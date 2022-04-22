Leonard Quart: Todd Gitlin: A '60s radical, who never had use for orthodoxies

Todd Gitlin, activist, scholar and, most importantly, a social critic and writer, died earlier this year at 79. I first encountered him when I was a grad student closely reading about his connection to the early 1960s Students for a Democratic Society of the humanistic Port Huron statement.
The statement, the first draft of which was authored by Tom Hayden, elaborated a program of political and social reform based at first on nonviolence and participatory democracy. It was an idealistic document calling for a new kind of liberation, social experimentation and a more egalitarian society. The document closed with the following: “If we appear to seek the unattainable, let it be known that we do so to avoid the unimaginable.” It was a humane, eloquent proclamation, touched by utopianism of the least airless variety and influenced by Bob Moses’ early mark on the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and by intellectuals like radical sociologist C. Wright Mills, “The Lonely Crowd” co-author David Riesman and the great French novelist and essayist Albert Camus.
A bit later, Gitlin was in 1963-64 president of an SDS whose ranks swelled with protesters against the war in Vietnam, until it collapsed into self-destructive factionalism and infantile terrorism. When he was president, Gitlin assisted in organizing the first national demonstration against the war and helped lead the first protests in the United States against apartheid in South Africa.
Gitlin later also wrote the most compelling, richly textured and lucidly written book about the rise and fall of the ‘60s and the New Left, “The Sixties: Years of Hope, Days of Rage,” that was part memoir, part history and a sometimes critical examination of those activist years. His understanding of those years was heightened by his role in participating and shaping them. He knew clearly what the era’s limits were. ”A certain tendency to know-nothing leveling” and an assumption from some that “all knowledge is bankrupt.” A recklessness of spirit which sometimes “risks the destruction of liberal institutions sooner than accept less than total victory.” In education, “there are self-righteous new orthodoxies which ... do tend to stifle thought.“ “Movements that seek to represent underrepresented people too often harden into self-seeking ... the balkanization of small differences.”
Gitlin had no illusions; he knew that the leftists of the time were “in no position to take power: If we did, the only honorable sequel would be abdication.” Remembering my experiences as someone allied with the New Left and counter culture as a college teacher, Gitlin was utterly on target: We had egalitarian dreams and seductive rhetoric, but little capacity to run anything. In fact, we often had a gift for misrule.
He always wrote in this vein — as a tough-minded and sometimes caustic critic of a left that he never dropped and continued to be linked with. But he always combined skepticism with a commitment to social change, and became a social democrat — “the left-wing of the possible” rather than a believer in radical pieties or self-destructive zealotry.
He also preserved what moved him most from his SDS days: “Everything these people did was charged with intensity.” But his political passion (he was still an activist) was now bound by an incisive, critical mind that didn’t falter in its commitment to universalism. In his book “The Twilight of Common Dreams: Why America is Wracked by Culture Wars” (1995), he said the left had become sidetracked by identity politics, multiculturalism and political correctness when it should have been focused on issues like economic justice. He warned then “that the left was more interested in marching on the English department” than in achieving national power. Still, he recognized that the commitment to identity politics meant that specific injustices could be confronted and it would appeal to particular segments of the population.
He had maintained the same commitments into 2020. Gitlin was among the signers of a widely debated and sometimes excoriated letter that appeared in Harper’s Magazine and denounced so-called “cancel culture” and the rush to “swift and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought.” Gitlin never took refuge in writing as a left academic for scholarly journals. He chose to be a public intellectual who was ready to speak at teach-ins, rallies and conferences; to draft and spread open letters and petitions about numerous causes; to participate in protests and to write op-eds and essays on a moment’s notice for magazines and newspapers. He was always deeply engaged in the political world despite having been chastened by the many times his commitments were left unrealized.
Gitlin also wrote a great deal on media in books like “Inside Prime Time,” “Media Unlimited” and “The Whole World Is Watching: Mass Media in the Making and Unmaking of the New Left.” He offered incisive insights into the way media manipulated is viewers controlling their everyday consciousness.
I knew Gitlin as a first–rate and prolific writer and a wide-ranging intellectual, but never as a person. But reading some reminiscences of friends about him after his death brought me a bit closer to his personhood, if not the fullness of his character. One friend wrote that there was “something ever-buoyant about Todd, which I associate with his extraordinary appetite for learning” and “the joy he took in thinking.”
Of the ‘60s radicals, Gitlin was one of the few who publicly continued to confront orthodoxies of every variety, and search for new ways of thinking about politics and achieving change.