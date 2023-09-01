Leonard Quart: Immigration both boosts and burdens New York City

Elliot-Chelsea Houses in Manhattan, pictured here on June 18, is set to be torn down and replaced with new buildings. "Much of New York’s public housing is close to collapse, and it ends up cheaper rebuilding from scratch than to continue patching," writes Eagle columnist Leonard Quart. "The danger lies in the possibility that the Housing Authority's plan gets trapped in bureaucratic inertia that allows opponents to organize protests, lawsuits and other delaying tactics to kill the project."