Leonard Quart: Tucker Carlson, the master of misinformation

The aging but still preppy-looking Tucker Carlson began his media career in the 1990s, writing for conservative outlet The Weekly Standard and other publications. He moved from being a CNN commentator between 2000 and 2005 to hosting the nightly program Tucker on MSNBC from 2005 to 2008. He has been a political analyst for Fox News since 2009, appearing as guest or guest host on various programs before the launch of his current show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
By October 2020, “Tonight” averaged 5.3 million viewers, with the show’s monthly average becoming the highest of any cable news program in history at that point. A Donald Trump advocate, he has been said to influence presidential decisions like the firing of John Bolton. Carlson has also been a leading voice of white grievance politics, indulging in racist and sexist remarks on race, immigrants and women. Carlson has also been willing to promote white supremacist talking points, proclaiming that the Democratic Party is “trying to replace the current electorate” in the U.S. with “new people, more obedient voters from the Third World.”
Recently he has attacked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for invoking the Emergencies Act during the alt-right trucker protests. Carlson viewed the protests as far from emergencies, seeing Trudeau as having the power to crush all political opposition and even end free speech and bann free assembly in Canada. These are demagogic claims that have little to do with the nature of Trudeau and what he has tried to do in his time in office. And then there is Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci is one of Carlson’s pet villains who he claims is “a filthy little demagogue” and the “high priest of the COVID cult” — even though members of the COVID-19 White House Response Team and public health officials have emphatically rejected baseless claims from a guest on Carlson’s show that the vaccine is “dangerous and ineffective.” U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky pointed to data showing that people who are vaccinated and boosted against the disease are “68 times less likely to die than if you are unvaccinated.” And Dr. Fauci said: “The facts are stunningly obvious when you look at the hospitalization and deaths among unvaccinated versus the vaccinated and boosted.”
However, Tucker doesn’t care about facts as long his sensational claims elevate his ratings. He’s not a reflective, serious analyst but a rabble-rousing entertainer who can outrageously compare the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates to medical experiments conducted by Nazi Germany with a straight face.
But his dangerous glibness and demagoguery doesn’t always work. In the weeks leading up to the invasion of the Ukraine, Carlson repeatedly supported Russia and came to the defense of Russian President Putin, for whom Carlson was rooting.
Carlson placed the blame on Democrats who, he said, had conditioned folks “to hate Putin.” He went further, asking his viewers to rethink who Putin is. He asked has Vladimir Putin “ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle-class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years? Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination?” Carlson here combines his feigned or real rage at what he sees as cancel culture with the disinformation he always spews about the pandemic.
In a confident and reasonable tone, Carlson goes on to put down, from his vantage point, the “senile Biden” and the insipid, incompetent Kamala Harris who he sees as fecklessly leading America to bad times. But soon after Carlson was slammed for defending the Russian president, Putin sent tanks into the Ukraine, and bombs were detonated over Kiev. In response, Carlson blithely reversed himself and said, “I don’t think anybody approves of what Putin did yesterday, I certainly don’t,” adding that “he is to blame for what we’re seeing tonight in the Ukraine.”
It was not too difficult for Carlson to abruptly pivot from praising Putin’s aggression, since his positions are rarely deeply felt or adhered to but calculated to attract viewers. So he quickly moved away from his love affair with Putin but continued to still ignore the murderous horror of Putin’s aggression. He attacked the enemy whom his audience loves to vilify, laying the blame on Joe Biden for being weak and careless when dealing with the Ukraine. More recently, the Putin regime in Moscow sent out an instruction to friendly media outlets: Use more clips of Carlson. Clearly he remains useful to them as an American journalist, who is no enemy, but in some important ways a supporter. I do wonder if his fans care about all the misinformation and the shallow and even traitorous thinking he promotes, or do they revel in it?
In addition, Carlson has segued from the Ukraine to an issue that is more connected to his usual obsessions: Does Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson meet the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice? Here, Carlson could display his usual racism and misogyny and angrily ask about the LSAT scores of a cum laude Harvard Law graduate, editor of the Harvard Law Review and clerk to Supreme Court justices. It doesn’t matter that no one believes that high LSAT scores ever qualify someone for a legal position. Or that Carlson never asked for Amy Coney Barrett’s scores when her nomination came up for approval for the Supreme Court — a fact that is left unmentioned. For Carlson, scoring racist and misogynist points helps reinforce his ratings and his popularity as a right-wing sage and, at the moment, nothing seems to be able to tarnish his status.