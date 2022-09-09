Leonard Quart: New York City's elite schools need better ways to address diversity concerns

I graduated from one of New York’s elite public high schools, Bronx High School of Science, in 1956.
I was an average student, who had little intellectual interest in or gift for science and math, and often wondered how I ever passed the difficult entrance test. But my neighborhood high school had a reputation for being tough and gang-dominated, so Science seemed the right place for me to attend. Nevertheless, I always wished Science had put more emphasis on the subjects I had a passion for: history and literature. But in the ‘50s it was the age of Sputnik, when schools increased their emphasis on science education and the humanities were pushed to a corner of the curriculum.
I endured my Bronx Science years by avoiding having much of a relationship with the school, a profound mistake on my part. The teachers, in the main, were not high-powered, and the curriculum was an unsympathetic one (the teaching of history was constricted by the pall of McCarthyism). Still, there was much I could have learned from my fellow students and from being active in extracurricular activities like the school’s newspaper, literary magazine and social science discussion club. Instead, I withdrew and fled to the familiarity of my neighborhood and home when the school day ended. The fault lay with me; I was just too unsure of myself to engage in what the school could offer.
The history of these elite high schools goes back to 1934, when Stuyvesant High School implemented a system of entrance examinations. The program was later expanded to include the newly founded Bronx Science and Brooklyn Tech. Over the years, the three schools can point to many successes in the pupils they nurtured: nine Nobel laureates, hundreds of Westinghouse Science Talent Search winners, award-winning biologists and astrophysicists, astronauts and inventors.
Other elite schools have been created in the city in recent decades, most of which ask that students pass the Specialized High Schools Admissions Test to gain admission. Hunter College High School requires a different entrance exam from the SHSAT taken in sixth grade. City taxpayers fund this unique Upper East Side school for the “intellectually gifted,” and the City University runs it, not the Board of Education. These schools’ students largely achieve high SAT scores, and the vast majority enroll in college.
The nagging problem that the eight elite, exam-based schools confront is that they are the city’s most segregated, despite concerted efforts to increase diversity. New enrollment data show that Stuyvesant, the city’s most selective school, admitted just seven Black students to next year’s freshman class of 895 students, down from 10 enrolled in this year’s class. The majority of those admitted, 587, are Asian, while 194 are white and 33 are Latino. Those proportions are mirrored in the other entrance-exam schools as well.
The schools have long been segregated. Asian Americans compose just 16 percent of the city’s public school population, but account for nearly 75 percent of students enrolled in Stuyvesant, 66 percent at Bronx Science and 60 percent at Brooklyn Tech.
There is no easy way to remedy this situation. Education funding formulas that have long been aimed at bridging economic inequities in the schools have done little to address race-based disparities. Through the Discovery program, the city decided to set aside 20 percent of the seats in elite high schools for select low-income students who scored below the cutoff but attend a summer program before classes start. This did not make much of a difference, though. Most of the offers still went to Asian American students.
Different ability to pay for cram sessions for the SHSAT exam does not do much to explain the discrepancy. Asian Americans in New York City have one of the highest rates of poverty due to barriers like language and citizenship status. Scrapping the test, which former Mayor Bill de Blasio advocated, moved supporters of the SHSAT to argue that the test is unbiased and that removing it would hurt Asian and white students. They further argued that removing the test would lower the academic rigor of these elite schools.
Given the strength of the opposition, the test has remained unchanged, so clearly other ways to integrate the elite schools must be found.
One possibility would be to offer 10 percent of places in the elite schools to students from predominantly Black and Latino middle schools based on graduating average and teacher recommendations. Another would be to ensure those schools are academically stronger so their students would be better able to compete on the test.
One can’t be sure how much of a difference these moves would make, but it’s imperative to try.