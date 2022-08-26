Leonard Quart: The quandary of affordable housing in New York City

It was New York City Mayor Ed Koch’s 10-year housing plan that set the model for affordable housing development by the city for decades. Until then, housing for lower-income residents — in New York and across the country — was largely seen as the federal government’s responsibility.
But that changed with President Ronald Reagan, who, in the name of limited government and with a contempt for the needs of the poor, destroyed many national public housing programs. Koch faced then a variety of housing-related issues and limited resources to address them without much help from Washington. His plan also reinforced the bureaucratic separation of the city’s public housing developments — home to more than 400,000 lower-income New Yorkers — from other city-sponsored housing programs or initiatives.
The Koch plan heavily relied on the for-profit sector to develop needed housing. Creating apartments for the poorest New Yorkers required very deep subsidies — as it does today — and the Koch administration sought to maximize the number of units built. And for-profit developers never embraced building housing for the poor anyway. Still, Koch pursued an ambitious plan: a five-year $4.4 billion city-financed program to build and rehabilitate 100,000 low- and moderate-income housing units. The idea took off, and several weeks later he more than doubled that goal, expanding it to 252,000 units, with the housing plan ultimately becoming his most enduring legacy.
When it came to homelessness, Koch’s goals were modest: increase the number of subsidized apartments for the homeless by 1,000 a year to 4,000. The plan barely made a dent in the number of homeless then, and 40 years later, on a January night earlier this year, 45,000 people slept in a city Department of Homeless Services shelter. The number of homeless New Yorkers sleeping each night in municipal shelters is now 14 percent higher than it was 10 years ago. The number of homeless single adults is 88 percent higher than it was 10 years ago. And the number of people bedding down on the streets and the subway system has increased greatly, leading to many more violent encounters with the homeless being both victims and perpetrators. One cause of increased homelessness was that the COVID pandemic caused a surge in housing costs and a rise in unemployment in 2020.
In addition, many of the homeless living on the streets are drug addicts or alcoholics, which adds greatly to the difficulty of helping them. Still, there are many programs created to help solve the homeless problem, and a great deal of money has been spent. Between 2014 and 2019, citywide spending on homelessness more than doubled to $3.2 billion with little so far to show for it. One such program, The Street Homeless Advocacy Project, has been set up to recruit and train volunteer advocates to reach out to people living on the streets. The project seeks to assist the homeless find ways to leave the streets voluntarily — through housing, safe-haven and stabilization beds, as well as mental health, addiction and job-trading placements.
There are other projects, but good will and government spending are probably insufficient to deal with the anomie of homelessness.
However vital solving the problem of homelessness is, the need for affordable housing is more crucial. For eight years, Mayor Bill de Blasio made affordable housing a cornerstone of his policymaking (a great deal of it for moderate-income, not poor, people)and did create or preserve 200,000 affordable homes, and rents in New York continue to hit new records every month. In Manhattan, the average monthly rent reached $5,000 for the first time ever. The average price of Manhattan condos and co-ops in the second quarter of this year was $2.1 million, and the median was $1.2 million. Owning a home is becoming increasingly impossible in the five boroughs, where the home ownership rates have fallen in the last decade as valuations soared. At the same time, the share of rent-burdened households paying more than 30 percent of their income for housing has steadily increased, while the number of apartments available at low rents has shrunk, leaving the lowest-income households with especially few options.
The causes are many: An unending housing shortage, landlords making up for lost profit and raising rents, a migration back to the city — all amid rising inflation. A severe lack of new housing is also driving New York’s affordability crisis. Despite one being able to see construction sites all over Manhattan and Brooklyn, the new housing hasn’t kept pace with job growth, and surrounding suburbs have done especially little to address the shortage.
There are probably no easy answers to the problem of providing sufficient affordable housing in a city like New York, but no politician can evade dealing with the issue. Speaking on a rooftop in Downtown Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams promised those who had been working in the housing field that “the cavalry is coming,” while realistically acknowledging that it is a “huge undertaking.”
Success may be hard to measure, though. Adams’ 97-page “Housing our Neighbors: a Blueprint for Housing and Homelessness” is short on metrics and numerical goals. The mayor has highlighted plans to better enforce unsafe housing conditions, to step up enforcement of landlords who refuse to accept housing vouchers and to create a more accurate census of the city’s homeless population. It’s ambitious, especially about cutting red tape, but the funding — $2.2 billion a year — will probably not be enough to meet the city’s needs. So, before the city becomes an island for the rich, the need to come up with a plan is an imperative.