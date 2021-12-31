A city like New York is always in flux and continues to change during the horrific pandemic in unexpected ways.
In NYC, the Black population is down by 4.5 percent in the 2020 census, as the city’s total number is the highest it has ever been. Black residents made up 20.2 percent of the city’s total population of 8,804,190 in 2020, down from 22.8 percent of the total 2010 population. There is a large surge of Asian New Yorkers, whose number in Queens grew 29 percent, to nearly 706,000 out of 2.4 million residents, and altogether make up 1,420,244, or 15.6 percent, of the city’s total. (Despite the rise of a strongly established Asian-American middle class, 21.7 percent of Asian New Yorkers live in poverty.)
The city’s Latino population now makes up 28.3 percent of the city’s population. Whites make up the largest share of the population, 30.9 percent, but as the Hispanic population has continued to grow, the White population has remained flat, and that gap has narrowed. In addition, about 300,000 New Yorkers said they belong to two or more races, roughly double the number from 10 years ago.
The decrease of NYC’s Black population is echoed in the fact that nine out of 10 of the cities with the largest Black populations have experienced significant Black movement over the previous two decades. Some have been pushed out because of gentrification and higher rents (e.g., Harlem), but many have chosen to live in the suburbs or the South — better schools, less crime, more space — rather than the city.
There is no single explanation for the movement. However, one effect in a city like Chicago, where the exodus is acute, is that the income gap between white and Black residents has grown. In Chicago, the share of Black households earning less than $15,000 climbed from 20 to 26 percent over the past decade. Migration has left poorer people behind, and has seen the departure of some of the the Black middle-class leadership. Also, the decline of the Black population coupled with the steady increase of Chicago’s Latino populations has pitted the Black and Latino political caucuses against each other. The center of conflict right now is redistricting: As the city redraws the maps of its 50 City Council wards, dictated by population, the council’s Black Caucus is trying to preserve 16 of the 18 majority Black wards it now holds, plus one seat in a mostly Black ward. The Latino council members are pushing for greater representation (one more seat) given their growing population. Rather than building a bold new coalition of leaders, the council is defined by the conflict between them.
Returning to New York City’s racial, class and ethnic demographics, there are some fascinating statistics. The growth of the white population occurred in a cluster of gentrifying neighborhoods of northern and central Brooklyn in parts of Bushwick, Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights. Also, large increases of whites took place in neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens along the East River waterfront, with the largest increases in Williamsburg, Long Island City-Hunters Point and Downtown Brooklyn (DUMBO, Boerum Hill and nearby Prospect Lefferts Gardens).
However, the white population declined across a broad arc of neighborhoods where many Asians have moved in. What’s clear is that often working-class whites have left the city and younger, more middle-class whites have moved in. What emerges from clarity from all this movement is that with all the population shifts, the percentage of whites has still continued to remain relatively stable over the last 10 years.
When it comes to crime, at least 12 major U.S. cities have already set murder records in 2021. Philadelphia, the nation’s sixth-largest city, recorded 523 murders as of Dec. 7, surpassing the threshold of 500 murders set in 1990. This was proportionately many more murders than NYC’s 441. Still, New York’s street violence is unceasing in certain neighborhoods, with shootings reaching levels not seen since the mid-2000s. The day before I completed this piece, seven people were shot — one fatally — in separate incidents.
Some responses to crime are changing.
Al Sharpton, who always knows where the political wind is blowing, has begun to attack white liberals who are supposedly soft on crime, like Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner, as “latte liberals.” According to Sharpton: “There is nothing progressive about acting like this kind of vile behavior is normal,” and “normalizing it is to act like certain people of certain communities or certain races, aren’t expected to do better.”
Sharpton has not given a pass to police violence; he continues to condemn and organize against it. But he knows that ordinary Black and brown people still want the cops to protect them on their own streets and are opposed to lax and uncaring enforcement of laws. They want fairness and toughness, and know how dangerous community violence can be.
I must have slept through the past few years, for I never heard Sharpton make much of Black crime and violence before. However, he seems to have come to the realization that there is probably more danger to inner-city inhabitants from street violence than there is from the behavior of brutal and racist cops.