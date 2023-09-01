Leonard Quart: Immigration both boosts and burdens New York City

These days, my understanding of the state of the city comes less from firsthand experience like walking the streets and exploring out of the way neighborhoods than from reading. Of course I read various newspapers and magazines on the city thoroughly, but I also scan government reports and online publications to get a more detailed knowledge of where the city stands now.
From my reading and the short walks that I take, I can see how much more ethnically diverse and less racially segregated New York has become. A number of long-established demographics are shrinking: the Italians, the Irish, Eastern European immigrants, African Americans, Afro-Caribbeans and Puerto Ricans.
Meanwhile, immigration is replacing the older groups and driving increased ethnic diversity across racial groups. Newcomers flocking to the city include more Dominicans, African immigrants and especially Asians, who accounted for more than half the city’s net growth of 629,415 residents from 2010 to 2020. Over roughly that last decade, the Asian population increase has seen Indians grow by 26.8 percent while the numbers of Bangladeshis grew by 45.4 percent. And more groups are intermarrying and identifying as multiracial — as one can see by the many mixed couples one observes passing by on the street around New York University.
As a result, the nature of what it means to be white or Black or Latino or Asian has been changing quite substantially, although that’s not to say the role of race and ethnicity in the politics and social dynamics of the city doesn’t still have great impact on our daily life.
On a smaller scale, many neighborhoods are becoming more racially diverse. Long-standing inner-city majority Black, Asian and Latino neighborhoods are becoming whiter, and the reverse has occurred in traditionally white “semi-suburban” areas in outer boroughs. Neighborhoods like Harlem, Crown Heights and Bed-Stuy have seen a white influx while neighborhoods like Dyker Heights in southwest Brooklyn and Pelham Bay in the Bronx are now much more mixed ethnically. The economic gap between whites and Blacks and Latinos remains great, but the dynamics are different — the population is more dispersed and intermingled, with the flux becoming the rule.
Immigration in the last decade has helped revitalize the city, but recent problems with migration to the city have caused a dark shadow on the process. With the city having to deal with the arrival of 95,000 migrants (mostly families with children) since last spring and the mayor estimating the cost to the budget at $4 billion annually for the next three years.
There are no easy resolutions to a problem that is daunting. Mayor Adams might have no real answers and has usually stumbled and elicited much criticism trying to resolve it, but he has defined the crisis accurately: “The immigration system in this nation is broken; it has been broken for decades, and New York City has been left to pick up the pieces.”
Falling office rents, rising housing needs
The city faces other problems. Rents for office space will end the year below pre-pandemic levels and probably hit their lowest point in a decade.
Asking rents in Manhattan offices averaged $75.13 per square foot in April, down 50 cents from a year prior. The decline causes great anxiety for city officials who have depended for many years on expanding commercial real estate taxes to pay for city services.
Poverty still looms for one quarter of New Yorkers, and there are many others who struggle to make ends meet. When it comes to public housing, the city’s Housing Authority now needs more than $78 billion to repair or renovate aging kitchens, leaky pipes, faulty elevators and other problems over the next 20 years. Mostly increasing problems that permeate public housing — decaying infrastructure, tenants in arrears — have overwhelmed the authority.
Still, they are attempting something imaginative and new and it will hopefully be a model for change. The Housing Authority has announced plans to demolish 2,055 aging units at the Fulton and Chelsea-Elliott Houses in Chelsea and replace them with brand-new buildings to house all existing tenants plus another 3,500 apartments to be built on the same sites, most of which will be rented at market rates.
Much of New York’s public housing is close to collapse, and it ends up cheaper rebuilding from scratch than to continue patching. Mayor Eric Adams, Rep. Jerry Nadler, other local pols and the presidents of the necessary tenant associations support the project. The danger lies in the possibility that the Housing Authority’s plan gets trapped in bureaucratic inertia that allows opponents to organize protests, lawsuits and other delaying tactics to kill the project.
During the pandemic’s most virulent years, Madison Avenue suffered many vacancies. But strolling recently there, I could see a retail boom was in the offing. A number of upscale stores have opened, including Versace, Collezione, Anne Fontaine and Lanvin. In addition, a Nobu Hotel franchise, the Plaza Athenee, is also set to open on East 64th Street, and the Breuer Building, which temporarily has housed the Frick, will become Sotheby’s new global headquarters.
I know few people who can afford the shop on Madison Avenue or are interested in consuming what it offers, but every city needs the stylishness of a high end-shopping and art gallery avenue to walk down and window shop. It solves no social problems, but makes city living more pleasurable and aesthetic, at least for me. I can’t predict what the next few years will bring, but I am certain the city will survive amid its intense mix of social and economic problems and the many rewards and gratifications it offers.