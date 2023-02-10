Leonard Quart: Where New York City is headed in 2023

It’s only a month into the New Year, and there is a great deal of city news that moves me to reflect on the state of New York City.
One bit of positive news that might not last is that since October when the subway system filled with more police, rates of major subway crime have dropped 16 percent compared to the same period earlier.
Additional overtime shifts have been added as well as a plan to install cameras inside every train car. Last year, there were 10 killings on the subway compared with an average of two in the years before the pandemic began. It’s good news, but there is no guarantee that a few violent crimes won’t renew the feeling of fear and anxiety among the public.
Housing
There is a possibility of a rental construction boom that has the potential of creating more housing possibilities. With more New Yorkers working from home, under-utilized office space in Manhattan presents a unique opportunity to ramp up the housing supply in the city, and 2023 will demonstrate if these conversions can become reality.
The most successful conversions have occurred in the Wall Street area. One Wall Street, a former Art Deco office tower built in 1930, entered the residential market this year with 566 new apartment units. Still, large office buildings built in the latter half of the 20th century, mostly in Midtown, can be difficult to convert due to challenges with bringing natural light into core units.
To augment the process, Mayor Eric Adams has offered 11 concrete recommendations that would make changes to state laws and city zoning requirements in an effort to extend the most flexible conversion regulations to an additional 136 million square feet of office space. These conversions could potentially create as many as 20,000 homes in the next decade, enough to house up to 40,000 New Yorkers. How much of these recommendations will be actualized remains open to question, but the proposal is one possible way to add some affordable housing in a city that continually falls short.
Demographics
There are also demographic changes in the city that could create a different dynamic in the way the city evolves. In the past two decades, the Black population of the city has declined by about 200,000; that’s a substantial loss of about 9%. At the same time, there has been a surge of Latino and Asian residents. (Asians were the only major racial group to increase in population in all five boroughs of New York City since 2010, and the greatest rise has been in Long Island City.)
In iconic Black neighborhoods, populations have shifted. For example, Harlem lost 5,000 Black people over the last decade, while nearly 9,000 white people have moved in. Bed-Stuy gained more than 30,000 white residents between 2010 and 2020, more than almost any other neighborhood in New York City, while more than 22,000 Black residents have left the neighborhood.
Many Black residents are moving to more affordable areas of the country, often the rural South, where more housing is available at more reasonable prices. Others leave to stretch their retirement dollars, escape high taxes and find better opportunities elsewhere, just as other groups have done in the past. There is no single reason for their departure.
In addition, there is a fear that a loss of Black population might have an impact on the job market in industries like the building trades and civil service where Blacks make up a disproportionate share of the employees. My feeling is that the city will have a different demographic look in the next decade, including many Black immigrants (e.g., cab drivers from Africa and the West Indies) instead of Black residents who were born in America.
InfrastructureAnother belated hopeful sign is President Joe Biden’s message that elected leaders in New York and New Jersey have been waiting more than a decade to hear. He announced a $292 million grant to build a new railway tunnel under the Hudson and repair the existing one that suffered serious damage in 2012 from Hurricane Sandy.
The federal award will allow developers to install concrete casing preserving the right-of-way for a two-tube tunnel to Penn Station. It was an opportunity to celebrate the transportation triumph of the $1.2 billion bipartisan infrastructure law after months of air travel meltdowns and other transport problems.
Finally, earnings increased in the last few months of 2022 after stagnating during the summer. In December, average hourly earnings for New York City workers were up 2.7 percent year-over-year, to $41.89.
Average hours worked, which declined throughout most of 2022, were roughly flat from a year earlier at 33.5 hours.
The percentage of the city’s labor force either employed or looking for a job climbed to 61 percent in December — a higher rate than in any month of 2019. While still below the national average of 62.3 percent, it is steadily closing the gap with the national rate.
There is never an end to the city’s problems, but at the moment some good news seems to exist.