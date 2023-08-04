Leslie Ioffredo: Kids heading off to college could use a conversation about consent

I recently had an interaction with my niece’s two-year old daughter that stopped me in my tracks. A group of us had gone shopping, and when it was time to get her out of the car I was closest and made a move to unlock her car seat. When I reached for the buckle, she pushed my hand away.
My first thought was, “rats, she doesn’t like me.” My second thought was, “Wow, this toddler just gave me an important lesson in consent.”
As for consent, most of us will readily agree it is an important thing for our kids to understand, yet we don’t necessarily discuss it with them before they head off to college.
It is never too late to have this conversation, because sexual violence is the number-one crime on college campuses.
According to the Association of American Universities’ 2019 Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Assault and Misconduct, 26 percent of women; 23 percent of transgender, gender queer or nonbinary students; and 7 percent of men experience nonconsensual sexual contact during their time at college. And the numbers rise when we include harassment, intimate partner violence and stalking.
Discussions about sexual violence should start with the importance of bodily autonomy: the right of an individual to have control over her or his body and to withdraw consent from activities involving their body at any time. Kids can learn this concept from a young age. Next time you direct your young child to hug a relative goodbye, consider asking them if they’d like to do so or just let them initiate.
College administrators face increasing pressure to take the issue of consent seriously. During orientation week, many incoming freshmen will be required to participate in a sexual violence prevention program. This attempt at prevention is clearly inadequate because sexual assaults continue at alarming rates, more than half of them happening in the so-called “red zone.” This is the time between the beginning of school and Thanksgiving when freshmen are most vulnerable as they adjust to setting their own schedules, establishing new friendships and balancing the freedom of social life.
The emotional trauma of sexual violence is particularly devastating for students, many of whom are away from the support of family and friends for the first time. Student victims report suffering from depression, isolation and lack of focus, which often seriously impede academic success. Many interrupt their educations. More years in school leads to increased student loans. Should their GPAs drop, they risk losing their scholarships. Switching to less demanding majors can lead to a lifetime of diminished earnings.
Sexual violence on college campuses often goes unreported in part because students question whether school officials will take a report seriously. Students feel they must be heard and are holding administrators accountable for what they perceive as inaction. An example of this locally occurred earlier this year when Simon’s Rock students held a sit-in, alleging a pattern of mishandling or covering up sexual assault complaints and demanding administrators take steps to better handle sexual violence.
Students at Boston University have an Instagram account, @itsonus_bostonu, that offers space for victims to share their stories as well as information about campus programs, educational tools and resources. It connects to other schools that are doing the same, creating a movement that spreads awareness and fosters change.
Legislation is needed to better address college responses to sexual violence. One recent improvement is Massachusetts’ 2021 Campus Sexual Assault Law. It requires all colleges to conduct and report on campus climate sexual assault surveys every four years. They must also adopt a memorandum of understanding with local police to clarify procedures after an assault is reported and with a local sexual assault prevention agency to ensure victims have access to emergency and ongoing services. This last requirement is essential to victims’ well-being. In Berkshire County, the Elizabeth Freeman Center has MOUs with three local colleges. Their advocates and counselors are experts in providing support for student victims.
Another potential advancement would be Gov. Maura Healy’s proposal to update the state’s health and physical education program in K-12 schools. Long overdue, programming would include topics on mental health, dating safety and sexual health. Very importantly, it includes recognizing the specific needs of the LGBTQ community.
In the Berkshires, the Elizabeth Freeman Center provides violence prevention programming in schools discussing what healthy relationships look like by teaching empathy, communications skills and the importance of understanding consent. All of these are important in learning good decision-making. Last year alone, EFC served 603 youth and school staff through this initiative.
Changing the culture of sexual violence that plagues college campuses and society at large is our collective responsibility.
Whether you are a parent touring colleges or dropping a student off on campus, ask administrators tough questions. Demand transparency. And if you haven’t had a conversation about consent yet, open the door. It’s never too late.
Above all, everyone must listen and respect boundaries to model what consent looks like in everyday life so that kids can learn early how to communicate and make good decisions for themselves. This way, when our kids leave home, no matter their age, maybe we will worry just a little bit less.