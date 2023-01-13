Leonard Quart: The view from a New York City bus seat gives a look at a world-class cityscape still bouncing back

New York City’s subway system is one of the world’s largest and most complicated, with 472 stations and 665 miles of track. New York is also the city with the greatest public transportation uses of any American city, so the pandemic hit New York’s transport system especially hard.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City transit carried 5.5 million subway riders on a typical weekday, or 2.5 times the total ridership of all other U.S. subway systems combined. In the early months of the pandemic, everything changed. By April, commuter rail suffered the greatest loss of passengers — 97.9 percent fewer less than 2019 levels. Subways also lost more than 90 percent and buses 78 percent. It was the closing of nonessential activities in March 2020 that led to the decline of most public transportation, including a drop of City-Bikes use. Tourism also declined precipitously as air travel was cut sharply. Passenger counts across LaGuardia, Newark and John F. Kennedy airports fell 98.4 percent below 2019 levels.
We are still not out of the pandemic, and though NYC transit has regained 82 percent of its job losses, subway ridership still hovers at around 60 percent of prepandemic numbers. It’s projected that ridership will increase to 74 percent of pre-COVID ridership in 2024 and 80 percent by 2026. Recovery has been strongest in Queens, Brooklyn and The Bronx, reflecting changes in travel patterns as fewer workers head to offices in Manhattan.
When it comes to buses, Bill De Blasio initiated the Better Buses initiative in 2019 to bring bus speed up to 10 miles an hour, though Metropolitan Transportation Authority data show that buses have not gained any speed and fewer people are using them today.
As I have written before, crime and fear have become real issues for the system. Mayor Eric Adams recently pushed back on those fears that the subways have become more dangerous by saying the problem is more one of “perception” than a statistical increase in crime. But subway crime itself is up compared to last year by more than 40 percent. What is driving the numbers is larceny, which usually means someone’s phone or wallet was stolen from their bag or off a seat, so nonviolent crime is up more than violent crime. It’s the episodes of violent crime, though, that shock riders and tend to make them wary about returning to use mass transit. So though I am happy to be able to write that we have less crime on the subways than we had during pre-pandemic years, I also know that we have lower ridership. And even with ridership rising recently, the chances of being a crime victim remain very low, about one in 600,000.
Still, these are just statistics. For many people who ride the subways, their response is shaped by the major violent crimes that Fox and the New York Post headline and repeat as a mantra to sell newspapers and attract viewership. There is also the sense of disorder caused by the number of homeless sleeping on trains or urinating on station floors. Consequently, it’s a rare person who speaks blithely about taking the subway without some undercurrent of trepidation.
Of course, there is more to New York transit than a compilation of its problems. The other day I took a crowded but civilized Fifth Avenue bus from 77th Street to the Village.
The ride gives passengers a plethora of views, including one of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods, Fifth Avenue luxury shops, Central Park and many of the city’s iconic landmark buildings. As I walk to a bus, I pass a mansion that I have walked by countless times without paying too much attention. The mansion houses The Ukrainian Institute, which is committed to promoting the art, music and literature of Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora. It clearly has a more powerful meaning today for New Yorkers than it had in the past. On the bus, my back is turned to the park, so I can’t take a look at Bethesda Fountain or the entrance to the Zoo, but I can see the Frick Museum in its current state undergoing renovation, as well as the Temple Emanuel, The Hotel Pierre and the Sherry Netherlands.
Once the bus hits 59th Street and Fifth Avenue., luxury shops abound, and the avenue has reclaimed its position as the world’s most expensive retail street, with average annual rents of $2,000 per square foot. I will just mention a few that have survived the pandemic: Bergdorf Goodman, Cartier, Nike, Armani and Saks Fifth Avenue. And there are striking landmark buildings like St. Patrick’s Cathedral (across the street from Rockefeller Center), the seat of the Archbishop of New York. It occupies a city block and was designed by James Renwick Jr.; it is the largest Gothic Revival Cathedral in North America.
There are many more distinctive buildings (residential as well) on Fifth to note, but the bus passes too quickly to give me more than a cursory glance at all of the cityscape. However, what this bus provides is a tour of the city of money — both elegant and vulgar — that many once saw, and some still see, as a world where their dreams could be realized. The transit system has many problems, but riding on it can still provide a sense of genuine discovery.