Years of neglect have left the country’s infrastructure in a sad and deteriorating condition. Interestingly enough, one of the few substantive issues President Donald Trump supposedly cared about was offering to spend a great deal of money on modernizing the infrastructure. But it was an empty gesture that was quickly turned into a political joke, where every week became “Infrastructure Week” in Washington, and nothing was ever done.
For while Trump spent his four years in office undermining democracy, playing golf with his cronies and inveighing against the liberal media, immigrants, minorities, scientists and China, shaping policy never truly engaged him. It just didn’t deliver enough red meat, and provided little room for performance, demagoguery and the adoration of the crowd. Offering serious policy proposals demands hard, detailed work — which an unreflective man of impulse like Trump couldn’t be bothered with.
As a result, the growing wear and tear on our nation’s roads has left 43 percent of our public roadways in poor or mediocre condition, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.
It’s a number that has remained stagnant over the past several years. More than 617,000 bridges exist across the United States, but 42 percent of all bridges are at least 50 years old, and 7.5 percent, or 46,154 of the nation’s bridges, are considered to be “structurally deficient.” Our passenger rail system requires government investment and has been plagued by a lack of federal support, resulting in a current state of repair backlog of $45.2 billion. Also, along our nation’s busiest passenger rail corridor, the Northeast Corridor, infrastructure-related issues caused 328,000 train-delay minutes.
Public transit, which is imperative for everyday living in many places, providing access to both work and play, is also in trouble. To begin with, 45 percent of Americans have no access to public transit at all, while much of the existing transportation system is aging and transit agencies often lack sufficient funds to keep their systems in good working order. Over a 10-year period across the country, 19 percent of transit vehicles and 6 percent of fixed elements like tracks and tunnels were rated in “poor” condition.
In New York City and its suburbs, where transit is one of the keys to the success or failure of the region’s economy, bus and subway services recently faced the prospect of draconian cuts. The warning was out that subway service would be cut by 40 percent and commuter rail service slashed in half, threatening the possible loss of as many 450,000 jobs in the region. But an infusion of federal aid and more tax revenue than expected has saved the system for the moment. However, despite the short-term relief, officials warn that the full extent of the pandemic’s impact on the system remains uncertain. Before the pandemic, about 5 million riders used the subway on weekdays. The figure now has fallen to about 1.6 million — and it remains unclear when or if ridership and fare revenues will return to pre-pandemic levels.
In general, the country’s aging infrastructure has fallen behind many other developed countries and is increasingly vulnerable to disruption. It’s clear that extreme weather events like storms and tornados have a greater impact and that recovery is now slower and less efficient than in Western Europe.
When it comes to passenger rail service, the U.S. has lagged far behind Western Europe. European railways served 426 billion passenger-kilometers in 2013, compared to America’s 27.6 billion passenger-kilometers. The U.S. ranks 11th in the world on this measure, even behind Egypt (in 9th place). This clearly suggests that funding rail infrastructure to build a more effective transport system is a national issue.
Furthermore, in European countries, a single state-run organization is responsible for the entire railway infrastructure in each member state. There’s Network Rail in the United Kingdom, DB Netz in Germany and Banedanmark in Denmark, for example. In contrast, in the U.S., at least eight different private companies own the tracks and signaling systems that make up the country’s railway network.
As a consequence, Amtrak, a state-owned passenger company, has to negotiate with each of these network companies to continue operating.
Now, our once-centrist, bipartisan- committed pol, President Joseph Biden, has proposed a sweeping, expensive infrastructure plan, which among other things would provide $621 billion in transit spending alone over eight years. It also projects funding that could, if fully realized, modernize mass transit in the northeast for decades to come. The central focus of the modernization is constructing a new train tunnel between New York and New Jersey and repairing the existing tunnel — the long-stalled Gateway project.
There’s much more to the Biden administration’s extremely ambitious American Jobs Plan, a $2.3 trillion spending proposal that includes everything from ensuring that the entire country has broadband to replacing every lead drinking-water pipe in the country. Also, $400 billion are projected for “care infrastructure” projects such as schools and child care facilities, and an additional $650 billion for “modern infrastructure” that will revamp water systems and electricity grids and enable massive investments in public schools facilities.
Of course, raising tax rates on both corporations and households that make at least $400,000 annually to pay for the plan will only arouse the opposition of the GOP and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
What I like is that Biden is committed to an activist government that may create a fully realized welfare state in America. But before we dub him the reincarnation of FDR, the legislation will have to cross all sorts of hurdles, including the possible opposition of the conservative Democrat Joe Manchin. One should remember that, in 1933, FDR was working with a Congress in which Democrats outnumbered Republicans in the House three to one; in the Senate, they had a 59-vote majority.
Today, Biden is working with the thinnest of political margins. Still, I am optimistic that some pieces of the Biden infrastructure plan will pass and make a genuine difference in American life.