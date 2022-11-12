For months, I followed the election polls, filled with dread about how ominous the midterm results might end up to be.
I have heard too much talk and read too many articles about Republican blowouts in key races that only cause me angst and many hours of brooding over the state of our politics. I also have found myself constantly troubled that inflation and crime have emerged as the top political issues for the American public.
Given that the rise of both the cost of living and criminal violence is real, it made me feel as if ending the right to abortion and the precarious fate of our democracy had become for many voters negligible concerns. There is also no sign that the Republican Party had proposed any coherent program to deal with these problems, but the party knew just how to manipulate the anxieties of the electorate, even if they lived in relatively safe places where violence barely touched them.
As I agonized about all that, I was chagrined to watch that even in blue New York, where the last Republican governor (George Pataki) was voted into office more than two decades ago, the uninspired, centrist-liberal incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul was in a competitive race against a relatively bland Trump supporter, Rep. Lee Zeldin. He is a pol who has muted some of his MAGA rhetoric (but not his right-wing political commitments) to focus on the Democrats being weak and permissive in dealing with crime.
So I waited for Tuesday night election coverage with the faint hope that the record numbers of early voters will contain many younger and women voters who will make a difference for the Democrats and at least a draw will result, with the Democrats losing the House but winning the Senate or maintaining the 50-50 split there.
I began the night watching MSNBC at 7, which has the authoritative and preternaturally quick-witted Rachel Maddow presiding over election coverage with a number of the station’s smart, articulate hosts taking part. Interspersed with their discussion, the program cuts to the extremely intense Steve Kornacki, MSNBC’s expert on state and national voting patterns, who provides an incisive and detailed analysis of the incoming votes.
Three gerrymandered Democratic seats are quickly lost to the Republicans in Florida, swept in by a Latino vote (Florida has become a red rather than purple state). I checked the local TV station New York 1 for the Hochul/Zeldin race results, and my fears were relieved before midnight as Hochul won with a modest majority. Whatever the final results of the midterms, and there is a month to go before Georgia has a runoff over its possibly decisive Senate seat, no Republican “red wave” has emerged, and many of Trump’s chosen candidates like Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania have been defeated.
In addition, the election has been held without a major disruptive incident taking place. I had feared that deliberate chaos could have taken place at voting booths and some ultra-right candidates could have raised unverifiable claims of fraud. Still, Zeldin’s competitive showing cost the Democrats a number of New York congressional seats, and elsewhere in the country gifted Democratic candidates like Stacey Abrams, Val Demings, Beto O’Rourke and Tim Ryan went down to defeat to mostly odious Republicans.
Where I was wrong was that I underestimated how much the Republican position on abortion would cost them, and that there are voters who might not be sympathetic to the Democratic Party’s political agenda but are still alienated by the MAGA antipathy to democracy.
Still, I don’t want to conclude on some Pollyannaish note. I prefer ending with an insight from a column by the young, talented New York Times columnist, Jamelle Bouie. He suggests that Donald Trump and his minions can still “plunge this country into political and constitutional crisis over its refusal power to share power and acknowledge defeat.” It might not happen at this moment, but unless the GOP transforms itself into a traditional, democratic conservative party, we will still have to live with a populist monster threatening our very existence as a democracy. After election night, I might feel relief, but little optimism.