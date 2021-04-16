I was a serial volunteer, and that led to the founding of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires.
Our very first project as a nonprofit startup was to publish Giving Back — a guide listing all 1,000 Berkshire nonprofits by category. Its purpose is to make it easier for members of our community to find opportunities to volunteer and donate. Nonprofit profiles were included in the front of the booklet with program descriptions, fast facts and ways to support.
As a reference book, it sits on many corporate and nonprofit desks, and probably has a home in quite a few bathrooms as well. We have distributed nearly 35,000 giving guides since that first print run in 2016.
The Nonprofit Center’s role in facilitating volunteerism has grown over the years as we added board training, volunteer fairs and a volunteer website into the mix.
GiveBackBerkshires.org is a digital extension of the Giving Back guide with an emphasis on telling nonprofit stories. Some of these stories are nothing short of heroic throughout the Pandemic and the site provides numbers to go along with the stories, such as how much revenue and how many volunteer hours have been lost.
National Volunteer Week takes place April 18 through 24. The value of a volunteer hour in Massachusetts is quite high: just over $32!. But the experience is usually priceless. Those who volunteer in our region have a purpose, feel needed and often make great friends along the way. This doesn’t have to disappear because of COVID. In fact, some nonprofits need more volunteers than ever to deliver food, make check-in phone calls or tutor students of all kinds virtually. Low contact and virtual volunteer opportunities help people feel connected at a time when isolation is a challenging fact of life.
Most Berkshire nonprofits are small and understaffed so volunteers can make a big difference by donating their manpower to an organization. There are many administrative and research projects that can be handled virtually. There are even at-home assembly projects — think meals for less fortunate neighbors or learning projects for kids — in which supplies are delivered to your doorstep and the completed packages picked up on demand.
The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires was founded with the assumption that there are many unleveraged assets in our community. One of those assets is most likely you — the you that wants to volunteer, get involved and give back to the community you love. That’s what we’ll be celebrating during National Volunteer Week. To download a copy of the Giving Back guide, visit npcberkshires.org.