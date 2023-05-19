Leonard Quart: Of offices and residences in NYC

At the end of January, only 52 percent of Manhattan office workers were in the office on an average weekday. About 10 percent of the local workforce was fully remote, and only 9 percent of employees were in the office five days a week. The return to the office seems to have stalled.
Office vacancy in the first three months of 2023 rose 16.1 percent, which means some 76 million square feet of office space continues to be empty. In addition, older towers are becoming obsolete, and they need to be repurposed for residential and other uses, which is no simple task. Repurposing can cost more than building a new tower from the ground up.
The situation is not likely to improve anytime soon. Companies are struggling with their space needs as they continue to sort out how many employees will be in the office each day. In addition, almost 14 million square feet of modern office space is under construction, which is expected to lure tenants from older buildings. For at the same time older office buildings are in financial trouble, newer top-of-the-line office space is alive and well with a record-high number of leases costing more than $100 per square foot. For example, One Vanderbilt, a 93-story cutting-edge, glitzy office skyscraper that opened in 2020 next to Grand Central Station broke the record at $300 a foot for the highest lease price in New York ever. The space features outdoor space, floor-to-ceiling windows and unobstructed views of the city’s landmarks. It contains a three-floor summit observation deck spread across its upper floors, popular with tourists.
However, the success of the top-of-the-line buildings has come with struggles for other office landlords, according to The New York Times: “Shares of SL Green and two other publicly traded office landlords in the city, Vornado Realty Trust and Empire State Realty Trust, are all trading near their lowest level since the pandemic started.” The stark fact is that $17 billion of their market value has been erased since the pandemic began.
The NYC office rental scene is bleak at the moment, but one can conceive of its vibrancy returning in the future. In other parts of the world, especially Asia, remote work has ended. And one has to assume more office workers will ultimately return to their buildings to work. There is also a long-term hope that downtown business districts will be rezoned to spur more residential units that will be more inclusive in terms of race and class, and that the zoning in general will be more mixed. It’s possible that in cities like New York more “mini-downtowns” might emerge where offices, residences and shops will co-exist together.
Office vacancies are just one problem impacting the city’s life and economy. A report from the real estate search company Street Easy found that only one in three listings for market rate rentals were affordable, i.e., costing less than half of household wages for city dwellers who earned median incomes. Even fewer apartments were affordable for Black and Hispanic New Yorkers, who bear the brunt of the crisis. However, affordability has declined for all New Yorkers, with a third of New York City households already spending more than half of their income just on rent.
The city has long been unaffordable for its most vulnerable residents, but now a majority of households that can’t keep up with the cost of living; 80 percent had at least one working adult and more than half of New Yorkers who could not make ends meet had a college degree or some college credit.
Gov. Kathy Hochul offered an ambitious plan (the New York Housing Compact) to increase our housing supply in February, proposing to build 800,000 more housing units over the next decade. One method would be to force suburban neighborhoods with restrictive zoning laws to increase their housing stock by 3 percent over three years.
Nevertheless, the plan, which would override some municipal rules in order to encourage denser development near public transit, won praise from many housing advocates, but it never could get into the state budget.
Both Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have not given up on getting more affordable and integrated housing built. This time I am allied with the two of them and their opposition to maintaining privileged zoning. The suburbs can’t be allowed to insulate themselves from the greater good. I know the push could cost the Democrats some suburban votes (though no one is suggesting large low-income projects), but some change in zoning is imperative so more affordable housing could be built.