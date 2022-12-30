Leonard Quart: My look back at 2022 in New York City — and the years ahead

Another year has come to an end with the city gradually recovering from the pandemic.
New COVID variants will probably reappear, and long COVID continues to leave oppressive symptoms — e.g., brain fog, nagging coughs — that are hard to shake. In addition, flu cases have proliferated, so we won’t escape living with the danger of pandemics for the near future. At this moment, it’s also hard for anyone to believe that, COVID aside, the city will get a complete handle on the many other social and economic problems that besiege us.
New York City’s recovery has been one of a mixed nature. The level of city crime is how the tabloid headlines (unfairly) define the city’s quality of life. Murdoch’s vile Post takes special glee in reporting on every violent crime and selectively demonstrating how the softness of liberal legislators and municipal officials contribute to what the paper repetitively portrays as a permissive and murderous inferno. For example, a standard Post headline reads: “Jabari Burrell charged in NYC triple murder of three female relatives.” Or “Queens neighborhood on edge amid drastic rise in robberies: ‘Never felt so unsafe.’”
Yes, the city’s rate of crime has increased over the last year, though far less when compared to 1990. It makes one feel better about the city when making these kinds of invidious comparisons.
In 1990, the city saw the most reported homicides on record with 2,245, along with more than 3,000 rape incidents and 100,280 robberies. This year, the crimes reported to the New York Police Department include 327 murders, 1,249 rapes and 13,182 robberies — far fewer, but still anxiety-inducing.
Another recent headline stoking fear about crime told of a man found in a New York City subway station with fatal lacerations to the torso, marking the 11th killing in the NYC subway system this year.
Of course, it’s much safer living in wealthy NYC neighborhoods like Brooklyn Heights and Tribeca than in a high-crime, poor neighborhood like the one I grew up in during the more serene 1950s: Tremont in the Bronx. On its now perilous streets, violent crimes are 21 percent higher than the national average.
When it comes to the city’s economy, it still is struggling in some areas. The technology sector, though, is well ahead of its pre-pandemic job level, and tech job gains in the city have outpaced those in the rest of the country. Finance, especially Wall Street, has seen a recent rebound, lessening fears of layoffs there, and health care jobs are also expanding.
Where NYC lags the nation
Still, by July the nation had recovered all the jobs lost in the pandemic, while the city only regained 82 percent, as the city’s leisure, hospitality, retail and construction industries have not fully recovered. There are just not enough big-spending international tourists to make up the losses amid the slow return of office workers.
Thousands of hotel rooms remained shuttered, according to the Hotel Association of New York City — mostly because there are fewer business travelers staying at midprice hotels. Limited service restaurants are also suffering from the lack of office workers. Broadway attendance is still only about 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and transportation jobs are still 10,000 below early 2020. Some new stores are opening, like the European clothing store Mango on Fifth Avenue and the Finnish design house Marimekko in Soho, but retail districts, especially in Midtown, are simply not seeing the same number of customers. Almost half the stores in Herald Square are vacant.
When it comes to building from 2022 to 2024, it is estimated about $270 billion will be spent on construction, thanks in part to the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill. However, in terms of actual building, the industry will just barely meet or exceed 2019 levels, falling short on the city’s greatest need: housing. According to the Real Estate Board of New York, the city needs 560,000 more housing units by 2030 — a number impossible to achieve. There are many more people than homes in the city, which is why median residential rental prices in Manhattan topped $4,000 a month in November, a nearly 20 percent increase from a year earlier. Housing ownership prices have also surged, and demand for Manhattan luxury co-ops and condos (like the Westly on the Upper West Side) has not diminished.
To combat the problem of declining city-housing affordability, Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled a plan to ease regulation for homebuilders and cut construction time in half. Characteristically, Adams has set a too optimistic goal, pledging to boost the city’s housing supply by 500,000 residences over the next decade. Of course, we know this is just pol talk, but some of his constituents like to hear upbeat promises — they’re consoling if nothing else.
Still, every time I walk in my neighborhood or gaze from a cab or bus window at other sections of Manhattan, I see crowds of students, tourists and even residents milling or striding about, taking pleasure in what is seductive about NYC. It’s clear that the city’s life force will survive, even transcend, its pernicious developers, sybaritic millionaires and violent street criminals.
We will probably never be a city without insoluble problems, but New York will continue, like Sisyphus, eternally rolling that rock up that hill.