Leonard Quart: Three Bronx decades — up, down and hopefully rising again

The Bronx in the 1940s was a very different world than the “Burning Bronx“ of the ‘70s or the one that exists today.
The one I remember as a boy was primarily working- and lower-middle-class, stable and prosaic, albeit culturally and socially limited, but offering a decent life to first- and second-generation Americans. It had a few iconic institutions that I explored with friends and on dates like the Bronx Zoo and the nearby Botanical Gardens. They offered a rich visual escape from the uninspiring mixture of the many tenements, walk-ups and a few art deco apartment houses and private homes that dominated the area.
The zoo in the ‘50s was still a place where animals were in the main claustrophobically caged (by the 21st century, most of the zoo’s caged animals were placed in natural, environmentally conscious habitats), but the wide variety of animals that the zoo housed did offer an alternative reality for one’s imagination to roam beyond the mundane. The gardens provided 250 acres that served as an environment where stunning displays of living plant collections were arranged in gardens and landscapes. But in the ‘50s, the gardens were still a work in progress. It took a number of decades for a great many projects like the Nolen Greenhouses for Living Collections to be completed and new programs implemented. However, even then, on my infrequent visits, it felt like lush, serene and rare experience for someone used to concrete and asphalt.
My parents left the Bronx in the early ‘60s, and by then the borough’s population was in the process of being transformed. Much of its middle- and lower-middle-class left for the suburbs or for Co-op City in the northeast Bronx (the largest housing co-op in the world that was completed in 1973). The ‘70s saw the Bronx mired in widespread poverty, crime, social unrest and especially arson, brought on by a complex of forces. In fact, between 1970 and 1980, seven census tracts in the Bronx lost more than 97 percent of their buildings to fire and abandonment. Forty-four tracts lost more than half. The results were staggering, including storekeepers abandoning stores and parks filled with shattered glass lamps and ripped apart fences.
I painfully remember returning in the late ‘70s to the block I grew up on and finding two or three buildings desolately standing amidst masses of rubble. The apartment house I lived in until I left for graduate school was obliterated, and so were the buildings where boyhood friends lived during the ‘50s. I had read compulsively about the barrenness of the neighborhood, but seeing it in person was hard to absorb. By the mid-’70s, things had hit a nadir, with almost all forms of social institutions including schools deteriorating. None of it happened overnight; it was a long time developing.
The American public’s view of the Bronx of that period was probably most determined by President Jimmy Carter’s visit to a burnt-down Charlotte Street in the Bronx in 1977. I knew the street well, because my grandparents lived there until the late ‘50s, and as a young child I visited them with my mother at least a couple of times a week. Carter wanted to see for himself the neighborhood’s devastation, so his motorcade traveled through streets that had rarely or never seen a mayor, much less a president. The photographs then taken of abandoned lots with their burned-out hulks of apartment buildings captured forever the moment in the Bronx’s disintegration.
Today’s Bronx has begun to recover somewhat from those years. There are few abandoned lots, and some private housing for low- and moderate-income tenants has been built. Still, the poverty rate is near 30 percent for a population largely made up of Latinos and Black Americans — the highest concentration of nonwhite population in the city. In addition, as of March 2020 city data showed the Bronx had the highest unemployment rate among the NYC boroughs, and it contains the poorest congressional district in the country. Its crime rate is 25.78 incidents per 100,000 residents, which is very high, and although the Bronx did not have the highest rate of COVID-19 cases among the city’s boroughs, outcomes in the Bronx were more severe, with the highest hospitalization and death rates.
So the Bronx is not suddenly gentrifying into a Williamsburg, a Bushwick or an Astoria. Whatever changes occur these years in the Bronx, it continues to be bound by poverty and other indices of deprivation. However, one change that can be seen is the building of high-rise apartment blocks between the Harlem River and the Major Deegan Expressway where only warehouses and parking lots once existed. The aim of these towers is to annex the Bronx’s waterfront to Manhattan’s real estate market. There are theoretically some affordable apartments on offer, but most are out of reach for ordinary Bronxites. The process that usually occurs is that the city allocates these spacious waterfront locations to big developers who can get the job done. Tall buildings with high rents are predictably what’s produced after all the battles have been waged, protests lodged and votes secured to get the houses constructed.
The new buildings hopefully will make a difference — improve transit, clean up streets and even slightly reduce crime. Clearly, they are far from sufficient to transform the Bronx into a borough that can offer most of its residents affordable and decent housing or make a dent in its many social problems.