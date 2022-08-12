Leonard Quart: My NYC congressional district was just redrawn. Now I'm weighing my many primary options

The 2020 gerrymander in New York has created problems that nobody could have foreseen before the process was initiated. Two longtime liberal New York City stalwarts, Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, have been forced to awkwardly vie for the Democratic congressional nomination in the new 12th District that now combines their old bases on the Upper West and East Side, respectively.
Nadler had been my congressman for many years, and if not charismatic or inspired, has always been a solid and intelligent force for the good. He also skillfully presided as chair of the House Judiciary Committee during the second impeachment hearings for former President Donald Trump.
Maloney is a strong feminist. She’s active in promoting gun control and has sponsored many bills. She chairs the House Oversight Committee and has been close to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. One weakness in Maloney’s record is that she was an anti-vaxxer in the past. If my residence hadn’t been moved out of the voting district, I would have trouble deciding between these two strong, committed liberals.
My newly redrawn district
My apartment is now in that newly drawn 10th Congressional District covering parts of lower Manhattan and Brooklyn — Greenwich Village, Wall Street, Chinatown, Park Slope, Sunset Park and even parts of Borough Park, a politically conservative, ultra-Orthodox Jewish stronghold. This new district also has some of New York City’s largest Chinese and Latino populations, a vibrant LGBTQ community and a high concentration of affluent liberal voters.
The contest among the many vying candidates is not really a conflict over ideas — almost all the major candidates have condemned threats to abortion rights and are for much stricter gun control.
Still, they have different records, strengths and weaknesses. I want to elect the candidate who has the strongest and clearest voice among them, the one who will quickly make his or her mark in Congress, though they will be only a freshman.
One of the leading candidates is Carlina Rivera, the councilwoman from the East Village, who has begun to pick up support from unions like the transport workers and the health care workers 1199SEIU. She may be good on labor issues and she indulges in populist rhetoric, but Rivera has supported every citywide rezoning (e.g., the upzoning of NoHo and SoHo) and other out-of-scale development plans, no matter how much the communities object. Developers, from whom she had taken large campaign donations, can build ugly high-rises for the rich with a few somewhat-affordable units. For example, she has supported the building of One Manhattan Square at 80 stories on the edge of Chinatown, and now supports the addition of three more unusually tall towers in that area. On every development issue, Rivera promotes real estate interests with little care for the impact of her decisions on the neighborhood. She is someone who the electorate shouldn’t trust as a representative.
There are other strong candidates, like like Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, a Taiwanese immigrant who has the support of the left-leaning Working Families Party and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She is one of the highest-profile members of a young group of New York progressives who represent New York City in Albany. She was elected as a state lawmaker in 2016, by defeating a candidate backed by the once-powerful Speaker Sheldon Silver, who had previously held the seat. Niou has alienated some of her backers because of her support for BDS, which has little support in New York City. BDS advocates the removal of Israel from the occupied territories, and full equality for Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel. More provocatively, it argues for the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties.
Mondaire Jones is a pragmatic progressive. The Black and gay Congressman represented northern Westchester and Rockland, and as a result of gerrymandering has chosen to run in a district he has never represented. He is energetic and a fundraising powerhouse, starting the race with nearly $3 million in cash and the support of influential Democrats like Sens. Cory Booker and Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin.
The other strong candidate in the race is Daniel Goldman. Heir to the Levi Strauss family fortune, he was lead counsel for the first impeachment trial of then-President Donald Trump and an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York. He lives in Tribeca, and is a great fundraiser. Goldman has often appeared on TV perceptively analyzing the Jan. 6 Committee hearings and the Republican threat to democracy. His backers include many corporate lawyers and wealthy businesspeople, and his website doesn’t mention economic inequality as an issue, so don’t expect him to become the reincarnation of Bernie Sanders or Pramila Jayapal.
A longshot candidate is Elizabeth Holtzman, once the youngest woman elected to Congress. She was on the Judiciary Committee that recommended Richard Nixon’s impeachment. She is now a feisty 80-year-old ready to run for office again. Her two main focuses on the campaign trail have been women’s rights and gun manufacturers.
Whom to vote for is not a simple decision. I lean toward Goldman. He may not be the most committed of the candidates in helping create a more equitable society, but he will still vote with the progressives on much of their proposed legislation. I feel he will be the strongest and most cogent voice when it comes to defending and affirming our fundamental rights that are now under siege: the right to vote, a woman’s right to choose and the right to be free from the fear of gun violence.