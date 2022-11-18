Leonard Quart: Tom Stoppard’s Holocaust, as revealed in his new play on Broadway

Famed British playwright Tom Stoppard, born in 1937 in Czechoslovakia, was the son of a Jewish doctor who fled the Nazi occupation with his family to Singapore. When the Japanese invaded that city in 1942, his mother escaped with her children to India, while his father reportedly drowned onboard a ship bombed by Japanese forces as he tried to flee Singapore.
Tom attended an American boarding school in Darjeeling, India. In 1946, his mother married Kenneth Stoppard, a British army major, and both of her sons took his name. Tom then became a prototypical English upper-middle-class boy educated at English boarding schools, mad about cricket and with the only possible religion being the Church of England.
It was only in his late 50s that Stoppard (though he had married a woman raised in an Orthodox Jewish household) discovered the truth about his own Jewishness and his family’s tragic Holocaust history. (Many of his blood relations — including all four grandparents, a great-grandparent, three of his mother’s sisters — perished in Nazi death camps.)
However, according to Hermione Lee’s richly detailed biography “Tom Stoppard: A Life,” after fully absorbing he was Jewish, “Stoppard began to have the feeling that since his childhood, he had been in a state of ‘almost willful purblindness’ with ‘an endless willingness not to disturb my mother by questioning her.’” He then began to reproach himself for never exploring that part of his identity.
Nevertheless, it wasn’t until he wrote the deeply personal play “Leopoldstad,” which had its Broadway opening last month, that he directly pursued the subject in his work. Using the Merz family as a stand-in for his own, the play follows the fate of this financially comfortable, cultivated and intellectual Jewish family from 1899 when they are free citizens of the Austro-Hungarian empire living in Vienna, a place where Jews have been legally emancipated for more than a century. It concludes in post-World War II Britain (1955) with almost all of the family decimated by the Nazis.
In the first act, some of the Merzes have intermarried and others converted, and their richly decorated Christmas tree is mistakenly topped off with the Star of David by one of the children. It’s a busy, idyllic opening scene where talk abounds among the family about ideas ranging from Zionism to Jewish and Viennese arts and culture.
Hermann (David Krumholtz), the wealthy nominal family head, has converted to Catholicism to hopefully ease his path to success. He is a cultivated businessman whose complacency about Jews’ integral place at the center of Viennese culture is somewhat undercut by his feelings of vulnerability — an uneasy sense there are social barriers that will prevent him from rising. His wife, the beautiful, animated, non-Jewish Gretl (Faye Castelow) is engaged in an affair with an Austrian officer and is having her portrait painted by Austrian painter Gustav Klimt. Ludwig (Brandon Uranowitz), who is married to Hermann’s sister Eva, is a slightly awkward mathematician enamored with logic and numbers, cynical about the persistence of antisemitism and drawn to the newly formed idea of a Jewish state.
Other characters come and go, with a few of them given enough time to display Stoppard’s linguistic gifts, wit and intelligence. And Stoppard tries to lighten the play’s tragic inevitability with a comic scene where a banker is mistaken for the mohel who has come to circumcise a grandchild. In a scene set in 1924, the world gets a bit darker. The First World War has left the family more than a touch disturbed: one of the sons has come home without a hand or eye, another has been killed, the empire is gone and ominous nationalist noises can be heard in the country, though the family is deaf to them. The Merzes still can innocently dance the Charleston to records brought by a cousin who lives in Brooklyn.
In the following scene set in 1938, the warm, embracing home has turned into a shabby depressing place. An English journalist boyfriend of one of the daughters warns the family they must leave before the Nazis destroy them. But the Merzes foolishly refuse to see what’s before their eyes and trust or pretend to believe they’ll somehow be OK.
Of course, it’s too late. Their property and lives are taken, and in the last act set in 1955, Stoppard leaves us shattered. The three survivors of the Holocaust gather in the family home: Leo, who successfully obtained a British visa and assimilated into British culture; Rosa, who moved to New York before the Holocaust; and Nathan, who survived Auschwitz. Leo, a surrogate for Stoppard who has no memory of his life in Vienna as a Jew, begins to finally remember small pieces of it. The remnant family agonizingly exchange their memories and acknowledge their many murdered family members in a truly haunting coda to the play.
I don’t know if this is Stoppard’s final play, but he has chosen to drop his usual sparkling intellectual high-wire act for a play that evokes his own submerged personal history, as well as the collective history of the Jews. The play may be unwieldy at times — too many characters, never quite intimate enough — but it’s emotionally memorable with dramatically well-wrought scenes that remained lodged in my consciousness for days.