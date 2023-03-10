Leonard Quart: From Teddy Roosevelt to the New York City Council, what does progressivism mean?

After the murder of George Floyd, the summer of 2020 saw a resurgence of New York City’s progressive movement.
Activists occupied City Hall Park for a month, and moved the City Council to pass a budget that called for $1 billion in cuts to the NYPD (though a genuine cut never took place.) After that, it became the vogue for NY pols to proclaim their progressivism. In fact, three New York City and state congressional candidates won their 2020 Democratic primaries under the progressive aegis: Ritchie Torres, Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones.
Progressivism had been around for a long time, and the meaning it projects has always been elusive.
The original Progressive Era encompassed the first two decades of the 20th century when both business expansion and a commitment to progressive reform took place. The country at that time was defined by great economic inequality — not that it still isn’t. Many of the progressives sought to make American society a better and safer place in which to live; to try to break up monopolistic business practices; and to make big business more responsible through regulations of various kinds.
They worked to clean up corrupt city governments, improve working conditions in factories (e.g., they established a minimum legal age at which children could work) and create improved living environments for slum dwellers — a large number of whom were recent immigrants from Southern and Eastern Europe. In addition, some progressives were also concerned with protecting the environment and conserving natural resources.
However, historians for decades have struggled to define the progressive movement. Was it a coalition of middle-class reformers dedicated to good government and muckraking writers like Upton Sinclair who conveyed the abuses and horrors of the meatpacking industry? Or was it an attempt of powerful establishment politicians like Teddy Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson to merely smooth out the sharper, more abusive aspects of industrial capitalism?
It’s hard to characterize what progressivism of that era meant because it was no coherent movement at all but a shifting coalition of groups and individuals who agreed on some issues and disagreed on others. But they did agree on supporting women’s suffrage and the direct election of senators. In the main, they were a force for good by achieving certain reforms, but they stopped short of a commitment to social democracy or social equality. What they wanted was greater opportunity without upsetting the class hierarchy.
The term progressivism has been revived in recent years because the Republicans, especially Ronald Reagan, turned “liberalism” for political purposes into a pejorative term denoting elitists out of touch with ordinary people. So, many liberals now define themselves as progressives who care about ordinary folk, hoping that garners a more positive response from voters.
In the 2016 Democratic Presidential Primary, both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton ran as “progressives.” Sanders attacked Clinton on the issue, stating that you can’t be both a moderate and a progressive at the same time. Clinton disagreed and counterattacked, calling herself “a progressive who likes to get things done.”
Still, there are genuine differences between progressive and moderate Democrats, but these are dwarfed by the differences between the contemporary ultra-right Republican Party and the party headed by Joe Biden.
Of the New York City Council’s 51 members, 35 made up the Progressive Caucus until recently. Its co-chairs, Lincoln Restler and Shahana Hanif of Brooklyn, last month decided to promote a statement of principles that called for universal childhood education, a commitment to affordable housing and, most controversially, a reduction in “the size and scope of the NYPD and Department of Correction.” The chairs, however, went too far, asking the caucus’ members to sign a new loyalty pledge to this statement, leading 15 members to quit the caucus.
Defunding the police just is not a politically popular notion. Yes, police can and do engage in behavior that can be murderous, brutal and racist in nature. But when violent crime is on the increase, some progressives fear the issue will be used against them politically and reject talk of police cuts. That’s true especially of representatives from Black and Hispanic districts most often impacted by both crime and police brutality. They know their constituencies want greater protection.
Consequently, police reform proposals have to be cognizant of the need for balance between the necessary reform of destructive police practices and being conscious of the constituencies’ fear of street violence and crime. Among the Democrats who exited the Progressive Caucus were councilors from working-class Black neighborhoods of eastern Brooklyn and southeast Queens, who were wary of alienating their electorate.
But though the Progressive Caucus can commit political missteps, it has a clear and positive function. During the Bloomberg years, it helped override mayoral vetoes for paid sick leave, a living wage bill and The Community Safety Act, a bill designed to end the discriminatory use of stop and frisk.
In the present, it must provide opposition to moderate Democrats like Mayor Eric Adams when dealing with rent stabilization and stop Adams from hiking leases again. And it must marshal opposition to what they call Adams’ “austerity budget” with its severe cuts of social services.
The progressives must act as a powerful obstacle to Adams when he begins to serve corporate and real estate interests rather than the city’s general public. However, when it comes to policing, it’s imperative for progressives to be sensitive to the anxieties and fears of its own base.