitions filed at the National Labor Relations Board skyrocketed 57 percent compared to the same time last year. Approval of labor unions among the general public is also at the highest point in almost 60 years. A recent poll found that a large percentage (71 percent) of Americans support labor unions, the highest rate since 1965. Still, though nearly half of nonunion workers say they would like to be in a union, only 10.3 percent of American workers belong to one, half the rate of unionization in 1983.
Workers are organizing at some of the most well-known companies in America and in industries previously thought closed to unionization. Nationally, the data for union gains is very positive. In the first half of the year, unions won 641 elections — the most in nearly 20 years, according to data from Bloomberg Law.
And in New York City, private-sector workers are joining unions at nearly twice the rate as in the next most active city, Seattle. The Amazon union drive in Staten Island is responsible for a lot of the gains. The online retail giant employs nearly half of the 17,000 workers who joined a labor union in the five boroughs at the start of last year. And a city agency overseeing workplace affairs is actively creating a pro-union climate by suing anti-union Starbucks because the coffee chain illegally fired a longtime barista and union organizer shortly after employees in his store voted to join a union. Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges hasn’t hid the company’s antipathy for unions, condescendingly stating that they just aren’t a good fit for the company — Starbucks preferring to work directly with workers to make changes — meaning they desire an unequal power relationship. Then there are chains like Trader Joe’s, which is fighting back against unionization by abruptly closing one of its wine stores in New York City just days before its 30 employees were planning to call a union election.
But most of the NYC union news is positive, for after a two-week-long hunger strike, taxi drivers got a better debt relief deal from city. The drivers who owe hundreds of thousands of dollars on loans they took out to operate yellow cabs will see their burdens reduced substantially under a newly announced debt relief program. (The cost of yellow cab medallion, the permit to operate a taxi in New York City, had soared to $1.2 million in 2014, leading in 2018 to eight taxi drivers taking their own lives under crippling taxi medallion debt.) The drivers were led by their union, the Taxi Workers Alliance, with 19,000 members — yellow cab drivers, green car and black car drivers, and including drivers for Uber and Lyft. These are mainly immigrants and people of color. The union is a progressive one that understands that “the poor are being fed hate, while the powerful have historic tax cuts and wealth gains.” And in 2012, the Taxi Worker Alliance won a livable income raise, first-time regulations of taxi companies, and a health and disability fund for drivers — the first for taxi drivers nationwide. So they have made some incremental gains for the drivers, though far from transforming their lives.
In addition, there is my own union, PSC-CUNY, which represents 30,000 faculty and staff at the City University of New York and the CUNY Research Foundation. The union has been a powerful, unyielding advocate for full- and part-time faculty and has secured more than $50 million to hire more than 500 full-time faculty members across CUNY in the last budget (as well as pressuring for more aid for its largely low-income student body). The next step they are pursuing is advocating the hiring of veteran part-time adjuncts (whose often exploitative jobs they have profoundly improved over the years) to many of those full-time lines. How not to embrace a union that has aggressively and humanely promoted the interests of its members?
The city may not become free of violence or rapacious developers because unions are on the upsurge, but the rise of unions suggests that a glimmer of light can shine through daily realities that often can feel very grim.